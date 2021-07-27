Athletics acquire reliever Andrew Chafin in trade with Cubs

A's bolster bullpen by acquiring Chafin in trade with Cubs originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The A's have upgraded their bullpen.

Oakland has acquired left-handed relief pitcher Andrew Chafin from the Chicago Cubs in exchange for minor league outfielder Greg Deichmann and minor league right-handed pitcher Daniel Palencia, the club announced Monday night. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report that the two sides were nearing an agreement.

Chafin, 31, has posted a 2.06 ERA with 37 strikeouts across 39 1/3 innings in relief so far this season. He has a 24.7 percent strikeout rate, an 8.0 percent walk rate and a 50.0 percent ground-ball rate, all of which make him a strong addition to an A's bullpen in need of one.

Oakland relievers rank 10th in MLB in collective ERA (3.78), 12th in FIP (4.16) and 29th in combined strikeout percentage (20.6). Chafin should not only help address those areas, but will also provide the A's with a second southpaw out of the 'pen in addition to Jake Diekman.

The A’s are only on the hook for about $835K of Chafin’s remaining base salary. He also has a $5.25 million mutual option for next season.