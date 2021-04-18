MLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·8 min read
  • MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
    1/4

    MLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox

    MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
  • MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
    2/4

    MLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox

    MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
  • MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
    3/4

    MLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox

    MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
    4/4

    MLB roundup: BoSox score late to knock off ChiSox

    MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Boston Red Sox
MLB: Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego Padres
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Marwin Gonzalez led off what turned into a four-run eighth with a home run to lead the host Boston Red Sox to a 7-4 win over the Chicago White Sox Saturday at Fenway Park.

The win was Boston's 10th in its past 11 games. After an 0-3 start, the Red Sox rattled off nine consecutive wins before losing to Minnesota on Thursday.

The White Sox, who led 2-0 after the top of the first, have lost three of their past four.

Boston starter Nick Pivetta threw 83 pitches in 3 2/3 innings of work, allowing two runs off four hits with three strikeouts. Chicago starter Dylan Cease, who was recalled off the COVID-19 list on Friday, went 4 2/3 innings and allowed two runs off six hits with six strikeouts.

Dodgers 2, Padres 0

Clayton Kershaw shut out San Diego on two hits over six innings and drew a bases-loaded walk to force home the game's first run as visiting Los Angeles blanked the host Padres.

The Dodgers added an insurance run when Justin Turner led off the ninth with a solo homer against Emilio Pagan, the third baseman's fifth homer of the season. The win was the Dodgers' eighth straight and lifted them to a 13-2 start for only the second time in franchise history.

Yu Darvish (1-1) suffered the loss despite allowing one run -- the Kershaw walk -- on one hit, two walks and a hit batter with nine strikeouts in seven innings. He retired the Dodgers in order in six of the seven innings he worked.

Brewers 7, Pirates 1

Brett Anderson pitched seven sharp innings and host Milwaukee scored five times with two outs in the first inning en route to a victory over Pittsburgh.

Anderson (2-1) allowed an unearned run on six hits for the Brewers in the win, while effectively generating 13 ground-ball outs.

Jacob Stallings tallied an RBI for the Pirates, while starter Trevor Cahill (0-2) gave up six earned runs in just four innings.

Marlins 7, Giants 6 (10 innings)

Jorge Alfaro drilled a two-out, two-run, walk-off double in the 10th inning, leading Miami to a thrilling win over visiting San Francisco, giving the Marlins six wins in their past seven games, including the first two in this series.

Corey Dickerson had four hits for Miami, while four Marlins delivered a pair of hits each -- Jesus Aguilar, Brian Anderson, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Alfaro. The Marlins sent the game to extra innings by scoring twice in the ninth off Giants closer Jake McGee, who entered the game with six saves and a 0.00 ERA.

Miami led 3-0 until the Giants posted a five-run seventh inning, sparked by a leadoff homer by Brandon Belt (2-for-5, two RBIs) and capped by pinch-hitter Austin Slater's go-ahead, three-run homer. Brandon Crawford and Donovan Solano also had two hits apiece for the Giants.

Orioles 6, Rangers 1

Freddy Galvis went 4-for-4 with two doubles and sparked Baltimore's late comeback to beat host Texas.

Galvis, Baltimore's No. 9 hitter, recorded his second consecutive multi-hit game as the Orioles secured the first two games of the three-game series.

Texas squandered a quality start from rookie Dane Dunning, who tossed six shutout innings, striking out five with no walks and only five hits -- all singles -- in his first start this season where he pitched past the fifth inning.

Astros 1, Mariners 0

Houston's Zack Greinke continued his mastery of the Seattle Mariners, pitching eight shutout innings as the visitors snapped a six-game losing streak with a victory.

Greinke (2-1) improved to 8-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 17 career appearances against Seattle, including 15 starts. The right-hander allowed just four hits, didn't walk a batter and struck out six.

Astros closer Ryan Pressly, a right-hander, retired the side in order in the ninth for his first save of the season.

Cubs 13, Braves 4

Willson Contreras and Kris Bryant each slugged two homers to help Chicago defeat visiting Atlanta.

Javier Baez and David Bote also hit homers as Chicago smacked six overall while notching its highest scoring game of the season. Bote and Bryant each had four RBIs.

Contreras hit a solo home run in the first inning to mark the first time in his career he has gone deep in three straight games. He followed that up with another solo shot in the third inning to give Chicago a 3-0 lead and account for his ninth career multi-home run game.

Rays 6, Yankees 3

Tyler Glasnow allowed one run in five innings, Manuel Margot hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fourth inning, and visiting Tampa Bay beat New York.

Glasnow (2-0) held the Yankees to two hits and won his seventh straight decision. His gritty outing helped the Rays improve to 14-3 in the past 17 regular-season meetings. Francisco Mejia and Joey Wendle also added homers.

D.J. LeMahieu hit an RBI single and Rougned Odor homered for the Yankees, who lost their fourth straight.

Nationals 6, Diamondbacks 2

Washington right-hander Erick Fedde matched his career high of nine strikeouts over five innings and Yan Gomes had three hits, including a home run, in a win over visiting Arizona.

Fedde (1-1) scattered five hits and allowed a walk. The lone run the right-hander allowed was Kole Calhoun's first home run of the season in the third inning that tied the game at 1.

Five relievers limited Arizona to one hit over the last four innings.

Blue Jays 5, Royals 1 (Game 1)

Stephen Matz didn't allow a hit for the first 5 1/3 innings as Toronto defeated host Kansas City in the first game of a doubleheader.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 2-for-3 with a home run for Toronto.

Matz (3-0) walked Whit Merrifield leading off the first inning. But he got Andrew Benintendi to ground into a double play when the middle infielders shifted to cover second as Merrifield broke on the pitch. He retired the next 11 hitters before walking Jorge Soler in the fifth.

Royals 3, Blue Jays 2 (Game 2)

Salvador Perez hit a walk-off home run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning to help Kansas City defeat visiting Toronto in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

It was the Royals' first walk-off win since 2019. Perez's home run traveled 459 feet and landed in the fountains in left-center field. Greg Holland (2-1) pitched a scoreless top of the seventh to pick up the win.

Joel Payamps (0-1) gave up Perez's home run to take the loss for the Blue Jays.

Athletics 7, Tigers 0

Left-hander Cole Irvin outdueled highly touted Casey Mize with six shutout innings as host Oakland recorded its second straight shutout and third straight win over Detroit.

Matt Olson, Aramis Garcia and Mark Canha all homered in the first two innings, getting the A's on the way to their seventh straight win.

Robbie Grossman accounted for two of the Tigers' four hits, both singles. For the second straight day, Detroit went without an extra-base hit.

Reds 3, Indians 2

Tyler Stephenson delivered a pinch-hit, RBI single in the 10th inning, and Cincinnati rallied to defeat Cleveland for its seventh straight home victory.

Tucker Barnhart homered for the Reds, while Sonny Gray tossed 4 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on six hits to go along with six strikeouts in his 2021 debut.

Andres Gimenez homered for the Indians in the loss.

Mets 4, Rockies 3 (Game 1)

Jacob deGrom struck out 14 in six strong innings, Pete Alonso homered, and visiting New York rallied to beat Colorado.

Michael Conforto had two hits for the Mets, who were playing for the first time since Wednesday due to back-to-back postponements.The right-handed deGrom (1-1) struck out nine in a row from the start of the second through the fourth and finished one shy of the major league record set by former Mets great Tom Seaver.

Raimel Tapia homered for the Rockies, who have lost seven straight.

Rockies 7, Mets 2 (Game 2)

German Marquez tossed a seven-inning complete game, Josh Fuentes homered and drove in four runs, and host Colorado beat New York in the nightcap of a doubleheader.

Marquez (1-1) gave the Rockies bullpen a breather with the complete game. He walked two and struck out six and threw 53 of his 87 pitches for strikes. Josh Fuentes homered and drove in four runs for the home team.

Jeff McNeil doubled in the only runs for the Mets.

Cardinals 9, Phillies 4

Yadier Molina went 3-for-5 with two homers and four RBIs as visiting St. Louis won to even its series with Philadelphia.

Nolan Arenado and Paul DeJong also homered for the Cardinals, who led 9-3 after hitting back-to-back homers twice in the first four innings.

Tommy Edman reached on an infield single in the top of the fifth to extend his hitting streak to 12 games for St. Louis. Rhys Hoskins led the Phillies with three hits and three runs.

--Field Level Media

Recommended Stories

  • Luka Doncic is blowing the doors of basketball wide open, picking up where Steph left off

    If we connect Curry’s performance to Doncic’s shot, then maybe — just maybe — what Doncic did Wednesday will one day be normal. No, not normal — never normal — but normalized.

  • Jake Paul-Ben Askren betting preview: Can Paul handle a pro fighter?

    Paul is the favorite despite Askren having the impressive fighting and athletic resume.

  • Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3 set for full house in Las Vegas

    Despite Conor McGregor posturing that he was searching for a new opponent for his next bout, UFC officials on Wednesday announced he would face Dustin Poirier in a trilogy bout at UFC 264 on July 10. The bout will take place in front of a fully open venue at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White announced the bout just before the promotion released the fight on its other official social media channels and website. "I am so happy to finally say, Vegas is back!" White said in a video released on his Twitter account. "This summer, Las Vegas is back open for business and this summer, UFC 264 will be at the T-Mobile arena here in Vegas at 100-percent capacity. Ladies and gentlemen, that's 20,000 fans. "This card will be headlined by the third fight between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor." Dana White's UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 video announcement https://twitter.com/danawhite/status/1382291477414301700?s=20 TRENDING > Jorge Masvidal thinks Jake Paul ‘beats Ben Askren fairly easy’ Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier Twitter spat proves to be posturing The announcement comes on the heels of a recent Twitter spat between Poirier and McGregor, in which Poirier blasted McGregor for not honoring his commitment to donating $500,000 to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation, following their bout at UFC 257 in January. Poirier won that bout via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor shot back at Poirier, saying that his team failed to provide detailed information on what would happen with the donation, insinuating that it would not be directed appropriately. The Irishman then went on to say that their proposed July 10 bout was off and that he was looking for a new opponent. Though that caused a few waves, it proved to be more or less posturing, as White announced the bout on Wednesday. White fell short of saying whether or not UFC 264 would anchor the promotion's usual International Fight Week in Las Vegas, though July 10 would certainly be the typical timing for that to happen. But with pandemic related restrictions only just starting to come to an end in the United States, it's not yet clear if Las Vegas would be willing to host a fully open International Fight Week, which generally includes numerous public gatherings throughout a weeklong celebration of combat sports. UFC 257 recap & highlights from Dustin Poirier's TKO victory over Conor McGregor (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) Dustin Poirier cracks Conor McGregor at UFC 257

  • Celtics' Jayson Tatum uses inhaler before games following COVID-19 bout three months ago

    The 23-year-old has been open about his long-term effects after contracting COVID-19 in January.

  • Marshawn Lynch joins Oakland Roots ownership, brings financial literacy program to city kids

    The Roots play in the USL and announced the news with a fitting clip of Lynch going 'Beast Mode' in a soccer match.

  • UFC 264: Conor McGregor-Dustin Poirier confirmed for capacity crowd in Las Vegas

    "The Mac is back in Sin City! Full House!" McGregor said Wednesday.

  • Nets choose resting Kevin Durant over reward of East's top seed in loss to 76ers

    The Nets drew a clear line in the sand on Wednesday, prioritizing extreme caution when it comes to the health of their superstar trio over a tiebreaker with the 76ers for the East's No. 1 seed.

  • Select European 20/21 soccer kits are discounted at up to 40% off at Adidas

    Home, away and third soccer jerseys are all on sale.

  • Stephen Curry continues historic run, Warriors continue to find ways to squander him

    47 points from Steph couldn't save the Warriors.

  • Sweden's Sorenstam to compete on home soil for first time since 2008

    The 10-times major champion, who retired in 2008 but returned to action earlier this year at the Gainbridge LPGA event, will host the innovative mixed tournament at Vallda Golf and Country Club alongside Henrik Stenson. Sorenstam, who is third on the all-time list with 72 LPGA titles, last played on home soil at the 2008 Scandinavian TPC in Stockholm. "I'm excited to tee it up at the Scandinavian Mixed and to be back playing competitively in my home country of Sweden for the first time in 13 years," Sorenstam, 50, said.

  • UFC Vegas 24 loses co-main event

    Moments before Saturday's UFC Vegas 24 event went live, the fight card lost its co-main event. Lightweights Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose were expected to meet in the co-featured fight. Both fighters officially weighed in on Friday. UFC officials confirmed to MMAWeekly.com that the lightweight bout was cancelled due to an undisclosed injury to Klose. The heavyweight bout between former champion Andrei Arlovski and Chase Sherman was elevated to the co-main event slot. The main card will still feature five bouts. The women's flyweight bout between Tracy Cortez and Justine Kish was moved from the preliminary fight card to the main card. In the main event, former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker faces No. 8 ranked Kelvin Gastelum, who replaced the injured Paulo Costa. The two were slated to meet in UFC 234 main event in February 2019 but Whittaker was forced out of the fight the day of the event due to an abdominal hernia. During Friday's weigh-ins at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Stephens shoved Klose during the face-offs. The two had to be separated by security. UFC Vegas 24 face-offs video: Stephens nearly shoves Klose off stage

  • UFC Vegas 24 results: Robert Whittaker outclasses Kelvin Gastelum in main event

    It was a rough road, but the UFC Vegas 24 results came in on Saturday night having dropped two bouts in the final 48 hours leading up to the event. The night's main event between former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker and perennial top ten contender Kelvin Gastelum took place, but two supporting bouts were scratched. The UFC Vegas 24 co-main event between Jeremy Stephens and Drakkar Klose was nixed as the event broadcast went live, while a bout between Zarah Fairn vs Josiane Nunes was canceled after Fairn missed weight by several pounds on Friday. UFC Vegas 24 results: Robert Whittaker vs Kelvin Gastelum In the main event, Whittaker showed why he's ranked as the top contender in the 185-pound division. "The Reaper" put on a striking clinic against No. 8 ranked Gastelum. Whittaker was the faster fighter and beat Gastelum to the punch during the exchanges. He mixed in takedowns and delivered a steady dose of kicks to the legs and body of Gastelum. Gastelum connected at times, but couldn't put together combinations. He had trouble with the range and movement of Whittaker. For every strike Gastelum landed, Whittaker landed two or three. Gastelum was outclassed the entire fight, but continued to press forward looking to connect with a big left hand. The bout went the distance, but it was a convincing win for Whittaker. All three judges scored him winning every round. "I'm feeling on top of the world," said Whittaker following the win. "This was a very hard fight. I think that a lot of people were selling Kelvin short because where he's ranked, but I think he's one of the best fighters in the division." With the win, Whittaker further solidified his place as the top contender in the division. He was defeated by current champion Israel Adesanya at UFC 243 in October 2019. Since then, Whittaker has gone on an impressive three-fight winning streak and believes he's earned a rematch against Adesanya. Whittaker believes the event could take place in a stadium in Australia this fall. "I think it's about time we cross paths once again. I think we can get a sold out stadium. They might even open up borders for Australia in September. Let's make that happen. Let's see if we can get a stadium in back home," said Whittaker. Robert Whittaker kicks Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 Robert Whittaker defeats Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24 TRENDING > Jake Paul vs Ben Askren results: Paul stops Askren inside two minutes UFC Vegas 24 results UFC Vegas 24 Main Card Main Event – Middleweight Bout: Robert Whittaker def Kelvin Gastelum by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 50-45)Co-Main Event – Lightweight Bout: Jeremy Stephens vs Drakkar Klose — canceledHeavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski def Chase Sherman by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Jacob Malkoun de. Abdul Razak Alhassan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Lightweight Bout: Luis Pena def Alexander Munoz by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28) UFC Vegas 24 Prelims Women’s Flyweight Bout: Tracy Cortez def Justine Kish by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)Heavyweight Bout: Alexandr Romanov def Juan Espino bu split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne def Loopy Godinez by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Middleweight Bout: Gerald Meerschaert def Bartosz Fabinski bu technical submission (guillotine choke) at 2:00, R1Lightweight Bout: Austin Hubbard def Dakota Bush by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Zarah Fairn vs Josiane Nunes — bout canceledBantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely def Anthony Birchak by TKO (punches) at 1:31, R2

  • No fans in stands: Nadal, Djokovic miss the 'energy'

    Empty stands has been the new normal for tennis since last year due to COVID-19 restrictions but top men's players like Rafa Nadal and Novak Djokovic said they still find it difficult to maintain their intensity during matches in the absence of fans. The professional circuit was shut down for several months last year before tournament organisers set up 'biosecure bubbles' for players and support staff while keeping fans away from stadiums. Barring the swing in Australia in February, tournaments continue to be played in front of a handful of fans at most.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Miami's Jaelan Phillips looks like a 1st-round star, but character, medical issues could cause slide

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft continues with No. 18 overall — the Canes' supremely gifted pass rusher who must answer questions about health and character.

  • Jimmie Johnson on being a 45-year-old IndyCar rookie: 'It's a totally different world'

    The seven-time NASCAR Sprint Cup series champion spoke to Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg about his transition to open-wheel racing - which begins this Sunday as the IndyCar season begins. Jimmie joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Pataday® Once Daily Relief Extra Strength allergy eye drops.

  • Soccer-Bayern move closer to title but Flick says he's leaving

    WOLFSBURG, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich carved out a crucial 3-2 win over VfL Wolfsburg to stay on course for a record-extending ninth consecutive league title on Saturday but their victory was eclipsed by coach Hansi Flick's announcement he will leave at the end of the season. The 56-year-old, who took over in November 2019 and led the Bavarians to a run of six domestic and international titles in the 2019/2020 season, said he had told the club and team of his wish to depart despite a contract running to 2023. Earlier, Bayern teenager Jamal Musiala scored twice in the first half to steer them to a nervous win at third-placed Wolfsburg as they moved seven points clear at the top of the Bundesliga standings with five matches left to play.

  • UFC on ESPN 22 results: Robert Whittaker gives masterclass in win over Kelvin Gastelum

    Robert Whittaker continued his unbeaten run since losing the UFC middleweight title with a brilliant performance.

  • Bellator 257 results: Vadim Nemkov retains light heavyweight title with win over Phil Davis

    Bellator light heavyweight champion Vadim Nemkov picked up a victory in the light heavyweight grand prix quarterfinals and successfully defended his title by defeating no. 3 ranked Phil Davis. The vast majority of the fight was a stand-up battle where Nemkov decisively outstruck his opponent 145-63, whom Nemkov defeated in their first fight in 2018 by split decision in Tel Aviv, Israel. Not only was Nemkov’s voluminous striking output evident, he also took down Davis, a former NCAA Division 1 All-American wrestler, a handful of times. This came as somewhat of a surprise as the highly decorated wrestler previously claimed he would utilize wrestling in his gameplan. Nemkov’s conditioning also looked superb, something fans have not been able to evaluate fully, as this fight was the first time the 28-year-old champion went a full five rounds in his career. Nemkov’s victory over Davis propelled him to the light heavyweight grand prix semi-finals, where he will take on the winner of Yoel Romero and Anthony Johnson. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383254050330726408?s=20 Bellator 257 results: Corey Anderson TKOs Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov in Light Heavyweight Grand Prix Quarterfinals No. 3 ranked light heavyweight Corey Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix in the Bellator 257 co-main event with a ground and pound TKO victory in the third round over Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov. Yagshimuradov appeared to be a formidable opponent in the first, throwing powerful punches that Anderson respected. Perhaps Yagshimuradov’s highlight of the fight was a rear spinning heel kick toward the end of the first, breaking Anderson’s guard and connecting. Anderson indicated after the fight it slightly threw off his equilibrium. The second and third rounds were much more prosperous for “Overtime,” as he secured a takedown and utilized ground and pound toward the end of the round and went back to the well in the third with great success.With his TKO victory over Yagshimuradov, Anderson advanced to the semi-finals of the light heavyweight grand prix, where he will take on former division champion and current heavyweight titleholder Ryan Bader. https://twitter.com/BellatorMMA/status/1383248827423940611?s=20 Featured photo TRENDING > Jake Paul and Ben Askren salaries revealed for Triller boxing bout Bellator 257 Results Bellator 257 Main card Vadim Nemkov def. Phil Davis via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)Corey Anderson def. Dovletdzhan Yagshimuradov via TKO (strikes) - Round 3, 2:15Veta Arteaga def. Desiree Yanez via majority decision (28-28, 29-27, 29-27)Paul Daley def. Sabah Homasi via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 1:44 Bellator 257 Preliminary Card Julia Budd def. Dayana Silva via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)Julius Anglickas def. Gregory Milliard via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Steve Mowry def. Shaun Asher via TKO (strikes) - Round 1, 0:55Grachik Bozinyan def. Demarques Jackson via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)Raymond Daniels def. Peter Stanonik via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-26)Lance Gibson Jr. def. Marcus Surin via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)Karl Albrektsson def. Viktor Nemkov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)Mads Burnell def. Saul Rogers via submission (rear-naked choke) - Round 2, 4:08Jay-Jay Wilson def. Pedro Carvalho via TKO (strikes) - Round 2, 0:53

  • Norman Powell with a buzzer beater vs the San Antonio Spurs

    Norman Powell (Portland Trail Blazers) with a buzzer beater vs the San Antonio Spurs, 04/16/2021

  • Curry scores 33, Warriors roll to 119-101 win over Cavaliers

    CLEVELAND (AP) Stephen Curry scored 33 points - topping 30 for a career-best ninth consecutive game - and the Golden State Warriors pulled away for a 119-101 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Curry, who made an NBA-record 29 3-pointers over the previous three games, is averaging 38.2 points during his torrid run. ''He's been incredible lately, even by Steph standards,'' Warriors coach Steve Kerr said.