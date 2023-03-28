MLB predictions for 2023 playoff teams, World Series champs, Cy Young and more
How will things shake out during the 2023 MLB season?
Here are predictions from SNY staff and contributors for playoff teams, World Series matchups and winners, and the major awards...
Andy Martino, SNY MLB Insider
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Phillies
2nd NL Wild Card: Braves
3rd NL Wild Card: Dodgers
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: Guardians
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Rays
2nd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
3rd AL Wild Card: Rangers
NLCS: Mets over Padres
ALCS: Yankees over Rays
World Series: Yankees over Mets
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Justin Verlander
AL Cy Young: Cristian Javier
Todd Zeile, SNY Mets Analyst
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Dodgers
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Rangers
2nd AL Wild Card: Guardians
3rd AL Wild Card: Red Sox
NLCS: Mets over Dodgers
ALCS: Yankees over Guardians
World Series: Mets over Yankees
NL MVP: Austin Riley
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Sandy Alcantara
AL Cy Young: Dylan Cease
Jim Duquette, SNY Mets Analyst
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Mets
2nd NL Wild Card: Dodgers
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: Guardians
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Yankees
2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners
3rd AL Wild Card: Twins
NLCS: Padres over Mets
ALCS: Mariners over Astros
World Series: Padres over Mariners
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer
AL Cy Young: Framber Valdez
Jerry Blevins, SNY Mets Analyst
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: Guardians
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Yankees
2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners
3rd AL Wild Card: Rays
NLCS: Padres over Mets
ALCS: Yankees over Astros
World Series: Padres over Yankees
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
AL Cy Young: Kevin Gausman
John Harper, SNY Contributor
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Mets
2nd NL Wild Card: Dodgers
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: Guardians
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Yankees
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
3rd AL Wild Card: Angels
NLCS: Padres over Braves
ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros
World Series: Padres over Blue Jays
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Zack Wheeler
AL Cy Young: Alek Manoah
Anthony McCarron, SNY Contributor
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Padres
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Yankees
2nd AL Wild Card: Orioles
3rd AL Wild Card: Rangers
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets
ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros
World Series: Blue Jays over Dodgers
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Logan Webb
AL Cy Young: Alek Manoah
Dani Wexelman, SNY Contributor
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: Twins
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners
3rd AL Wild Card: Angels
NLCS: Padres over Cardinals
ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros
World Series: Padres over Blue Jays
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Zac Gallen
AL Cy Young: Shohei Ohtani
Elise Menaker, SNY Contributor
NL East champ: Phillies
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
3rd NL Wild Card: Dodgers
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Mariners
2nd AL Wild Card: Yankees
3rd AL Wild Card: Angels
NLCS: Cardinals over Phillies
ALCS: Blue Jays over Astros
World Series: Blue Jays over Cardinals
NL MVP: Trea Turner
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Connor Rogers, The Mets Pod co-host
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Padres
2nd NL Wild Card: Braves
3rd NL Wild Card: Brewers
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: Guardians
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Mariners
2nd AL Wild Card: Orioles
3rd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets
ALCS: Mariners over Astros
World Series: Dodgers over Mariners
NL MVP: Trea Turner
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
AL Cy Young: Dylan Cease
Joe DeMayo, The Mets Pod co-host
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers
2nd NL Wild Card: Braves
3rd NL Wild Card: Diamondbacks
AL East champ: Blue Jays
AL Central champ: Guardians
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Yankees
2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners
3rd AL Wild Card: Twins
NLCS: Padres over Mets
ALCS: Astros over Blue Jays
World Series: Padres over Astros
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
AL Cy Young: Framber Valdez
Danny Abriano, SNY Senior Editorial Producer
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers
2nd NL Wild Card: Braves
3rd NL Wild Card: Phillies
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: Guardians
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Rays
2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners
3rd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
NLCS: Mets over Padres
ALCS: Astros over Yankees
World Series: Mets over Astros
NL MVP: Trea Turner
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Justin Verlander
AL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
Alex Smith, SNY Editorial Producer
NL East champ: Phillies
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Dodgers
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
3rd NL Wild Card: Braves
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: Guardians
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners
3rd AL Wild Card: Twins
NLCS: Padres over Dodgers
ALCS: Yankees over Blue Jays
World Series: Padres over Yankees
NL MVP: Trea Turner
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer
AL Cy Young: Cristian Javier
Phillip Martinez, SNY Editorial Producer
NL East champ: Phillies
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Padres
1st NL Wild Card: Mets
2nd NL Wild Card: Dodgers
3rd NL Wild Card: Braves
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: Guardians
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Mariners
3rd AL Wild Card: Rays
NLCS: Padres over Phillies
ALCS: Astros over Yankees
World Series: Padres over Astros
NL MVP: Manny Machado
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Corbin Burnes
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole