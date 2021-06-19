MLB roundup: Shohei Ohtani homers twice as Angels rout Tigers

Shohei Ohtani slugged his 20th and 21st homers of the season Friday, the fourth multi-homer game of his career, as the Los Angeles Angels blew out the Detroit Tigers 11-3 in Anaheim, Calif.

Ohtani's 400-foot shot in the fifth inning highlighted a five-run rally. It was sandwiched by Luis Rengifo's first homer, a solo shot, and Jared Walsh's 16th, a two-run clout that capped the outburst.

Walsh's blast ended the night for Detroit starter Jose Urena, who dropped to 2-7 after being blasted for seven hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings. Urena walked three and struck out four.

Alex Cobb (5-2) worked 5 2/3 innings to earn the win, giving up just three hits and an unearned run with two walks and eight strikeouts. Justin Upton and Taylor Ward each collected three hits for the Angels.

Astros 2, White Sox 1

Yordan Alvarez hit a walk-off double to lift Houston to a victory over visiting Chicago.

Alvarez drove home Yuli Gurriel with his first career walk-off hit, drilling an 0-1 slider from White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet (2-3) into the right field corner. Gurriel, who singled to center, scored from first.

Ryan Pressly (4-1) earned the win by striking out the side in the top of the ninth, continuing what was a pitching duel between White Sox left-hander Carlos Rodon and Astros rookie right-hander Luis Garcia.

Nationals 1, Mets 0

Yan Gomes' RBI single in the ninth inning lifted host Washington over New York for its season-high fifth straight win.

Juan Soto led off the ninth by working an eight-pitch walk against Edwin Diaz (1-2). With Soto running on the pitch, he went to third on Ryan Zimmerman's full-count single. Gomes then ripped a 2-2 pitch down the third base line for his fifth career walk-off RBI.

The Mets, who were limited to two hits Friday and haven't scored in the last 21 innings, have lost two straight for the first time since June 3-4 at San Diego. New York didn't get a runner beyond first until the seventh inning.

Giants 5, Phillies 3

LaMonte Wade Jr. tripled, doubled and drove in two runs, Brandon Belt homered and host San Francisco defeated Philadelphia.

Giants starter Johnny Cueto (5-3) gave up six hits and three runs in six innings with five strikeouts and no walks. San Francisco earned its fifth straight win to move 20 games above .500 for the first time since July 2016.

Andrew McCutchen homered, singled and knocked in two runs and Odubel Herrera also hit a home run for the Phillies.

Dodgers 3, Diamondbacks 0

Steven Souza Jr. hit a solo homer in the eighth inning to break a scoreless tie and Los Angeles held on for a win against Arizona in Phoenix, sending the Diamondbacks to their 15th loss in a row.

Dodgers starter Trevor Bauer (7-5) threw seven shutout innings, allowing three hits, striking out eight and walking three. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 17th save as Los Angeles won for the eighth time in 10 games.

Arizona starter Caleb Smith gave up one hit over six scoreless innings, striking out five and walking four. Joe Mantiply (0-2) took the loss. Each team finished with three hits.

Mariners 5, Rays 1

Yusei Kikuchi pitched seven strong innings as host Seattle sent Tampa Bay to its fourth consecutive defeat.

Ty France had three hits including a double, and Luis Torrens drove in two runs for the Mariners, who won for the fifth time in their past six games to reach the .500 mark. Kikuchi (4-3) allowed one run on four hits with three walks and six strikeouts.

Rays right-hander Michael Wacha (1-2), reinserted into the rotation after ace Tyler Glasnow was placed on the 60-day injured list this week, gave up five runs on 11 hits in 3 2/ 3 innings, with one walk and two strikeouts.

Rockies 6, Brewers 5 (10 innings)

C.J. Cron hit an RBI single in the bottom of the 10th inning and host Colorado beat Milwaukee in Denver for its fifth consecutive win.

Cron finished with two hits, Raimel Tapia had doubled and singled to extend his hitting streak to 15 games and Brendan Rodgers and Garrett Hampson also had two hits apiece for the Rockies.

Luis Urias homered among his two hits and Willy Adames also had two hits for the Brewers, who lost their fifth game in a row.

Marlins 10, Cubs 2

Adam Duvall slugged his fifth career grand slam and added a two-run homer, leading Miami to a blowout win at Chicago.

Duvall went 3-for-4 with six RBIs, three runs and one walk. It was his ninth career multi-homer game. Miami's Jon Berti added a three-run shot.

Joc Pederson hit a pair of solo homers for the Cubs, who have lost four of their past five games. Zach Davies (4-4) took the loss, allowing a season-high eight runs in six innings. He had yielded just five runs in his previous five starts combined.

Athletics 5, Yankees 3

Tony Kemp hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning and Oakland extended its winning streak to seven games with a victory at New York.

The A's opened a 10-game road trip by winning for the 13th time in 15 games despite blowing an early 2-0 lead. James Kaprielian (4-1), New York's 2015 first-round pick, allowed three runs on three hits in 5 2/3 innings to get the win for Oakland.

Rougned Odor and DJ LeMahieu homered for the Yankees, who lost for the eighth time in their past 11 home games.

Royals 5, Red Sox 3

Adalberto Mondesi homered for the second straight game, at 464 feet the longest of his career, as host Kansas City defeated Boston to snap a six-game losing streak.

Reliever Kris Bubic (2-2) won the opener of a three-game series, allowing two runs in 2 2/3 innings. Greg Holland picked up his fourth save. Nick Pivetta (6-3) took the loss as Boston saw its three-game winning streak end. He allowed three runs on six hits in five innings with six strikeouts and three walks.

Perez also homered for Kansas City, his 18th of the season and eighth in June. Rafael Devers went deep for Boston, and Christian Vazquez had three hits.

Braves 9, Cardinals 1

Ozzie Albies drove in three runs to support a strong starting effort from Max Fried as Atlanta beat visiting St. Louis.

Albies was 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three runs to pace Atlanta's 11-hit attack. Fried (4-4) pitched seven innings, matching his season best, and allowed one run on two hits with two walks and six strikeouts. It was the sixth time he allowed only one run in 11 starts this season.

The Cardinals continued to struggle to score runs. They have combined for 10 runs over their past seven games and have dropped the first two games of the series. St. Louis starter Carlos Martinez (3-8) He lasted only three-plus innings and allowed eight runs on eight hits.

Padres 8, Reds 2

Wil Myers hit two solo homers and a double and Tommy Pham opened the game with a home run as San Diego defeated visiting Cincinnati. The Padres won their second straight game to open the series after losing 13 of the previous 17 contests.

Chris Paddack (4-5) picked up the win, holding the Reds to two runs on six hits and a walk in five innings while equaling his career high with 11 strikeouts. Four relievers allowed only a walk and a hit batter over the final four innings.

Tony Santillan (0-1) lost in his second major league start, giving up single runs in each of the three innings he worked.

Orioles 7, Blue Jays 1

Cedric Mullins capped a five-run eighth inning with his second home run of the night and Baltimore snapped an eight-game losing streak with a win over visiting Toronto.

Mullins went 3-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Orioles, who opened the three-game series by handing the Blue Jays their fifth straight loss.

Baltimore right-hander Thomas Eshelman allowed one run on three hits over 4 2/3 innings in his season debut. Tyler Wells (2-0) earned the victory, striking out two over 1 1/3 innings.

Pirates 11, Indians 10

Gregory Polanco and Bryan Reynolds homered as host Pittsburgh built a 10-run lead and held on to end a 10-game losing streak at the expense of Cleveland.

Ke'Bryan Hayes added a three-run double and Jacob Stallings a two-run double for the Pirates, who led 11-1 after six innings. Pittsburgh starter Chad Kuhl (1-4) gave up one run and four hits in six innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Richard Rodriguez pitched around two hits in the ninth for his eighth save.

Cesar Hernandez hit a grand slam and an RBI single, and Rene Rivera contributed three hits and three RBIs for the Indians, who had won four straight. Cleveland starter J.C. Mejia (1-2) gave up six runs and seven hits in five-plus innings.

Twins 7, Rangers 5 (10 innings)

Luis Arraez led off the 10th inning with an RBI triple and later scored what proved to be the winning run on a bases-loaded walk to lead Minnesota to a victory in Arlington, Texas.

Arraez drilled an 0-2 pitch from reliever Josh Sborz (3-3) off the bottom of the fence in dead center to break a 4-4 tie. Two more runs scored on walks. Hansel Robles (3-3) pitched a scoreless ninth to get the win, and Tyler Duffey allowed one run but recorded his second save.

Adolis Garcia hit his 17th homer and Nick Solak had two hits and drove in a run for the Rangers, who lost for the 17th time in the past 20 games.

--Field Level Media