MLB roundup: Giants knock off Brewers in wild 11-inning game

LaMonte Wade Jr. delivered a go-ahead single in the 11th inning and Brandon Belt added a two-run homer, his second long ball of the game, to give the San Francisco Giants a wild 9-6 comeback victory over the host Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday.

The teams combined to score 12 runs from the ninth inning on in the second game of the series between division leaders. The Giants tied it 2-2 with a run in the top of the ninth off Brent Suter. Bryant opened with a line single to left. With two outs, Avisail Garcia misplayed Tommy La Stella's fly ball to the warning track in right for an RBI triple.

After each team scored three runs in the 10th, San Francisco scored four runs in the 11th off Sal Romano (0-1), making his first appearance after being claimed off waivers from the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Jake McGee (4-2), the eighth reliever used by San Francisco, pitched the 11th for the win despite allowing an RBI single by Lorenzo Cain.

Yankees 5, Mariners 4

Kyle Higashioka hit a game-tying double as a pinch hitter and scored the go-ahead run on a double play as host New York rallied to defeat Seattle.

The surging Yankees won their fifth in a row and 10th in their last 12 games since dropping three of four in Boston on July 22-25.

After getting a three-run homer from Joey Gallo Thursday and a game-winning hit by Brett Gardner in the 11th inning the following night, the Yankees rallied with a four-run sixth on Saturday.

Dodgers 5, Angels 3

Chris Taylor hit a two-run double in the eighth inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied to knock off the visiting Los Angeles Angels.

Taylor's double to left-center field against Angels right-hander Junior Guerra (2-2) scored both Corey Seager and Will Smith. Cody Bellinger had a home run for the Dodgers, who improved to just 10-10 since the All-Star break.

Dodgers right-hander Brusdar Graterol (2-0) used a 102-mph fastball to strike out pinch-hitter Shohei Ohtani with two on base in the eighth and earned the victory. Kenley Jansen recorded his 23rd save.

Story continues

White Sox 4, Cubs 0

Carlos Rodon struck out 11 batters over five scoreless innings and the Chicago White Sox pulled away for a win over the host Chicago Cubs.

Cesar Hernandez and Jose Abreu each homered for the White Sox, who won their second consecutive game over their crosstown rivals and will go for the sweep on Sunday evening.

Rodon (9-5) snapped a two-game skid and notched his first victory since July 18 against the Houston Astros. He allowed two hits and walked two along with his 11 strikeouts, which fell two short of a season high.

Blue Jays 1, Red Sox 0 (Game 1)

Marcus Semien homered to lead off the bottom of the seventh inning to lift host Toronto to a walk-off victory over Boston in the first game of a doubleheader.

Semien hit the first pitch from Matt Barnes (5-3) over the wall in left field for his 26th homer of the season. Toronto has won the first two contests of the four-game series.

Jordan Romano (5-1) picked up the win after recording two strikeouts in the top of the seventh inning. Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray allowed two hits and two walks while striking out five in six innings.

Red Sox 2, Blue Jays 1 (Game 2, 8 innings)

Jonathan Arauz singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and visiting Boston defeated Toronto to gain a split of a doubleheader.

Arauz singled against Adam Cimber (2-3) to score Franchy Cordero, who started the extra inning at second base.

In the bottom of the eighth, Marcus Semien's flyout against Adam Ottavino allowed Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who started at second, to take third. Guerrero held third on Bo Bichette's groundout to second. Teoscar Hernandez struck out to end the game.

Phillies 5, Mets 3

Odubel Herrera homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lift host Philadelphia past New York.

Brad Miller also homered twice and knocked in two runs for the red-hot Phillies, who have won seven in a row and lengthened their lead over the Mets to a game and a half in the National League East. Alec Bohm contributed two hits.

The final game of the three-game series will be Sunday afternoon.

Astros 4, Twins 0

Yordan Alvarez became the fastest to 50 career home runs in club history while rookie right-hander Luis Garcia twirled six scoreless innings as Houston beat visiting Minnesota.

Garcia (8-6) allowed only two hits while cruising to his first victory since he tossed six scoreless innings against the Cleveland Indians on July 20. He struck out the side in the second inning and fanned two batters in both the third and fifth, generating 18 swings and misses on the night.

Alvarez doubled the Astros' 1-0 lead with his leadoff blast off Twins right-hander Michael Pineda in the bottom of the fourth. Alvarez drilled a 427-foot laser to straightaway center field for his 22nd homer on the season and 50th in 184 career games. Lance Berkman, who was inducted into the Astros' Hall of Fame earlier Saturday, needed 231 games to reach 50 career homers.

Athletics 12, Rangers 3

Matt Olson and Matt Chapman contributed two-RBI doubles to a seven-run third inning that put host Oakland on the fast track to a romp over Texas.

A's newcomers Yan Gomes, Josh Harrison and Starling Marte combined for seven hits, four runs and seven RBIs in the win, which was Oakland's third in a row - and the least dramatic of the three, after two straight walk-off victories.

Seeking to end a four-game losing skid, the Rangers got an early jump on A's starter Cole Irvin (8-10) when Yonny Hernandez singled and Adolis Garcia smacked a two-run home run, his 24th of the season, in the first inning.

Rays 12, Orioles 3

Brandon Lowe hit a grand slam off the foul pole in left field, and Nelson Cruz, Wander Franco and Yandy Diaz also homered as visiting Tampa Bay defeated Baltimore.

Left-hander Shane McClanahan (6-4) -- a Baltimore native -- threw seven strong innings, allowing three runs, five hits and a walk while striking out eight.

Baltimore starter Spenser Watkins (2-3) went six innings. He gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

Padres 6, Diamondbacks 2

Manny Machado hit a tie-breaking single to trigger a four-run eighth inning, leading host San Diego past Arizona.

Machado and Eric Hosmer hit home runs for the Padres. Drew Pomeranz (1-0), who pitched a scoreless top of the eighth in relief of Yu Darvish, earned the win. Darvish gave up two runs on four hits with 12 strikeouts in seven innings.

Christian Walker hit a two-run homer for Arizona. Reliever Brett de Geus (2-1) gave up two singles, including Machado's, in the eighth and took the loss.

Reds 11, Pirates 3

Jesse Winker connected for his 23rd home run and matched a career-high with six RBIs to power Cincinnati to another rout of visiting Pittsburgh.

Joey Votto and Nick Castellanos also homered while Jonathan India reached base four times for the surging Reds, who have won 11 of 15 and are a season-high nine games over .500 at 60-51.

Votto and Winker now share the lead in home runs for the Reds, who have outscored the Pirates 28-7 in the first three games of the series, and 58-15 in six games this season in Cincinnati.

Nationals 3, Braves 2

Rookie catcher Riley Adams delivered a two-out, two-run homer to spark a three-run ninth-inning rally and lift Washington over host Atlanta.

Adams, acquired from Toronto at the trade deadline, hit the first pitch from Atlanta closer Will Smith (3-6) over the fence in left field for his first career home run. The win ended Washington's five-game losing streak and Atlanta's four-game winning streak.

Washington starter Josiah Gray worked five innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on four hits, two walks and a career-high 10 strikeouts. Andres Machado (1-0) struck out two in one scoreless inning and Kyle Finnegan worked a perfect ninth for his third save.

Cardinals 5, Royals 2

Matt Carpenter and Lars Nootbaar delivered pinch-hit RBIs as host St. Louis pulled back to .500 for the eighth time since July 19 by defeating Kansas City.

Yadier Molina drove in two runs and Nolan Arenado added a solo homer. Cardinals starting pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim allowed two runs on four hits and two walks in four innings. Luis Garcia (1-0) followed with two scoreless innings to earn the victory.

The Royals fell for the sixth time in eight games on their nine-game road trip. Starting pitcher Brad Keller (7-11) worked into the sixth inning, but he allowed five runs on seven hits and five walks while retiring 15 batters.

Tigers 2, Indians 1

Tyler Alexander threw 5 1/3 shutout innings in his longest outing of the season to help Detroit beat host Cleveland in the second game of their three-game series.

Alexander (2-1) allowed four hits, struck out four and didn't walk a batter. Michael Fulmer, Kyle Funkhouser and Jose Cisnero combined to blank the Indians for 2 2/3 innings before Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his 13th save. Zack Short and Akil Baddoo drove in the Tigers' runs.

Wilson Ramos, who was making his Indians debut after he was released by the Tigers in June, had three hits, including a solo homer in the ninth to break up the shutout. Cleveland rookie right-hander Eli Morgan (1-4) went seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits. He struck out three and walked one.

Rockies 7, Marlins 4

Brendan Rodgers had a double to extend his hitting streak to 14 games before leaving with a bruised hand, Connor Joe drove in four runs, and Colorado beat Miami in Denver.

Austin Gomber (9-6) had a career-high nine strikeouts in six shutout innings, and Charlie Blackmon, C.J. Cron, Joe and Trevor Story had two hits each for the Rockies.

Rodgers left the game after getting hit by a pitch on his right hand in the sixth inning. Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 18th save in 24 opportunities.

--Field Level Media