MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks

  • MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
    1/5

    MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks

    MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
  • MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
    2/5

    MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks

    MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
  • MLB: Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
    3/5

    MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks

    MLB: Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
    4/5

    MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks

    MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
  • MLB: San Diego Padres at Houston Astros
    5/5

    MLB roundup: Diamondbacks win after 13 straight setbacks

    MLB: San Diego Padres at Houston Astros
MLB: St. Louis Cardinals at Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB: Colorado Rockies at Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs
MLB: San Diego Padres at Houston Astros
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Arizona Diamondbacks' five-run rally in the sixth inning punctuated the end of their 13-game losing streak in a 9-2 win Sunday over the St. Louis Cardinals at Phoenix.

Arizona's losing streak was one game shy of the franchise record in 2004 and was the longest in the major leagues since the Minnesota Twins lost 13 straight games in 2016. Arizona batted through the order in the sixth, tallying five runs on four hits and two St. Louis errors.

Matt Peacock, scratched from his last scheduled start Thursday after becoming ill (non-COVID related), pitched six innings for the win. Peacock (2-1) scattered six hits and two runs while striking out six with no walks.

St. Louis, which won three of the four games in the series, took a 2-0 lead against Peacock after scoring a run in the first inning on Dylan Carlson's home run and another in the second inning on an RBI double by Andrew Knizner.

Giants 5, Dodgers 4

Kevin Gausman went six shutout innings to continue his run of dominant pitching and San Francisco held on for a victory over host Los Angeles to win its third consecutive game against its National League West rival.

Mauricio Dubon and Austin Slater hit home runs for the Giants off left-hander Clayton Kershaw. Max Muncy and Albert Pujols hit home runs for the Dodgers, who were held scoreless through seven innings. Kershaw (7-4) gave up five earned runs to match a season high.

Gausman (6-0) gave up just two hits with seven strikeouts before he came away with a left leg injury while fielding a slow roller by the Dodgers' Matt Beaty to end the sixth inning. The right-hander did not return for the seventh after throwing 72 pitches and was diagnosed with left hip tightness.

Rockies 4, Pirates 3

Matt Adams' go-ahead RBI single in the ninth inning helped visiting Colorado snap a five-game skid with a win over Pittsburgh.

Trailing 3-2 in the ninth inning, Colorado's Ryan McMahon walked with one out against Richard Rodriguez (3-1) and scored the tying run on Charlie Blackmon's double off the wall in right-center. Adams' single to center brought home Blackmon.

Adam Frazier doubled and drove in two runs for the Pirates and Ka'ai Tom added an RBI single. Pittsburgh has lost seven of nine.

Rays 6, Phillies 2

Mike Zunino homered, doubled and drove in two runs to lift host Tampa Bay past Philadelphia for its 15th win in the past 16 games in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Brett Phillips added a home run and single on his 27th birthday for the Rays. Austin Meadows also had a double and three walks.

Jean Segura, Brad Miller and Andrew Knapp had two hits each for the short-handed Phillies, who remain without injured starters Bryce Harper and Didi Gregorius.

Reds 5, Cubs 1

Cincinnati got to former Cy Young Award winner Jake Arrieta for the second time this season as it snapped host Chicago's six-game winning streak.

Cincinnati avoided a three-game sweep, getting to Arrieta for three runs in the first inning. Reds starter Tyler Mahle (4-2) baffled the Cubs over five innings, allowing one hit and one walk and striking out eight.

Arrieta (5-5) went 3 2/3 innings, giving up five runs (two earned) off six hits and four walks. He struck out three.

Brewers 3, Nationals 0

Avisail Garcia and Omar Narvaez each homered and Brandon Woodruff tossed seven dominant innings as visiting Milwaukee completed a three-game sweep of Washington.

Garcia gave the Brewers all the run support Woodruff (4-2) would need in the first inning with his two-out, two-run homer off Max Scherzer (4-4). Both pitchers struck out 10.

Woodruff allowed two hits with two walks while throwing a season-high 106 pitches. Josh Hader worked around a leadoff single in the ninth for his 12th save in as many opportunities.

Blue Jays 4, Indians 1 (Game 1, 7 innings)

Teoscar Hernandez and Rowdy Tellez hit solo home runs and visiting Toronto defeated Cleveland in the seven-inning opener of a doubleheader.

Marcus Semien had three hits, including two doubles, and a walk for the Blue Jays, who have won the first two games of the three-game series. Ross Stripling (1-3) allowed one run, two hits and one walk while striking out three in five innings.

Josh Naylor was 3-for-3 with a home run for Cleveland. Aaron Civale (7-2) allowed four runs, 10 hits and one walk with one strikeout in six-plus innings.

Indians 6, Blue Jays 5 (Game 2, 7 innings)

Jose Ramirez hit a walk-off sacrifice fly in a two-run bottom of the seventh inning and Cleveland defeated visiting Toronto to gain a split in a doubleheader on Sunday.

The Indians tied the game with four runs in the bottom of the sixth, but Toronto took a 5-4 lead on a single by Marcus in the top of the seventh against Cleveland reliever Emmanuel Clase (3-2).

Blue Jays left-hander Steven Matz allowed four runs (two earned) and four hits while striking out four in five-plus innings. Indians left-hander Sam Hentges gave up four runs, four hits and three walks in 2 1/3 innings. He struck out two.

Tigers 6, Yankees 2

Tarik Skubal tossed six shutout innings, Willi Castro had a three-run double and host Detroit earned a victory to complete a three-game series sweep of New York.

Skubal (2-7) held the Yankees to three hits and walked three while striking out eight. Nomar Mazara added a two-run double and Jonathan Schoop reached base four times on two hits and two walks while scoring a run.

Yankees starter Michael King (0-2) gave up four runs, two earned, on three hits in 2 1/3 innings. DJ LeMahieu had two hits and scored a run for the Yankees, who were limited to five runs in the series. Gary Sanchez added two hits and an RBI.

Royals 6, Twins 3

Whit Merrifield had two hits, scored twice and drove in a run as visiting Kansas City defeated Minnesota in the rubber match of a three-game series in Minneapolis.

Royals right-hander Brad Keller (5-4) allowed three runs on five hits with four walks and six strikeouts to pick up the victory. Greg Holland pitched the ninth for his third save.

Twins right-hander Matt Shoemaker (2-6) allowed five runs -- including four in the fifth inning -- on six hits while taking the loss.

Astros 7, Padres 4

Kyle Tucker clubbed his team-leading 11th home run as part of a four-run first inning in support of starter Zack Greinke and Houston earned an interleague home victory over San Diego.

Aledmys Diaz delivered a two-run double to left in the third inning as the Astros built a 7-0 lead in three innings. Padres starter Blake Snell did not return for the fourth, having allowed a season-high seven runs on five hits and three walks.

Greinke (5-2) retired the first eight batters he faced and logged eight innings for the third time this season. He allowed six hits and one walk while notching four strikeouts, improving to 14-3 in his career against the Padres. Webster Rivas, Wil Myers and Ha-Seong Kim went deep for the Padres.

White Sox 3, Orioles 1

Nick Madrigal had two hits, including a go-ahead triple in the seventh inning, and Lucas Giolito pitched seven strong innings as host Chicago defeated Baltimore to complete a four-game sweep.

Chicago finished its homestand with six wins in seven games, rebounding after losing three in a row against the Yankees in New York last weekend.

Baltimore, meanwhile, continues its free fall. The Orioles lost for the 13th time in a row for the first time since September 2009.

Angels 4, Athletics 2

Jared Walsh triggered a four-run second inning with a home run and four relievers combined to shut out Oakland over the final six innings, which allowed visiting Los Angeles to salvage a split in its four-game series.

Raisel Iglesias pitched out of jams in the eighth and ninth innings to save the win, completing a day in which he, Jose Suarez, Steve Cishek and Mike Mayers combined to allow just two hits and one walk in six innings while protecting a two-run lead.

The A's totaled just four hits, including doubles by Jed Lowrie, Stephen Piscotty and Chad Pinder.

Mariners 4, Rangers 2

Yusei Kikuchi made his sixth consecutive quality start, Ty France drove in three runs and Kyle Seager homered as Seattle defeated visiting Texas for a four-game sweep.

Kikuchi (3-3), a left-hander, went 6 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits, walking one and struck out five. Kikuchi took a no-hitter into the sixth before Willie Calhoun grounded the first pitch of the inning into right field for a single.

The Rangers suffered their sixth straight defeat. Texas has lost 12 straight road games dating to May 6 in Minnesota. The Rangers also have lost 12 straight at T-Mobile Park, with their last win in Seattle coming on July 23, 2019.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Celtics fan arrested after water bottle was thrown at Kyrie Irving

    Kyrie Irving is the latest target of abusive NBA fan behavior.

  • Naomi Osaka's sister says clay-court criticism prompted media boycott: 'Her confidence was completely shattered'

    Mari Osaka wrote that Naomi's solution to clay-court criticism was to "block everything out."

  • With his dad 'afraid to go out,' Nonito Donaire rebukes anti-Asian hate after his title-winning KO

    It speaks volumes to the man that Donaire has become that on the night of one of his biggest victories, he took the time to spread a message of peace and understanding to others.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Clippers frustrate Luka Doncic, roar back to tie Mavs on the road; Nets push Celtics to brink

    Will a home team win a game in this series?

  • NBA-Irving blasts 'human zoo' environment at arenas after fan throws bottle

    Video posted on social media showed the bottle narrowly missed Irving, who scored 39 points in Game 4 as the Nets beat the Celtics 141-126 to take a 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series. The Athletic reported https://theathletic.com/news/celtics-fan-banned-for-life-after-throwing-water-bottle-near-kyrie-irving/uBMtGJZSGwZI the fan could be banned for life from Boston's TD Garden.

  • NBA roundup: Bucks advance, finish off sweep of Heat

    Giannis Antetokounmpo posted just the third triple-double in Milwaukee Bucks playoff history, helping his team complete a four-game sweep of their Eastern Conference first-round series with a 120-103 win over the host Miami Heat on Saturday. Antetokounmpo finished with 20 points, 15 assists and 12 rebounds. The two previous Bucks with playoff triple-doubles were Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in 1970 (he was known as Lew Alcindor at the time) and Paul Pressey in 1986.

  • Anthony Davis after injuring knee in Game 3: 'There's no chance that I don't play' in Game 4

    The Lakers star thinks Sunday's matchup against the Suns will be "the biggest game of the series."

  • NBA roundup: Chris Paul helps Suns even series with Lakers

    Chris Paul collected 18 points and nine assists to lift the visiting Phoenix Suns to a 100-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday afternoon in Game 4 of their Western Conference first-round series. Devin Booker and Jae Crowder each scored 17 points and Deandre Ayton recorded 14 points and 17 rebounds for the Suns, who evened their best-of-seven series with Los Angeles at two wins apiece.

  • Jazz great Mark Eaton dies at 64

    Mark Eaton is one of the few former players to have his number retired by the Jazz.

  • Davis done at halftime, Caldwell-Pope out for Lakers in Gm 4

    LOS ANGELES (AP) Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the second half of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns due to a left groin strain. The defending NBA champion Lakers also played Sunday without starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was sidelined by a bruised knee. Chris Paul played for the Phoenix Suns despite his injured right shoulder, managing six points and five assists in the first half of Game 4.

  • Celtics' Tristan Thompson warns unruly fans: 'I dare a motherf***er to spit on me'

    "I'll follow you right to your house."

  • Davis done at halftime, Caldwell-Pope out for Lakers in Gm 4

    Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis has been ruled out for the second half of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns due to a left groin strain. The defending NBA champion Lakers also played Sunday without starting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who was sidelined by a bruised knee. Chris Paul played for the Phoenix Suns despite his injured right shoulder, managing six points and five assists in the first half of Game 4.

  • Foul-mouthed Dan Evans takes aim at umpire and fans in first-round French Open defeat

    A bad-tempered Dan Evans maintained his unhappy record at the French Open as he departed in four sets to world No48 Miomir Kecmanovic, swearing and tossing rackets as he went. Broadcasters were forced to apologise for Evans’s language as he struggled for traction on Paris’s red clay. He railed against chair umpire Jimmy Pinoargote, complained about unruly fans, and lambasted himself for leaving too many balls in inviting positions. The defeat was all the more disappointing because Evans – the world No27 – had made such an excellent start, moving to 5-0 in the first set before Kecmanovic was able to establish himself on the scoreboard. At that stage, it seemed reasonable to imagine that he might claim his first victory at Roland Garros, after four previous failed attempts. But Kecmanovic, a Serbian 21-year-old, is a former world junior No1. He found an ever-improving rhythm with his groundstokes, which carried more weight throughout than Evans’s, while also dealing well with the touch-based exchanges at the front of the court. In the end, Kecmanovic came through by a 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, 6-4 scoreline in 3hr 4mins, and Evans will have to refocus on the grass-court season. It was a deflating end to a clay-court swing that had started so promisingly when he beat world No1 Novak Djokovic in Monte Carlo and reached the semi-finals there to boot. But Evans appears to be at his most vulnerable at the slams, where he has not reached the third round in his last five attempts. Perhaps the nature of his game – which usually involves disrupting more powerful opponents with surprise net-rushes and dainty drop shots – is less effective over the long haul of a best-of-five-set match, as the tricks come to be more predictable every time he uses them. Or perhaps there is a mental block developing here. It is true that Evans has not had a gimme of a draw for a while – not since he faced world No150 Tatsumo Ito at the start of 2019. But then neither have the opponents who have overcome him in slams of late – Kecmanovic here, fellow Brit Cameron Norrie in Melbourne and France’s Corentin Moutet in New York last year – been huge names. Afterwards, Evans did not try to find excuses for his loss. Asked why he remains winless in five attempts at Roland Garros, he replied “What probably hurts a bit more is that I prepared as good as I did. I've got a great coach and fitness trainer and I worked hard, I've tried my best to come out and win the match, and I just didn't do it. “That's the hardest part,” Evans added. “To go back and look yourself in the mirror and [say] not good enough, you know. It's a difficult thing to, there is no kind of sugarcoating it. It wasn't good enough and he was better. It's not that it doesn't work for me here. They [his opponents] have just been better than me, and that's the facts.” Even more alarmingly, this result means that it is still two years since a Briton won a match at Roland Garros, after the embarrassing tally of six first-round losses recorded in Paris in the autumn. Tennis tragics may remember that, after that sad series of reverses, Heather Watson salted the wound by warning that “I don’t really see who’s next … What younger players? I don’t have anyone to talk about.”

  • Helio Castroneves never stopped believing he could win a fourth Indianapolis 500

    Castroneves went 12 years between his third and fourth Indy 500 wins. Can he get a fifth?

  • NBA betting: Bucks vs. Nets could be great second-round series, with odds strongly favoring Nets

    The Nets and Bucks are on a playoff collision course.

  • After gritty win over Jorge Linares, is Devin Haney ready for the elite lightweights?

    Haney showed championship moxie in surviving Linares’ late charge, which made the bout appear closer on the cards than it was in actuality.

  • Danny Ainge claims 'I never heard any of that' in response to Kyrie Irving's Boston racism concerns

    The Celtics executive says he's never heard complaints about racism in Boston from Irving or any other player.

  • French Open 2021: No. 4 Dominic Thiem shockingly upset by Spain's Pablo Andujar

    Until he faced Andujar on Sunday, Thiem had never lost in the first round at Roland-Garros.

  • Judge throws out $100M lawsuit against Russell Westbrook filed by banned Jazz fans

    Russell Westbrook engaged in a verbal back-and-forth with the fans in 2019.

  • Devin Haney survives late spurt from Jorge Linares, retains WBC lightweight title

    It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.