MLB predictions for 2021 playoff teams, World Series champs, Cy Young and more

Ronald Acuna Jr., Jacob deGrom, Gerrit Cole and Mike Trout treated image 2021 MLB staff predictions

With the 2021 MLB regular season soon to be upon us, how will things shake out?

Here are predictions from SNY staff and contributors for playoff teams, World Series matchups and winners, and all the major awards...

Andy Martino, SNY MLB Insider

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Braves

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: Twins

AL West champ: A’s

1st AL Wild Card: Indians

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Dodgers over Padres

ALCS: Yankees over Twins

World Series: Dodgers over Yankees

NL MVP: Corey Seager

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Steve Gelbs, SNY Mets Field Reporter

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Twins

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Dodgers over Mets

ALCS: White Sox over Yankees

World Series: Dodgers over White Sox

NL MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr.

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Shane Bieber

Jim Duquette, SNY Mets Studio Analyst

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Brewers

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: A’s

1st AL Wild Card: Rays

2nd AL Wild Card: Twins

NLCS: Braves over Dodgers

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

World Series: Braves over Yankees

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.

AL MVP: Aaron Judge

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito

Doug Williams, SNY BNNY Host

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: A’s

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Angels

NLCS: Dodgers over Mets

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

World Series: Dodgers over Yankees

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Tyler Glasnow

Todd Zeile, SNY Mets Studio Analyst

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: A’s

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Mets over Dodgers

ALCS: Rays over Yankees

World Series: Mets over Rays

NL MVP: Fernando Tatis Jr.

AL MVP: Tim Anderson

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Terry Collins, SNY contributor

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East Champ: Yankees

AL Central Champ: White Sox

AL West Champ: A’s

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Twins

NLCS: Mets over Dodgers

ALCS: White Sox over Yankees

World Series: Mets over White Sox

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Omar Minaya, SNY contributor

NL East champ: Mets

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East Champ: Yankees

AL Central Champ: White Sox

AL West Champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

2nd AL Wild Card: Twins

NLCS: Dodgers over Mets

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

World Series: Yankees over Dodgers

NL MVP: Freddie Freeman

AL MVP: Giancarlo Stanton

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

John Harper, SNY contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: A’s

1st AL Wild Card: Twins

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Padres over Braves

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

World Series: Padres over Yankees

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Bo Bichette

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Anthony McCarron, SNY contributor

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Angels

1st AL Wild Card: Rays

2nd AL Wild Card: Astros

NLCS: Dodgers over Mets

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

World Series: Dodgers over Yankees

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.

AL MVP: Anthony Rendon

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Sweeny Murti, SNY Yankees Insider

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: A’s

1st AL Wild Card: Twins

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Dodgers over Cardinals

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

World Series: Yankees over Dodgers

NL MVP: Mookie Betts

AL MVP: Bo Bichette

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Anthony Recker, SNY Studio Analyst

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: A’s

1st AL Wild Card: Twins

2nd AL Wild Card: Blue Jays

NLCS: Dodgers over Braves

ALCS: White Sox over Yankees

World Series: Dodgers over White Sox

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Shohei Ohtani

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito

Danny Abriano, SNY Senior Editorial Producer

NL East champ: Braves

NL Central champ: Cardinals

NL West champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Padres

2nd NL Wild Card: Mets

AL East champ: Yankees

AL Central champ: White Sox

AL West champ: Astros

1st AL Wild Card: Rays

2nd AL Wild Card: Twins

NLCS: Braves over Mets

ALCS: White Sox over Yankees

World Series: Braves over White Sox

NL MVP: Juan Soto

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Gerrit Cole

Scott Thompson, SNY Editorial Producer

NL East Champ: Mets

NL Central Champ: Cardinals

NL West Champ: Dodgers

1st NL Wild Card: Braves

2nd NL Wild Card: Padres

AL East Champ: Yankees

AL Central Champ: White Sox

AL West: A’s

1st AL Wild Card: Angels

2nd AL Wild Card: Rays

NLCS: Mets over Dodgers

ALCS: Yankees over White Sox

World Series: Yankees over Mets

NL MVP: Ronald Acuna Jr.

AL MVP: Mike Trout

NL Cy Young: Jacob deGrom

AL Cy Young: Lucas Giolito