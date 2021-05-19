MLB roundup: Tigers' Spencer Turnbull no-hits M's

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
MLB: Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Detroit right-hander Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter of the season Tuesday, leading the Tigers past the host Seattle Mariners 5-0.

Turnbull (3-2) walked two and struck out nine. The complete game was the first in his 50 major league starts. He became the eighth Detroit pitcher to throw a no-hitter; the last was by Justin Verlander on May 7, 2011, against the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Mariners were no-hit for the second time this month, as the Baltimore Orioles' John Means accomplished the feat on May 5 in Seattle.

Turnbull retired the first nine batters he faced before Jarred Kelenic walked to lead off the fourth inning. Turnbull then set down 15 in a row before Jose Marmolejos walked leading off the ninth inning. Sam Haggerty struck out swinging, Kelenic grounded into a force play at second base, and Mitch Haniger swung through Turnbull's 117th pitch to start the celebration.

Twins 5, White Sox 4

Jorge Polanco's walk-off single in the ninth and Miguel Sano's three home runs helped Minnesota rally to beat Chicago in Minneapolis.

Sano hit solo homers in the fourth and sixth innings and completed the trifecta with a 412-foot blast over the right-center-field scoreboard off reliever Aaron Bummer to tie the game at 4 in the eighth. It was Bummer's fourth blown save of the season.

The Twins won for only the third time in their past 13 games. The White Sox let an early 4-0 lead slip away and took only the third loss in their past 12 games.

Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 1

Julio Urias dominated for 6 2/3 innings and Gavin Lux hit a grand slam as Los Angeles ran away late against visiting Arizona.

Mookie Betts and Chris Taylor added home runs while Albert Pujols recorded an RBI for the second consecutive game as the Dodgers improved to 6-1 on their nine-game homestand. They came home following a 2-8 road trip.

Urias (6-1) gave up one run on three hits with no walks and eight strikeouts. He has allowed just five hits and two runs in a combined 13 2/3 innings over his past two starts.

Padres 2, Rockies 1 (10 innings)

Jorge Mateo scored from third on a wild pitch in the bottom of the 10th inning to give San Diego a win over visiting Colorado.

The speedy Mateo opened the 10th at second, and he immediately moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Brian O'Grady. Daniel Bard's high breaking ball ticked off the glove of catcher Dom Nunez and reached the backstop, and Mateo slid home before Nunez could attempt a throw.

The Rockies were 1-for-13 with runners in scoring position and have scored just one run on 10 hits in the first two games of the series. Colorado is 2-16 on the road this season.

Athletics 6, Astros 5

Ramon Laureano capped a big game with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the ninth inning, giving Oakland a come-from-behind win over visiting Houston, which had won six straight.

Laureano also hit two solo homers, and Matt Olson homered for Oakland, too.

Yordan Alvarez drove in two runs with a double for Houston, and Kyle Tucker hit his 10th homer of the season.

Yankees 7, Rangers 4

DJ LeMahieu hit a tiebreaking two-run double to cap a five-run fourth inning as New York won at Arlington, Texas.

New York sent 10 men to the plate in the fourth and produced four of its six hits with two outs. LeMahieu finished the game with three RBIs, and Gio Urshela drove in two.

Nick Solak hit a solo homer in the eighth, and he and rookie Adolis Garcia each drove in two runs for Texas.

Phillies 8, Marlins 3

Ronald Torreyes hit a two-run pinch-hit double in the eighth inning to lift host Philadelphia past Miami.

Alec Bohm, Rhys Hoskins and Odubel Herrera had two hits each for the Phillies, who scored seven times in the eighth and snapped a two-game losing streak. Phillies starter Zack Wheeler struck out 10 in seven scoreless innings.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. homered, singled and drove in two runs for the Marlins, who got five shutout innings from Cody Poteet.

Indians 6, Angels 5

Josh Naylor's eighth-inning home run snapped a 5-5 tie and lifted Cleveland to a victory over Los Angeles in Anaheim, Calif., ending a four-game losing streak.

The Indians jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning, but the Angels rallied to tie the game on the strength of three home runs. Shohei Ohtani hit his major-league-leading 14th, Justin Upton socked a three-run homer and Jose Iglesias' solo homer in the seventh tied the game at 5.

All three homers came off Indians starter Zach Plesac (4-3), who managed to pitch seven innings by keeping his pitch count to 98 while earning the victory.

Cubs 6, Nationals 3

David Bote hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Chicago held on to beat visiting Washington.

Ian Happ also homered for the Cubs, who have won three games in a row and four of their past five. Willson Contreras went 2-for-5 with two RBIs. First baseman Anthony Rizzo left the game after four innings because of lower back tightness. The team termed the move a precautionary measure.

Starlin Castro homered for the Nationals, who have dropped three of four. Trea Turner and Ryan Zimmerman drove in one run apiece.

Royals 2, Brewers 0

Andrew Benintendi's two-out RBI single in the eighth inning drove in Whit Merrifield with the go-ahead run as host Kansas City defeated Milwaukee in the first game of a two-game series.

Royals rookie reliever Jake Brentz (1-0) picked up his first career win. Josh Staumont earned his fourth save in as many chances.

Brandon Woodruff (2-2) took the hard-luck loss. He allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings.

Rays 13, Orioles 6

Brett Phillips and Austin Meadows hit three-run home runs in a six-run second inning, Mike Zunino went deep twice and knocked in four runs as Tampa Bay walloped host Baltimore.

The Rays opened their seven-game road trip with a 15-hit output and five homers to win for the fifth straight time -- with all nine starters recording hits. Joey Wendle went 3-for-5 with two runs and his first triple, and Ji-Man Choi homered.

Baltimore's Stevie Wilkerson went 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI in his first regular-season action since 2019. Austin Hays drove in two runs for the Orioles, who are 2-8 in the past 10 contests.

Blue Jays 8, Red Sox 0

Hyun Jin Ryu struck out seven in seven innings and Toronto had a season-best 18 hits in a victory over visiting Boston in Dunedin, Fla.

Ryu (4-2) held the Red Sox to four hits in winning his third straight start, the past two with seven-inning outings.

Boston starter Eduardo Rodriguez (5-2) allowed five runs on 11 hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out six.

Cardinals 5, Pirates 2

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer to power St. Louis past visiting Pittsburgh.

Tommy Edman had a two-run single and Edmundo Sosa hit an RBI double as the Cardinals snapped a three-game losing streak. Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant (3-3) allowed two runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings to earn the victory.

Losing pitcher JT Brubaker (3-3) allowed five runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Mets 4, Braves 3

Tomas Nido hit a solo homer with two outs in the ninth to help visiting New York to a win over Atlanta.

Nido greeted Will Smith (0-4) with a long fly that reached the seats in left-center. Edwin Diaz worked a perfect ninth inning, striking out two, to earn his seventh save and give the Mets their second win in the series.

Jonathan Villar hit a two-run homer for the Mets. Austin Riley and Freddie Freeman smacked solo shots for the Braves.

Giants 4, Reds 2

Alex Dickerson clubbed a go-ahead, three-run homer for one of his three hits and Anthony DeSclafani yielded one run over seven innings as visiting San Francisco won its third straight, defeating Cincinnati.

Brandon Crawford also homered for one of his two hits as San Francisco overcame a season-high 17 strikeouts to win for a second consecutive night at Cincinnati. The Giants have eight victories in their past 11 games.

DeSclafani (4-1), who spent the previous six seasons in the Reds' organization, allowed only a leadoff homer to Jesse Winker in the first inning plus five other hits. He finished with seven strikeouts and two walks. Nick Castellanos also homered for the Reds.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Sano blasts three home runs before Polanco wins it for Twins in a walkoff

    The Twins had shown no particular ability to beat the White Sox this year. Well, until Tyler Duffey and Rocco Baldelli found a cause for the team to rally around. It sure worked on Miguel Sano. The slumping slugger lined a shot into the left-field bleachers, blasted a screamer into the juniper bushes in center field, and, after Duffey and Baldelli were ejected after an apparent retaliation for ...

  • Naylor HR in 8th sends Indians over Trout-less Angels 6-5

    In a game that featured five home runs and included another drive by Shohei Ohtani, Josh Naylor and the Cleveland Indians won it with the last blast. Naylor hit a tiebreaking drive in the eighth inning as the Indians snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 6-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. “I knew going into the inning we could change things if we could get one more on the board,” said Naylor, who went 2 for 4 for his sixth multihit game this month.

  • Gavin Lux hits 1st grand slam, Dodgers top Arizona 9-1

    Gavin Lux hit his first career grand slam and Julio Urías pitched three-hit ball into the seventh inning of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ sixth victory in seven games, 9-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night. Mookie Betts hit a leadoff homer and Chris Taylor added a tiebreaking, two-run shot in the fifth inning before Lux broke it open in the seventh, putting his second homer of the season into the short right field porch off Kevin Ginkel.

  • Detroit’s Spencer Turnbull no-hits Seattle in Tigers 5-0 win

    Spencer Turnbull pitched the fifth no-hitter in the majors already this season, sending the Detroit Tigers to a 5-0 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.

  • LeMahieu season-high 3 RBIs for Yankees in 7-4 win at Texas

    DJ LeMahieu had a season-high three RBIs, including the tiebreaking, two-run double in New York's big inning, and the Yankees beat the Texas Rangers 7-4 on Tuesday night. LeMahieu went the opposite way for his double down the right-field line to cap a five-run fourth that put the Yankees up 5-3. “Feel like the last few days, he’s getting closer to being the DJ we all know, and hopefully he’s starting to roll a little bit,” manager Aaron Boone said.

  • Ramón Laureano powers Athletics to walk-off 6-5 win vs. Astros

    The A's took the series opener in thrilling fashion Tuesday night.

  • CG: NYY@TEX - 5/18/21

    Condensed Game: DJ LeMahieu hit a go-ahead two-run double to cap a five-run 4th inning, leading the Yankees to a 7-4 win over the Rangers

  • HFPA Rejects $2.5 Million Settlement Offer From Norwegian Reporter

    The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has rejected a $2.5 million settlement offer from Kjersti Flaa, the Norwegian reporter whose lawsuit set off a controversy that led to the cancellation of next year’s Golden Globes. Flaa filed the suit last August after being twice denied membership in the tiny club of foreign journalists that votes on […]

  • Detroit's Spencer Turnbull has no-hitter thru 8 vs Mariners

    Detroit Tigers right-hander Spencer Turnbull has not allowed a hit through eight innings against the Seattle Mariners. Only one runner has reached base against Turnbull on Tuesday night. Jarred Kelenic walked leading off the fourth inning for Seattle’s lone runner.

  • Charges: Paroled murderer kidnaps, rapes woman near Duluth

    DULUTH – Authorities say a Duluth man previously convicted of murder kidnapped and raped a woman on a rural St. Louis County logging road last weekend. Dennis J. Hannuksela, 62, was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and felony kidnapping on Tuesday. According to the criminal complaint: Hannuksela picked up the 20-year-old victim, a woman he has known for several ...

  • Charles Oliveira stuns Michael Chandler in wild TKO finish for lightweight title

    The end came at 19 seconds of a wild second round, capping a remarkable crazy fight.

  • UFC 262 results: Charles Oliveira knocks out Michael Chandler to win lightweight title

    In a wild back-and-forth fight, Charles Oliveira survived a Michael Chandler onslaught to secure a knockout of his own.

  • Andre Muniz breaks Ronaldo Souza's arm at UFC 262: 'I heard it snap'

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.

  • NBA playoff tracker: So much for Clippers-Lakers in the opening round

    Even if they land in the play-in tournament, you know Lakers fans are going to eat this news up.

  • AC Milan's 2021/22 home kit celebrates the city's culture and style

    The jersey celebrates what it means to "Move Like Milan," a way to reflect on the rapid acceleration of the city’s culture, tradition and commitment to innovation.

  • NBA Fact or Fiction: Do the Nets have, you know, actual fans?

    Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.

  • Formula 1: Turkish Grand Prix canceled due to COVID-19

    The Turkish Grand Prix was a late add to the 2021 schedule after the Canadian Grand Prix was canceled due to COVID-19.

  • UFC 262 results: Andrea Lee taps Antonina Shevchenko to snap three-fight losing skid

    Andrea Lee puts an end to her three-fight skid at UFC 262.

  • Tennis-Australian Open staying in Melbourne in 2022, says Tiley

    Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said he was prepared to "climb Mount Everest" again to keep the Grand Slam at Melbourne Park next year after a report said it might have to be moved. State broadcaster ABC reported on Monday a government forecast that Australia's borders would be closed until mid-2022 could force the relocation of the tournament to Dubai or Doha as players would not be prepared to undergo quarantine again. Tiley, who oversaw the strict 14-day quarantine of players and officials to get this year's Australian Open played against huge odds, said there were no plans to relocate the 2022 tournament.

  • Tony Ferguson extends losing streak, falls to Beneil Dariush at UFC 262

    Beneil Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson in all aspects of the game on Saturday in the heavily hyped co-main event of UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston.