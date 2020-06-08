MLB proposes a 76-game schedule with a 25% pay cut

Craig Calcaterra
Last week it was reported that Major League Baseball and its owners were considering imposing a 48-game schedule. The idea: if players would not make concessions to their agreed upon prorated pay, the league would seek to play a short season so as to reduce their total salary outlay.

The idea of MLB insisting on so few games in order to save on salary took a considerable beating in the media and among fans over the weekend so now it sounds as if they’ve modified that stance: more games but a renewed demand for players to make salary concessions:


UPDATE: Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports that even the 75% salary is contingent:


UPDATE: And now we learn of another wrinkle. This one, though, could be pretty significant:


The advance refers to the $170 million MLB forwarded players against 2020 salary. Forgiving it is like tossing them cash, so that’s something. Elimination of qualifying offers and draft pick compensation, though, could be much more valuable to players in the aggregate. It’s something they were no doubt going to try to get removed from the Collective Bargaining Agreement following the 2021 season, but if it’s just being handed to them now, well, they would have to consider it. The report would that it’s just for one offseason, but once someone gives something up in a negotiation, it’s hard to get back, so it would definitely change the nature of the 2021 CBA bargaining.

The players are unlikely to accept the 75% pay for a 76-game season on its own, as the matter of prorated pay was settled back in March and the owners have acknowledge it. The owners, in contrast, have the right to impose a season of whatever length they consider feasible, also agreed upon in March. If there’s more involved in all of that, it’s all a lot more unclear. Guess we’ll have to wait for the players’ answer.

UPDATE: Oh, here’s another term. This sounds very much not promising:


