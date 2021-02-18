MLB rumors: A's agree to contracts with Trevor Rosenthal, Mitch Moreland

Report: A's agree to contracts with Rosenthal, Moreland originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Bob Melvin said he hasn't settled on a closer for the 2021 season, but the A's might have found their man Thursday when they agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract with Trevor Rosenthal, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported.

Rosenthal had been seeking a four-year contract originally. Reliever market cratered and he gets one with deferred money. @JonHeyman was first. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2021

According to Passan, Rosenthal chose the A's one-year deal over some multi-year offers due to the high salary and save opportunities he will get in Oakland.

Trevor Rosenthal did have multiyear options, according to sources, but chose the higher annual salary ($11 million) and save opportunities that Oakland offered. He’ll hit the market again next year at 31, and if he’s as good as he was in 2020, he should be primed to cash in. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2021

Last season, Rosenthal appeared in 23 games split between the Kansas City Royals and San Diego Padres. The right-hander recorded 11 saves with a 1.90 ERA and a 0.845 WHIP. The A's lost closer Liam Hendriks to the Chicago White Sox this offseason, so adding Rosenthal will give them a proven closer at the back end of their bullpen.

Rosenthal wasn't the only move the A's reportedly made Thursday as Passan also reported Oakland came to terms with veteran first baseman Mitch Moreland on a one-year contract.

Designated hitter Mitch Moreland and the Oakland A’s are in agreement on a one-year major league contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 18, 2021

Last season, Moreland hit .265 with 10 home runs and 29 RBI in 42 games between the Boston Red Sox and Padres.

Moreland should be a nice bench piece for Melvin who can DH and spell Matt Olson at first base.