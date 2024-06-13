MLB’s Rob Manfred confident of Rays’ stadium deal being approved

ST. PETERSBURG — While St. Petersburg City Council members were discussing the Rays’ planned new stadium during a meeting at City Hall on Thursday, Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred was a few blocks away talking baseball at Tropicana Field with Rays and Cubs players.

Afterward, he said he feels good about the Rays’ proposal — and the chances for approval.

“I feel a good deal of confidence that they’re going to be able to get it done,” Manfred told the Tampa Bay Times.

Doing so would end a nearly 20-year quest for a new home and quell any talk of the franchise moving out of the area.

“We think the Tampa Bay region is really important to baseball,” Manfred said. “Getting a concrete agreement with respect to what the future of the stadium is going to be is just absolutely top of the list for us.”

Manfred has not spoken recently with local government officials, nor did he head over to City Hall before or after meeting with the players, a previously scheduled stop on his annual tour to see all teams during the season.

But he is kept updated by Rays officials and said the current plan for the $1.3 billion pavilion-style stadium, with the team contributing $700 million plus cost overruns and the city and Pinellas County splitting the other $600 million, was workable.

“The broad strokes of the deal, I’m more than satisfied with,” he said. “I think that, like on most issues, the Rays do a really good job in terms of structuring agreements. And I think that they’re on the right path.”

The Rays say a principal benefit of the new stadium, to be built adjacent to the current site and opening in 2028, will be an increase in revenue, which should allow then to compete more equitably with bigger-spending teams.

“I think they’ve done a phenomenal job In Tampa Bay, competing, and I think enhanced revenue streams just provides flexibility that can only make things better,” Manfred said.

The City Council is tentatively scheduled to vote on financing the stadium, as part of the redevelopment of the 86-acre Historic Gas Plant District, on July 11. County commissioners also have to vote, with no date set yet for that session.

• • •

