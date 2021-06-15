MLB roundup: Mets snap Cubs' winning streak

David Peterson allowed just one hit in six scoreless innings, and the New York Mets continued their strong play at home with a 5-2 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

New York ended a seven-game home losing streak to the Cubs and won for the 12th time in its past 14 home games. In his 21st career start, Peterson (2-5) completed six scoreless innings for the first time and only allowed three baserunners. He struck out three and walked two.

James McCann and pinch hitter Brandon Drury produced RBI singles for the Mets. Kevin Pillar added a two-run double and Dominic Smith contributed a homer after entering the game hitless in his previous 20 at-bats.

Anthony Rizzo and Patrick Wisdom hit back-to-back homers for the Cubs, who their a five-game winning streak end. Jake Arrieta (5-7) allowed four runs and four hits in five innings. He struck out three and walked four.

Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1

Rafael Devers singled high off the Green Monster in left-center to drive in the winning run in the ninth inning as host Boston overcame a blown lead to beat Toronto and salvage a split of the four-game series.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. homered with two outs in the ninth off Red Sox closer Matt Barnes to knot the score at 1. However, Alex Verdugo and J.D. Martinez singled to start the bottom of the inning against Rafael Dolis (1-3) to set up Devers' clutch hit with one out.

Barnes (3-1) earned the win, striking out the side around Guerrero's homer, his fourth of the series. Boston snapped a two-game skid, and Toronto's bats went cold after the team slugged eight home runs in an 18-4 victory Sunday. The Blue Jays were held to four hits, three of them singles.

Rockies 3, Padres 2

Austin Gomber tossed eight scoreless innings, C.J. Cron homered and Colorado won in Denver, handing San Diego its seventh loss in nine games.

Gomber (6-5) held the Padres to three hits and had a single in matching his longest outing of the season. He struck out four and didn't walk a batter. Daniel Bard pitched a shaky ninth for his ninth save.

Story continues

Trent Grisham homered and Tommy Pham had two hits for the Padres. San Diego starter Dinelson Lamet (1-2) allowed one run on four hits and struck out three in four innings.

Giants 5, Diamondbacks 2

Brandon Crawford broke a fifth-inning tie with a two-run home run and four San Francisco pitchers combined on a six-hitter in a victory that extended Arizona's road losing streak to 20 games.

Carson Kelly homered for the Diamondbacks, who have not won a road game since April 25 in Atlanta. Arizona took its 11th consecutive loss overall.

Alex Wood (6-3) limited the Diamondbacks to two runs on four hits. Jake McGee needed just nine pitches to throw a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.

Nationals 3, Pirates 2

Kyle Schwarber hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning to lift Washington past visiting Pittsburgh.

Schwarber also had an RBI single as did Juan Soto for the Nationals, who won their second game in a row and third in their past four. Washington's Jon Lester yielded two runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Kyle Finnegan (3-2) pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh for the win, and Brad Hand threw a one-two-three ninth for his 12th save. Kevin Newman hit a solo homer for the Pirates, who lost their eighth straight.

Rays 5, White Sox 2

Austin Meadows, Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena homered and four pitchers combined on five innings of two-hit, shutout relief to boost Tampa Bay to a victory at Chicago.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow threw four innings of two-run ball. Tampa Bay's bullpen relay took it from there, paced by J.P. Feyereisen (3-2), who fanned two in two innings. Pete Fairbanks pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his third save as the Rays won for the seventh time in eight games.

White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn (7-2) spaced three runs and six hits in six innings. He walked three and struck out eight as his ERA rose to 1.51.

Indians 4, Orioles 3

Jose Ramirez had two hits with two RBIs as Cleveland extended Baltimore's club-record road losing streak to 16 games. Cesar Hernandez scored two runs and four Indians relievers combined to allow one hit and one run while striking out eight over five innings.

Emmanuel Clase retired the side in order for his 10th save as the Indians won for the fifth time in their past six home games.

The Orioles have dropped five in a row overall and remain winless on the road since John Means' no-hitter at Seattle on May 5.

Tigers 10, Royals 3

Miguel Cabrera had three hits, two RBIs and two runs, including one of each in a four-run first, as Detroit clobbered host Kansas City.

The Tigers snapped their three-game losing streak, while the Royals saw their losing streak stretch to four games and are a season-worst five games below .500. The Royals were 1-for-14 with runners in scoring position.

Joe Jimenez (2-0) earned the win in relief. The Tigers lost two pitchers to injury. Starter Matthew Boyd left the game in the third inning with left arm discomfort. Alex Lange left with right shoulder discomfort in the fifth. Kansas City's Brad Keller (6-6) gave up seven runs, six earned, in five innings.

Cardinals 4, Marlins 2

Tyler O'Neill hit the game-winning RBI double in the eighth inning and St. Louis defeated visiting Miami. The Cardinals won for just the third time in their past 14 games.

With the game tied 2-2, Dylan Carlson drew a leadoff walk in the eighth off Dylan Floro (2-4). Paul Goldschmidt's single moved Carlson to second. One out later, O'Neill blasted a tiebreaking double. Following an intentional walk to Yadier Molina, DeJong hit a run-scoring dribbler up the first base line.

Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright allowed two runs on four hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked three. Giovanny Gallegos (4-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning to earn the victory, and Alex Reyes fired a 1-2-3 ninth for his 17th save.

Reds 10, Brewers 2

Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs while Vladimir Gutierrez allowed just two runs over six innings as Cincinnati routed host Milwaukee.

Jonathan India had three hits and reached base four times, and Aristides Aquino homered for the Reds, who earned their fourth straight win and their 11th victory in 14 games.

Daniel Vogelbach homered for the Brewers, who lost for just the third time in 12 games in June and had their seven-game home win streak snapped.

Dodgers 3, Phillies 1

Will Smith and Chris Taylor hit home runs as Los Angeles rallied to victory in the opener of a three-game home series against Philadelphia.

The Dodgers won for the sixth time in their past seven games despite a bumpy start from Tony Gonsolin, who gave up four hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings but just one run.

Phillies starter Spencer Howard, a native of San Luis Obispo, Calif., opened with a perfect three innings and went four-plus innings overall. He gave up just two hits total, but they were the Smith and Taylor home runs. Philadelphia saw its four-game winning streak come to an end.

A's 8, Angels 5

Sean Murphy belted an early two-run homer and Mitch Moreland singled home two runs during a five-run third inning as Oakland snapped visiting Los Angeles' six-game winning streak.

Sean Manaea (6-2) allowed one run on nine hits over 5 2/3 innings for Oakland, which has won four straight to improve to a season-high 14 games over .500. Lou Trivino retired the Angels in order in the ninth for his 11th save in 13 opportunities.

The Angels got a solo homer from Juan Lagares, his first long ball since he hit two in a game on Sept. 12, 2019. Dylan Bundy (1-7) yielded seven runs on five hits in 2 1/3 innings.

Mariners 4, Twins 3

Jake Bauers homered in his first home game for Seattle as the Mariners beat Minnesota to open a three-game series.

Bauers, acquired in a trade with Cleveland on Thursday, went deep to center field off Hansel Robles (2-3) with one out in the bottom of the eighth inning to break a 3-all tie. The ball just eluded the glove of leaping outfielder Nick Gordon.

Seattle's Paul Sewald (3-2) got the victory, and Drew Steckenrider pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his first save of the season. Alex Kirilloff and Gilberto Celestino homered for Minnesota, which took its second consecutive loss.

--Field Level Media