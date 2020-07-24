MLB predictions: Out-of-the-box picks for awards, World Series champion
On July 24, the MLB standings and leaderboards actually look ... kinda normal.
The New York Yankees have the best record in the American League and the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL. Gerrit Cole leads the league in wins, Giancarlo Stanton is atop the home run board, and Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has the most strikeouts. Kind of what you expected, right?
Of course, just two games have been played. The other 26 teams are in action today, starting the weirdest season in MLB history.
What will we see over 60 games? Will a young team get hot and cruise through an October that won't come with the pressure of sold-out parks? Will a relief pitcher lead the league in wins? Will a journeyman hit .385 over two months?
We'll find out, but before it starts for real today we took our crack at making awards picks and crowning some champions. It's no fun to pick the Yankees, Dodgers, Cole and Scherzer, though, so our baseball writers were asked to make "less obvious" picks and not choose the betting favorite in each category.
Alex Pavlovic
NL MVP: Fernando Tatis. Jr., Padres
AL MVP: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays
NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Dodgers
AL Cy Young: Tyler Glasnow, Rays
MLB Home Run Leader: Trevor Story, Rockies
MLB Batting Champ: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks
NL Champion: Reds
AL Champion: Rays
World Series Champion: Rays
Scott Bair
NL MVP: Mookie Betts, Dodgers
AL MVP: Nelson Cruz, Twins
NL Cy Young: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks
AL Cy Young: Frankie Montas, A's
MLB Home Run Leader: Aaron Judge, Yankees
MLB Batting Champ: Jose Altuve, Brewers
NL Champion: Braves
AL Champion: A's
World Series Champion: A's
Dalton Johnson
NL MVP: Fernando Tatis. Jr., Padres
AL MVP: Luis Robert, White Sox
NL Cy Young: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals
AL Cy Young: Mike Clevinger, Indians
MLB Home Run Leader: Kyle Schwarber, Cubs
MLB Batting Champ: Justin Turner, Dodgers
NL Champion: Reds
AL Champion: White Sox
World Series Champion: White Sox
Jessica Kleinschmidt
NL MVP: Joey Vot -- oh, I mean, Yaz, Giants
AL MVP: Matt Chapman, A's
NL Cy Young: Aaron Nola, Phillies
AL Cy Young: Mike Clevinger, Indians
MLB Home Run Leader: Matt Olson, A's
MLB Batting Champ: Yoan Moncada, White Sox
NL Champion: Reds
AL Champion: A's
World Series Champion: A's
MLB predictions: Out-of-the-box picks for awards, World Series champion originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area