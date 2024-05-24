MLB reportedly tells White Sox controversial obstruction call shouldn't have been made

CHICAGO, Ill. - If the Chicago White Sox disagreed with the strange call that ended their comeback hopes last night, they got more fuel for that fire Friday.

According to ESPN's Jesse Rogers, the MLB has reached out to the White Sox and told the team the controversial obstruction call which ended the Sox's comeback hopes in a 8-6 loss to the Orioles on Thursday should not have been made.

"League reached out to the White Sox, per source. Essentially told them the obstruction call to end the game should not have been made. There IS some discretion there," Rogers reported on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The play in question happened with one out in the ninth inning.

Before the controversial call, Tommy Pham hit an RBI single, Andrew Vaughn was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded for another RBI and Gavin Sheets added a two-run single.

Then came the call.

With runners on first and second and one out, White Sox outfielder Andrew Benintendi hit a popup to Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson. This enacted the infield fly rule.

However, umpires ruled the runner at second, Andrew Vaughn, interfered with Henderson as Henderson advanced to make the catch. Vaughn was called out after Henderson caught the popup, which ended the game.

According to the Associated Press, the game's crew chief Adrian Johnson said there is no discretion when it appears that a baserunner makes incidental contact with a fielder, even if the play results in a defensive out.

"If he hinders the fielder in the attempt to field a batted ball, intent is not required and it’s interference," Johnson said after third-base umpire Junior Valentine made the game-ending call, according to the AP. "When you see the interference, you call it."

Still, it's not like the White Sox, off to the worst 51-game start in the team’s 123-year history, need any more bad luck.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.