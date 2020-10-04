MLB releases American League Division Series game times for Yankees-Astros

Major League Baseball has announced the schedule for the American League Division Series between the Yankees and Astros, to be played at Petco Park in San Diego.

The best-of-five series will be played on five consecutive days, beginning on Monday. Games 1 and 2 are scheduled for 8:10 p.m., while Games 3, 4 and 5 are all scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

The other ALDS series between the Astros and Athletics will be played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and is also scheduled to begin Monday.

In the National League, the Marlins and Braves will take place at Minute Maid Park in Houston, while the Padres and Dodgers will play at Globe Life Field in Arlington. Both of those series will get underway on Tuesday.