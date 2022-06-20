  • Oops!
MLB power rankings: Yankees and Mets stay on top with baseball's best records

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
The New York Yankees (49-17) and New York Mets (44-24) have the two best records in baseball and stayed in their spots atop USA TODAY Sports' MLB power rankings.

The Yankees enter Monday on a 16-2 run, having their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Blue Jays on Sunday, and have an 11-game lead in the American League East.

CURT FLOOD: Baseball trailblazer getting Hall of Fame attention

The Mets meanwhile, saw their NL East lead cut in half by the Braves' 14-game winning streak, but have weathered the storm and enter Monday with a 5 ⅓-game cushion and the NL's best record.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' nine-person panel voted this week:

Anthony Rizzo celebrates his walk-off home run against the Rays on June 16.
Rank (movement from last week)

1. New York Yankees (–)

  • 49-17 record through 66 games is identical to 1998 Yankees.

2. New York Mets  (–)

  • MLB's RBI leader Pete Alonso is getting MVP chants in Flushing.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers  (–)

  • Four-game set vs. Padres provides a chance to seize NL West lead.

4. San Diego Padres  (–)

  • Manny Machado, in the midst of an MVP-type season, sprains ankle, but Padres said X-rays were negative.

5. Houston Astros (–)

  • Hosting the Mets for a two-game series before a return to trip to Citi Field next week.

6. Atlanta Braves (+1)

  • After a 14-game winning streak, Braves still find themselves facing a 5 ½- game deficit through Sunday

7. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

  • The Alek Manoah Cy Young Society is accepting new members.

8. St. Louis Cardinals (+1)

  • First place is on the line with a four-game set in Milwaukee.

9. San Francisco Giants (+1)

  • Giants are in Atlanta for a four-game series starting Monday.

10. Tampa Bay Rays (-2)

  • Returning to The Trop after a 2-7 road trip to Minnesota, Bronx and Baltimore.

11. Milwaukee Brewers (+1)

  • Andrew McCutchen is hitting .395 with a 1.002 OPS in his last 12 games.

12. Boston Red Sox (+2)

  • Boston went 13-4 to start June with a 2.77 team ERA.

13. Philadelphia Phillies (–)

  • Bryce Harper hit .404 with a 1.242 OPS in his first 15 games of June.

14. Minnesota Twins (-3)

  • Byron Buxton's 1.250 OPS in June was the second-best in baseball through Sunday.

15. Cleveland Guardians (–)

  • A 15-4 run has Cleveland pushing the Twins for first place.

16. Los Angeles Angels (–)

  • Angels celebrating the 20th anniversary of World Series title with ceremonies this week.

17. Chicago White Sox (+1)

  • Early 2021 hero Yermin Mercedes was claimed off waivers by the Giants.

18. Miami Marlins (-1)

  • Sandy Alcantara is 5-0 with a 0.95 ERA in his last seven starts (56.2 innings).

19. Texas Rangers (–)

  • Disappointed to have split a four-game series in Detroit after winning the first two.

20. Arizona Diamondbacks (+1)

  • Buddy Kennedy hits grand slam vs. Twins for his first career home run.

21. Seattle Mariners (-1)

  • Julio Rodriguez is only player in baseball with 15+ steals and 30 RBI.

22. Baltimore Orioles (+2)

  • Adley Rustchman's first big-league homer came in his 84th plate appearance.

23. Colorado Rockies (–)

  • Nightmare on Blake Street: Rockies have won 9 straight against Padres at Coors Field.

24. Pittsburgh Pirates (-2)

  • Jack Suwinski became the first rookie in history to have a three-HR game that included a walk-off blast.

25. Chicago Cubs (+1)

  • It was the Cubs who ended the Braves' 14-game winning streak

26. Detroit Tigers (-1)

  • Top prospect Riley Greene reaches base four times in big-league debut.

27. Cincinnati Reds (+1)

  • Brandon Drury has 30 hits (seven homers) and 23 runs in his last 25 games.

28. Kansas City Royals (+1)

  • Reliever Scott Barlow has a 1.55 ERA and eight saves in 25 games.

29. Washington Nationals (-2)

  • Juan Soto is hitting just .172 in his last 28 games but has 20 RBI in that stretch.

30. Oakland Athletics (–)

  • Followed up a 10-game losing streak by losing five of their next seven.

