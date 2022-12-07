MLB Rule 5 Draft: Red Sox lose RHPs Thad Ward, Noah Song, Andrew Politi

Red Sox lose three pitchers in Rule 5 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox pitching prospects were in demand during Wednesday's Rule 5 draft.

Right-hander Thad Ward, the No. 23 ranked Red Sox prospect per SoxProspects.com, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the first pick. The 25-year-old sinkerballer posted a 2.28 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 13 minor-league starts (51.1 innings) last season, including seven starts with Double-A Portland.

The Red Sox also lost right-hander Andrew Politi (No. 42 ranked Red Sox prospect) to the Baltimore Orioles with the 17th pick and righty Noah Song to the Philadelphia Phillies with the 20th pick. Politi appeared in 50 games between Double-A and Triple-A Worcester in 2022, amassing a 2.34 ERA and 0.97 WHIP. Song has not pitched competitively since 2019 due to his active service in the Navy.

The Phillies announced they will place Song -- who was once considered a top Red Sox prospect -- on the military list as he continues his active duty service. He will not count against their 40-man roster.

Philadelphia, led by ex-Red Sox president Dave Dombrowski, also selected 2019 second-rounder Cam Cannon during the minor league Rule 5 draft.

Teams must pay $100,000 to the clubs they select players from. The players selected in the Rule 5 draft must be placed on the active roster (or injured list) for the entire 2023 MLB season or else be placed on waivers. If they clear waivers, they must be offered back to their original team.

Boston passed on their selection during the major league portion of the Rule 5 draft. It selected left-hander Joe Jacques from the Pittsburgh Pirates and right-hander Ryan Miller from the New York Yankees in the minor league phase.