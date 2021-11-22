MLB rumors: Alex Wood, Giants finalizing two-year, $20M-plus contract

Report: Wood finalizing two-year contract to return to Giants originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Farhan Zaidi and Scott Harris made no secret of the fact that they wanted to get the 107-win Giants squad back together. They're not wasting any time, either.

The Giants announced on Monday that they're bringing Anthony DeSclafani back on a three-year, $36 million contract and they're reportedly adding Alex Wood back to the heart of their rotation, too.

Wood and the Giants are close to a reunion, Robert Murray of FanSided reported citing sources familiar with the situation. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported citing sources familiar with the agreement that the deal would be for two years and more than $20 million.

Adding DeSclafani and Wood back in behind Logan Webb gives the Giants the makings of another solid rotation heading into the holidays, and allows them to perhaps wait out some of the bigger fish as they look to fill out the group. The Giants have also expressed a desire to bring Kevin Gausman back, although he's expected to get a deal that could approach or exceed $100 million.

Wood, like DeSclafani, came to San Francisco to rebuild his value after a down year. Coming off of two seasons ruined by injuries, Wood ended up making 26 starts for the Giants with a 3.83 ERA and 3.48 FIP. He threw 4 2/3 shutout innings in his lone postseason appearance.

