MLB roundup: Albert Pujols hits RBI single in Dodgers' debut

Walker Buehler gave up one hit over seven scoreless innings and Albert Pujols drove in the eventual game-winning run in his debut with his new team as the host Los Angeles Dodgers earned a 3-1 victory Monday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Will Smith hit a home run for the Dodgers, who have won five of their last six games after a rough stretch when they lost 15 of 20.

Madison Bumgarner went four innings for the Diamondbacks, giving up two runs with four walks and left amid speculation that he was injured. After the game, manager Torey Lovullo announced that Bumgarner had a left adductor spasm.

Arizona has now lost five of its last six games, while dropping the opener of a four-game series and seven-game road trip.

Mets 3, Braves 1

Tomas Nido had three hits and scored two runs to help New York defeat host Atlanta and halt a three-game losing streak.

The game featured a frightening incident, when Mets right fielder Kevin Pillar was hit in the face by a 94 mph fastball from Braves reliever Jacob Webb in the seventh inning. Pillar appeared to be struck on the bridge of his nose.

Sean Reid-Foley (1-0) got the win for his three scoreless innings in relief of Taijuan Walker. Reid-Foley did not allow a hit or a walk and struck out five. Edwin Diaz picked up his sixth save. Loser Max Fried (1-2) went six-plus innings, allowing one run, two walks and eight strikeouts. Atlanta's run came on Austin Riley's homer in the eighth.

Rangers 5, Yankees 2

Jordan Lyles pitched six solid innings and Adolis Garcia and Willie Calhoun hit solo homers off Gerrit Cole as Texas defeated New York in Arlington, Texas.

Lyles (2-3) helped the Rangers end a six-game losing streak by allowing one run on six hits. He struck out six, walked one and threw 85 pitches to lower his ERA from 6.63 to 5.93. Garcia and Calhoun homered off Cole (5-2) by connecting on 0-2 pitches.

Gio Urshela hit an RBI single in the first inning, and Luke Voit launched his first home run of the season for the Yankees in the eighth.

White Sox 16, Twins 4

Nick Madrigal, Leury Garcia and Yermin Mercedes each had three hits to lead Chicago's offensive onslaught during a victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Even with three-time All-Star Jose Abreu ruled out for the series due to left ankle inflammation, the White Sox recorded season highs in runs and hits (18) to win their ninth game in their past 11.

Madrigal hit his first career home run, a leadoff shot in the third inning, and Danny Mendick socked a grand slam in the fifth. The spiraling Twins lost for the 10th time in their past 12 games.

Giants 6, Reds 3

Wilmer Flores, Mike Yastrzemski and Mauricio Dubon homered and Logan Webb scattered six hits over six shutout innings to lead visiting San Francisco past Cincinnati in the opener of a four-game series.

Webb (3-3) fanned four, walked one and escaped a bases-loaded jam in the second inning. He threw just 86 pitches and induced two ground-ball double plays in an efficient night of work.

Reds right-hander Sonny Gray (0-3) struggled from the start, yielding five hits, four runs -- three earned -- over five innings, striking out a season-low three and walking two. He surrendered homers to Flores and Yastrzemski.

Cubs 7, Nationals 3

Jason Heyward, Willson Contreras and Javier Baez smacked home runs against former teammate Jon Lester to power host Chicago to a victory over Washington.

Lester received numerous standing ovations from Cubs fans, including when he exited the game after 5 1/3 innings. Lester (0-2) hadn't yielded a home run in his first three starts with the Nationals, but the three were among eight hits he allowed on Monday.

Josh Bell led the Nationals with two of the team's six hits.

Tigers 4, Mariners 1

Casey Mize allowed just one run and three hits over 7 2/3 innings as Detroit defeated host Seattle in the opener of a three-game series.

Eric Haase homered twice and Jonathan Schoop also went deep for the Tigers, who won for the sixth time in their past eight games.

Mariners left-hander Yusei Kikuchi (1-3) made his fourth consecutive quality start. He allowed three runs on three hits over six innings but was undone by two home runs. Kikuchi walked four and struck out eight.

Padres 7, Rockies 0

Yu Darvish struck out 10 over seven shutout innings and Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the first inning as host San Diego defeated Colorado.

The Padres won their fourth straight game and seventh in their past eight. Nabil Crismatt pitched the final two innings and struck out two.

Darvish (4-1) gave up the Rockies' four hits and did not walk a batter. The Padres improved to 8-1 in his nine starts.

Angels 7, Indians 4

Shohei Ohtani's three-run home run, his major-league-leading 13th homer of the season, capped a five-run second inning, leading Los Angeles past Cleveland.

Tony Watson (2-1) picked up the win in relief of starter Patrick Sandoval, who made his first start of the season. Juan Lagares doubled in two runs for the Angels, who won their second game in a row. Center fielder Mike Trout was removed after the first inning with what was diagnosed as a strained right calf muscle.

Cesar Hernandez and Franmil Reyes homered for Cleveland, which dropped its fourth straight. Losing pitcher Sam Hentges (1-1) yielded six runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout in 1 2/3 innings.

--Field Level Media