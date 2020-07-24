MLB predictions: Out-of-the-box picks for awards, World Series champion

On July 24, the MLB standings and leaderboards actually look ... kinda normal.

The New York Yankees have the best record in the American League and the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the NL. Gerrit Cole leads the league in wins, Giancarlo Stanton is atop the home run board, and Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer has the most strikeouts. Kind of what you expected, right?

Of course, just two games have been played. The other 26 teams are in action today, starting the weirdest season in MLB history.

What will we see over 60 games? Will a young team get hot and cruise through an October that won't come with the pressure of sold-out parks? Will a relief pitcher lead the league in wins? Will a journeyman hit .385 over two months?

We'll find out, but before it starts for real today we took our crack at making awards picks and crowning some champions. It's no fun to pick the Yankees, Dodgers, Cole and Scherzer, though, so our baseball writers were asked to make "less obvious" picks and not choose the betting favorite in each category.

NL MVP: Fernando Tatis. Jr., Padres

AL MVP: Bo Bichette, Blue Jays

NL Cy Young: Walker Buehler, Dodgers

AL Cy Young: Tyler Glasnow, Rays

MLB Home Run Leader: Trevor Story, Rockies

MLB Batting Champ: Ketel Marte, Diamondbacks

NL Champion: Reds

AL Champion: Rays

World Series Champion: Rays

















NL MVP: Mookie Betts, Dodgers

AL MVP: Nelson Cruz, Twins

NL Cy Young: Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks

AL Cy Young: Frankie Montas, A's

MLB Home Run Leader: Aaron Judge, Yankees

MLB Batting Champ: Jose Altuve, Brewers

NL Champion: Braves

AL Champion: A's

World Series Champion: A's

















NL MVP: Fernando Tatis. Jr., Padres

AL MVP: Luis Robert, White Sox

NL Cy Young: Jack Flaherty, Cardinals

AL Cy Young: Mike Clevinger, Indians

MLB Home Run Leader: Kyle Schwarber, Cubs

MLB Batting Champ: Justin Turner, Dodgers

NL Champion: Reds

AL Champion: White Sox

World Series Champion: White Sox

















NL MVP: Joey Vot -- oh, I mean, Yaz, Giants

AL MVP: Matt Chapman, A's

NL Cy Young: Aaron Nola, Phillies

AL Cy Young: Mike Clevinger, Indians

MLB Home Run Leader: Matt Olson, A's

MLB Batting Champ: Yoan Moncada, White Sox

NL Champion: Reds

AL Champion: A's

World Series Champion: A's

















