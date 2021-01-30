MLB rumors: A's acquire pitcher Cole Irvin in trade with Phillies

Report: A's acquire pitcher Irvin in trade with Phillies originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The A's have added a left-handed pitcher to the organization, as the team acquired Cole Irvin from the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday morning, MLB Insider Jon Heyman reported.

RHP Cole Irvin traded to A’s — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 30, 2021

The A's are sending money back to complete the trade for Irvin, Heyman added.

Phillies get $ back from A’s for Irvin — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 30, 2021

Irvin, 26, was drafted by the Phillies in the fifth round of the 2016 MLB Draft. The Southern California native made his MLB debut in May of 2019, finishing with a 5.83 ERA over 16 appearances.

He made just three appearances in the truncated 2020 season, ending up with a 17.18 ERA over 3.2 innings.

Irvin now gives the A's another left-handed arm to potentially add to the bullpen for next season.