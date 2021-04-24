MLB roundup: deGrom strikes out career-high 15 in Mets' win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
  • MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
    1/4

    MLB roundup: deGrom strikes out career-high 15 in Mets' win

    MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
  • MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
    2/4

    MLB roundup: deGrom strikes out career-high 15 in Mets' win

    MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
  • MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
    3/4

    MLB roundup: deGrom strikes out career-high 15 in Mets' win

    MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
    4/4

    MLB roundup: deGrom strikes out career-high 15 in Mets' win

    MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
MLB: Washington Nationals at New York Mets
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jacob deGrom continued making history Friday night, when the New York Mets ace struck out a career-high 15 in a two-hit shutout and also doubled home the game's first run in a 6-0 win over the visiting Washington Nationals.

The Mets snapped a three-game losing streak. The Nationals had a two-game winning streak halted.

deGrom (2-1) allowed a second-inning single to Starlin Castro and a third-inning double to Andrew Stevenson before retiring the final 19 batters. He lowered his ERA to 0.31 in authoring his fourth career complete game and second shutout.

deGrom's 15 strikeouts increase his season total to 50 -- the most ever by a pitcher in his first four starts of the season. The two-time National League Cy Young Award winner became the third pitcher in history to whiff at least 14 batters in three straight starts, joining Pedro Martinez (1999) and Gerrit Cole (2019).

Twins 2, Pirates 0

J.A. Happ took a no-hit bid into the eighth inning in Minnesota's win over Pittsburgh at Minneapolis.

Happ (1-0) allowed two walks and a double by Jacob Stallings to break up the no-hit bid with one out in the eighth. Happ, who was removed right after the hit, struck out three and threw a season-high 95 pitches.

Tyler Duffey pitched a scoreless inning, and Taylor Rogers got the final two outs to sew up the shutout on a combined one-hitter. Willians Astudillo and Jake Cave hit solo homers for the Twins, who had lost four in a row and nine of their previous 10 games.

Athletics 3, Orioles 1

Oakland headed to the East Coast and knocked off Baltimore for its 12th victory in a row, the first team to win that many consecutive games since Houston did so June 6-18, 2018.

Left-hander Cole Irvin (2-2) scattered eight hits and a walk over 5 1/3 innings to pick up the win. He allowed the Orioles' run and struck out six. Jake Diekman pitched a perfect ninth for his second save of the season. Ramon Laureano homered for the Athletics.

Pedro Severino had two hits and drove in Baltimore's run, and teammates Maikel Franco, Trey Mancini and Cedric Mullins also had two hits apiece. Losing pitcher Jorge Lopez (1-3) gave up three runs on five hits and two walks over four-plus innings.

Padres 6, Dodgers 1

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit two home runs and Yu Darvish went seven strong innings as San Diego earned a victory at Los Angeles to take the first two games of a four-game series.

Tatis' multi-homer night came 22 years to the day that his father, Fernando Tatis Sr., hit two grand slams in the same inning at Dodger Stadium, both off Chan Ho Park, while playing for the St. Louis Cardinals.

Tatis Jr. hit his solo home runs in separate innings against Clayton Kershaw (3-2), who allowed three runs on three solo homers over seven innings. Wil Myers also deep for the Padres. Darvish (2-1) gave up one run on four hits with three walks and nine strikeouts.

Cardinals 5, Reds 4

Yadier Molina hit a home run and an RBI double as St. Louis edged visiting Cincinnati, but he exited the game after five innings due to right foot soreness.

Paul Goldschmidt hit a two-run double and Nolan Arenado added an RBI single for the Cardinals, who won for just the fourth time in the last 12 games.

Nick Castellanos hit a homer for the Reds, who lost their fifth in a row. Winning pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0) allowed Castellanos' homer but just four other hits in 5 2/3 innings. He recorded a career-high eight strikeouts.

Blue Jays 5, Rays 3

Marcus Semien's three-run homer highlighted Toronto's four-run first inning as the visiting Blue Jays beat Tampa Bay.

Randal Grichuk also homered as the Blue Jays won for the second time in their last three games despite committing three infield errors. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. singled in the first to extend his perfect mark of reaching base in all of Toronto's 19 games -- the only player in the majors to do so for his club.

Randy Arozarena was 2-for-4 with a three-run homer as the Rays lost their second straight after an impressive 5-1 road trip.

Cubs 15, Brewers 2

Jake Marisnick homered and tied a career high with five RBIs as Chicago routed visiting Milwaukee in the opener of a three-game series.

Anthony Rizzo, Willson Contreras and Javier Baez also homered for the Cubs, who recorded a season-high 17 hits and extended their winning streak to four games.

Kolten Wong and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back homers in the sixth inning for Milwaukee, which saw its five-game road winning streak come to an end.

Braves 5, Diamondbacks 4

Huascar Ynoa pitched six strong innings and earned the first win of his career as host Atlanta ended Arizona's four-game losing streak.

Ynoa (1-1) allowed two runs -- both coming on Carson Kelly's two run homer -- on two hits, one walk and five strikeouts. Ynoa also had the first two hits of his career, one of them a double, and a single that produced his first career RBI. Will Smith worked a perfect ninth inning to earn his fourth save.

The losing pitcher was Luke Weaver (1-2), who threw five-plus innings and allowed four runs on six hits, four walks and five strikeouts.

Rockies 5, Phillies 4

Raimel Tapia homered with one out in the ninth, Trevor Story, C.J. Cron and Garrett Hampson also went deep, and host Colorado beat Philadelphia.

Tapia finished with three hits, and Hampson and Story had two each for the Rockies. Mychal Givens (1-1) pitched one inning for the win.

Rhys Hoskins homered, J.T. Realmuto tripled among his three hits, and Alec Bohm and Nick Maton had two hits apiece for Philadelphia. Tapia was down 0-2 to Hector Neris (1-2) but drove a splitter into the seats in right field to end it.

Astros 5, Angels 4 (10 innings)

Robel Garcia stroked a two-out, two-strike single to center field, scoring Jason Castro from third base and providing Houston with a walk-off win in 10 innings over visiting Los Angeles.

Garcia followed an RBI infield single from Myles Straw and a sacrifice fly from Carlos Correa with his hit off Raisel Iglesias (1-2) to complete the three-run frame and the second comeback of the night for the Astros.

The Angels' David Fletcher and Albert Pujols delivered RBI singles in the top of the 10th off Ryan Pressly (2-0).

Yankees 5, Indians 3

Giancarlo Stanton belted a pair of solo homers to lift New York over host Cleveland, erasing an early three-run deficit for the second time in as many days.

Rougned Odor launched a two-run homer and Aaron Hicks added a solo shot for the Yankees, who went deep a season-high four times. Lucas Luetge (1-0) picked up the win, allowing just a walk in 1 1/3 innings in relief of Jordan Montgomery. Aroldis Chapman added his fourth save.

Franmil Reyes had an RBI double and Eddie Rosario and Amed Rosario each drove in a run for the Indians, who have lost three in a row and five of their last six games. Starter Logan Allen (1-3) took the loss, yielding four runs on five hits -- including three homers -- in 2 1/3 innings.

Giants 5, Marlins 3

Alex Wood allowed one hit over seven innings and host San Francisco defeated Miami in the second game of their four-game series.

Marlins rookie shortstop Jazz Chisholm Jr. led off the game with a 427-foot home run to right center field off a 90 mph sinker from Wood (2-0). But he allowed only one more baserunner, a two-out walk to Garrett Cooper in the fourth inning, and struck out seven.

The Marlins lost for the fourth time in their past five games. The Giants have won five six games and have beaten the Marlins three straight times.

Royals 6, Tigers 2

Andrew Benintendi and Ryan O'Hearn each hit their first homers of the season, Jorge Soler had a two-run double, and Kansas City topped host Detroit.

Benintendi had two hits and scored twice, while O'Hearn -- making his season debut -- reached base three times. Whit Merrifield had two hits, a run scored and an RBI.

Robbie Grossman hit a two-run homer to account for the Tigers' runs. Detroit has lost seven of its last eight games.

Red Sox 6, Mariners 5

Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez hit home runs and Boston held on to defeat visiting Seattle.

Seattle's Kyle Seager belted a three-run homer off right-hander Matt Barnes with one out in the ninth to pull the Mariners within a run. However, Barnes retired the next two batters to end the game.

Red Sox reliever Hirokazu Sawamura (1-0) pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless ball to earn his first major league victory and help Boston snap a two-game losing streak.

White Sox 9, Rangers 7

Rookie Yermin Mercedes went 4-for-4 with three RBIs, including a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, and Liam Hendriks recorded a five-out save to boost host Chicago to a victory against Texas.

Chicago opened a nine-game homestand with its fourth win in five games, out-hitting Texas 16-10. Yoan Moncada smacked a solo home run in the eighth inning to cap a 3-for-4, three-RBI night, while Tim Anderson, Luis Robert, Andrew Vaughn and Nick Madrigal contributed two hits apiece.

Adolis Garcia homered twice for Texas, including a solo shot with two outs in the ninth that marked the lone blemish against Hendriks.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • deGrom's 15-K shutout | FastCast

    Jacob deGrom twirls a 15-strikeout complete-game win, plus Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice vs. Clayton Kershaw in this edition of FastCast

  • Nationals vs. Mets Highlights

    Jacob deGrom strikes out 15 in complete game vs. Nats

  • Fact check: CDC recommends masks in most cases even after COVID-19 vaccine

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask in public and in most other cases after getting a vaccine for COVID-19.

  • With new hate crimes bill, Asian Americans take a sledgehammer to insulting stereotypes

    Asian Americans are at the forefront of the national conversation in a way I have never seen before. It's more than a moment. It's a movement.

  • Fernando Tatis Jr. homers twice at Dodger Stadium on 22-year anniversary of father's epic two grand slam game vs. Dodgers

    Fernando Tatis Jr. homered twice at Dodger Stadium on the 22-year anniversary of his father's record-setting night against the Dodgers.

  • Fernando Tatis Jr. hits 2 homers on anniversary of father's 2 grand slams in 1 inning

    The Tatis family is celebrating Father's Day two months early.

  • Westbrook's triple-double lifts Wizards to 7th straight win

    OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) Russell Westbrook had another triple-double in his return to Oklahoma City, and the Washington Wizards beat the Thunder 129-109 on Friday night for their seventh straight win. Westbrook finished with 37 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists - his fourth straight triple-double and his 14th in 16 games. When he visited as a Houston Rocket last season, the Oklahoma City crowd cheered him loudly before and after the game.

  • Looking ahead to 2021 NBA free agency: When it starts and who matters

    The NBA released dates and times for 2021 NBA free agency. What better time to take a look ahead at what should be another wild offseason in a league that has been dominated by player movement in recent years.

  • Will Bayern Munich, PSG snubs kill the Super League?

    Could a Super League really happen without last year's Champions League finalists?

  • UFC 261 fans not required to wear masks | COVID-19 Precautions

    On Tuesday, the Ultimate Fighting Championship announced two partnerships to assist in fan safety for those attending Saturday's UFC 261 pay-per-view. The event sold out the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla. in minutes. The event represents the first, sold out, major sporting event with full capacity at an indoor arena in the United States since the pandemic lockdowns and restrictions. A capacity crowd of more than 15,000 fans is expected. The fight promotion has partnered with CLEAR and their Health Pass to connect fan identity with a securely linked, confidential COVID-related health questionnaire. All ticket holders are required to complete this questionnaire in advance. Ticket holders who opt not to use the electronic version of CLEAR will be directed to a kiosk outside of VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena to complete a hard copy of the health questionnaire. Jorge Masvidal not worried about ‘coward’ Kamaru Usman in UFC 261 rematch Depending on their COVID-related health information, fans are issued a red or green notification on their Health Pass app. Ticket holders who receive a red notification will not be permitted entry and will be advised to seek medical guidance, as well as information on how to obtain a refund. Along with CLEAR, UFC has also partnered with O2 Industries to provide face coverings, free of charge, to the fans attending. Fans will be offered the face coverings by UFC event staff as they enter each arena. UFC encourages fans to wear face masks at the event, but masks are not mandatory. UFC and O2 Industries are also partnering to donate more than 5,000 Tactical Respirator I (TRI) premium respirators to the American Red Cross for their use as needed in emergency situations. UFC 261 features three world title bouts. In the main event, welterweight champion Kamaru Usman faces Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, while women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili puts her belt on the line against former titleholder Rose Namajunas. The third title bout on the fight card features women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko facing former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

  • As Eastern Conference evolves, will Bucks finally find playoff success?

    The Bucks benefit and not, perception-wise, from familiarity. We shrug as they do their usual thing, but subtle changes in philosophy have them hoping they'll be on the good side of recent rarity.

  • Snooker: McGill eliminates title holder O'Sullivan at World Championship

    World number 16 McGill, a losing semi-finalist at the venue in Sheffield, England in 2020, got off to a strong start and won six of the eight frames in the morning session. He led 10-6 before 45-year-old O'Sullivan, who won his sixth world title last year, roared back to win five frames in a row and go 11-10 up and then 12-11. But McGill's superb break of 136 after he got a safety error from world number two O'Sullivan, forced a decider and the Scot kept his cool to beat his English opponent for the first time.

  • Joel Embiid with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks

    Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) with a buzzer beater vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 04/22/2021

  • The Monday 9: MLB has a new marquee matchup as Dodgers-Padres somehow exceeds expectations

    The budding rivals put on a show in their first series of 2021. Plus: Why the Mets don't seem up to the challenge of tackling persistent sexual harassment problems.

  • Pass Her the Mic: Maggie Ntim's rise to becoming one of pro soccer's first Black female agents

    'I want to make sure the athletes I represent can also stand up for racial injustice or gender discrimination without fear of being reprimanded by their agent.'

  • UEFA chief's quiet rage ahead of 'fight to the end'

    There was an evident anger bristling inside UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin as he tried to deal with the aftermath of Sunday's shock breakaway Super League split by 12 of Europe's top clubs. The always cold stare of the Slovenian had an added element of rage and his body language indicated a man ready to wage the war of attrition that awaits European football. Italian Andrea Agnelli, president of Juventus and until Sunday head of the European Club Association, has been at the centre of the intrigue which led up to Sunday's shock breakaway announcement.

  • Controversial Super League collapses as fans protest, teams withdraw

    Six English teams backed out of the renegade league on Tuesday, leading founders to admit Wednesday that the project was dead.

  • Larry Nance Jr. with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls

    Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a dunk vs the Chicago Bulls, 04/21/2021

  • Like father, like son: Tatís hits 2 HRs, Padres beat LA 6-1

    Although Fernando Tatís Jr. was only 3 1/2 months old when his father hit two grand slams in the same inning at Dodger Stadium, the young slugger was well aware his San Diego Padres happened to be in the same park Friday night exactly 22 years later. The baseball gods don't deserve all the credit for the two hardest-hit homers in the ascendant career of Tatís, who led San Diego's latest win over its biggest rival.

  • Knicks convert Jared Harper's contract to a 10-day deal

    The New York Knicks announced Friday they converted guard Jared Harper's contract from a two-way deal to a 10-day contract, while Myles Powell has been signed to a two-way deal. Harper, who played in college at Auburn, has played in seven NBA games over the past two years, averaging 0.6 points per game with the Phoenix Suns and the Knicks. According to SNY's Ian Begley, Powell is not expected to remain with the Knicks, though the new deal is a way to provide him with some extra compensation.