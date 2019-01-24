MLB Rumors: Another potential Red Sox bullpen target is off the board originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

If the Boston Red Sox want external help to shore up their bullpen, they're running out of time.

Free-agent reliever Brad Brach has agreed to a one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs worth $3 million, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was the first to report the agreement.

Passan noted Wednesday that both Brach and right-hander Ryan Madson were generating interest on the free agent market. Considering the Red Sox already let Joe Kelly walk to the Los Angeles Dodgers and also could lose 2018 closer Craig Kimbrel to free agency, it seemed logical that Boston may at least consider adding either player.

Instead, another cheap relief option is off the board in Brach, who finished the 2018 season with the Atlanta Braves after a midseason trade from the Baltimore Orioles.

The 32-year-old right-hander struggled as a setup man and spot closer in Baltimore but found his groove in Atlanta, posting a 1.52 ERA over 27 appearances with the Braves.

Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski still has time to bolster Boston's bullpen before the season begins, but the market has thinned considerably.

