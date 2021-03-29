MLB predictions for 2021 playoff teams, World Series champs, Cy Young and more
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
With the 2021 MLB regular season soon to be upon us, how will things shake out?
Here are predictions from SNY staff and contributors for playoff teams, World Series matchups and winners, and all the major awards...
Andy Martino, SNY MLB Insider
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Padres
2nd NL Wild Card: Braves
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: Twins
AL West champ: A’s
1st AL Wild Card: Indians
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
NLCS: Dodgers over Padres
ALCS: Yankees over Twins
World Series: Dodgers over Yankees
NL MVP: Corey Seager
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Steve Gelbs, SNY Mets Field Reporter
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Twins
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets
ALCS: White Sox over Yankees
World Series: Dodgers over White Sox
NL MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr.
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber
Jim Duquette, SNY Mets Studio Analyst
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Brewers
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Padres
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: A’s
1st AL Wild Card: Rays
2nd AL Wild Card: Twins
NLCS: Braves over Dodgers
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
World Series: Braves over Yankees
NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.
AL MVP: Aaron Judge
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito
Doug Williams, SNY BNNY Host
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: A’s
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Angels
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
World Series: Dodgers over Yankees
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Tyler Glasnow
Todd Zeile, SNY Mets Studio Analyst
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: A’s
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
NLCS: Mets over Dodgers
ALCS: Rays over Yankees
World Series: Mets over Rays
NL MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr.
AL MVP: Tim Anderson
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Terry Collins, SNY contributor
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East Champ: Yankees
AL Central Champ: White Sox
AL West Champ: A’s
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Twins
NLCS: Mets over Dodgers
ALCS: White Sox over Yankees
World Series: Mets over White Sox
NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Omar Minaya, SNY contributor
NL East champ: Mets
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East Champ: Yankees
AL Central Champ: White Sox
AL West Champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
2nd AL Wild Card: Twins
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
World Series: Yankees over Dodgers
NL MVP: Freddie Freeman
AL MVP: Giancarlo Stanton
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
John Harper, SNY contributor
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Padres
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: A’s
1st AL Wild Card: Twins
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
NLCS: Padres over Braves
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
World Series: Padres over Yankees
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Bo Bichette
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Anthony McCarron, SNY contributor
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Padres
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Angels
1st AL Wild Card: Rays
2nd AL Wild Card: Astros
NLCS: Dodgers over Mets
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
World Series: Dodgers over Yankees
NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.
AL MVP: Anthony Rendon
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Sweeny Murti, SNY Yankees Insider
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Padres
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: A’s
1st AL Wild Card: Twins
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
NLCS: Dodgers over Cardinals
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
World Series: Yankees over Dodgers
NL MVP: Mookie Betts
AL MVP: Bo Bichette
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Anthony Recker, SNY Studio Analyst
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Padres
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: A’s
1st AL Wild Card: Twins
2nd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays
NLCS: Dodgers over Braves
ALCS: White Sox over Yankees
World Series: Dodgers over White Sox
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito
Danny Abriano, SNY Senior Editorial Producer
NL East champ: Braves
NL Central champ: Cardinals
NL West champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Padres
2nd NL Wild Card: Mets
AL East champ: Yankees
AL Central champ: White Sox
AL West champ: Astros
1st AL Wild Card: Rays
2nd AL Wild Card: Twins
NLCS: Braves over Mets
ALCS: White Sox over Yankees
World Series: Braves over White Sox
NL MVP: Juan Soto
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole
Scott Thompson, SNY Editorial Producer
NL East Champ: Mets
NL Central Champ: Cardinals
NL West Champ: Dodgers
1st NL Wild Card: Braves
2nd NL Wild Card: Padres
AL East Champ: Yankees
AL Central Champ: White Sox
AL West: A’s
1st AL Wild Card: Angels
2nd AL Wild Card: Rays
NLCS: Mets over Dodgers
ALCS: Yankees over White Sox
World Series: Yankees over Mets
NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.
AL MVP: Mike Trout
NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom
AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito