MLB rolls out its new ad campaign and one of them may give you chills

CLEVELAND — On the heels of its much-talked-about “Let the Kids Play” ads, which essentially were striking down baseball’s unwritten rules, Major League Baseball has unveiled a new wave of ads ahead of the All-Star Game.

These ones don’t have pinpoint aim at going against baseball’s traditions on conformity and not celebrating your successes — but they are striking in another direction where the game needs help. They’re putting more storytelling efforts into making mainstream sports stars out of the game’s top players. There’s no “Let the Kids Play” moment, but there’s proclamations of “I just want to play.”

There are three ads that were rolled out Monday, ahead of Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. One features Mike Trout, easily the most talented player in the game, talking about why he doesn’t have ton of pizazz to his game. It’s an endearing way of spinning the “Mike Trout is great but boring” narrative, which will have you respecting his everyday greatness even more — it might even give you chills as he talks about his dad and maintaining his simple life amid his already historic career.

Javy Baez: The Magician

Another features Javy Baez, the Chicago Cubs’ acrobatic All-Star infielder, talking about his road to stardom and his nickname — “El Mago” or The Magician. It lets him speak in his native tongue and also is pretty honest about the fact that he was overwhelmed by MLB early in his career.

Finally — and this one might be the most fun — Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger co-star in a spot where they’re playing a game of “M-V-P.” Basically, H-O-R-S-E but with their baseball bats. It brings to mind the famous Larry Bird and Michael Jordan commercial for McDonald’s where they match each other shot for shot.

This one also looks forward at what could be a fascinating NL MVP discussion for 2019, something the commercial officially dubs “Belli vs Yeli.”

