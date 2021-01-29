MLB Rumors: Angels interested in Christian Vazquez; will Red Sox trade catcher?

Would Red Sox consider trading Vazquez to Angels? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Does Chaim Bloom have another trick up his sleeve?

The Boston Red Sox' chief baseball officer traded for New York Yankees reliever Adam Ottavino on Monday in what could be his final move of the offseason. But it appears there's some buzz surrounding one of Boston's core players.

The Los Angeles Angels have shown interest in Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez, Fansided's Robert Murray reported Friday.

According to Murray, Boston's asking price for Vazquez is "said to be very high," and "there are doubts whether the Red Sox will entertain trading him." The Angels also are eying Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, per Murray.

Vazquez has emerged as one of the better-hitting catchers in baseball, boasting a .278/.327/.472 slash line since the start of the 2019 season with 30 home runs and 95 RBIs over that 185-game span. He's also a strong defender who led the American League in fielding percentage last season and ranked second in caught stealing percentage (30%) among qualified catchers.

That profile makes the 30-year-old a valuable asset for the Red Sox, whose only backups to Vazquez on the 40-man roster are Kevin Plawecki and prospect Connor Wong. It also makes Vazquez one of Boston's more valuable trade chips. If Bloom wants to continue Boston's rebuild, dealing Vazquez likely would net a quality prospect or two in return.

It makes sense for the Red Sox to set Vazquez's asking price high and see if a catcher-needy team meets their demands. Whether the Angels are willing to do business remains to be seen.