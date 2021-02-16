MLB Predictions 2021: Breaking down the Red Sox bullpen entering new season
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tomase: Breaking down a Red Sox bullpen eyeing bounce-back year originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
We've already run through the lineup and rotation, so now it's time to take a look at a potential Red Sox bullpen.
The first question is how many arms it will include. Because the roster boasts possibly the two most versatile players in baseball in Marwin Gonzalez and Kike Hernandez, the Red Sox could start each at a different position every day and effectively feature a three-man bench of Gonzalez, infielder Christian Arroyo, and backup catcher Kevin Plawecki.
That would allow them to break camp with nine relievers on the 26-man roster. If they'd rather carry an extra bat, like Michael Chavis, Jonathan Arauz, or Yairo Munoz, then we're looking at an eight-man bullpen.
On paper, the 'pen looks pretty deep, especially if Japanese import Hirokazu Sawamura can deliver in a Red Sox uniform like countrymen Takashi Saito, Hideki Okajima, Koji Uehara, and Junichi Tazawa have before him. Let's break it down.
Click for John Tomase's preview of the 2021 Red Sox bullpen.