MLB Power Rankings: Where Red Sox stand as AL East stays hot

MLB Power Rankings: Where Red Sox stand at end of May originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The American League East and National League West have gotten a whole lot more interesting over the last couple weeks.

The Boston Red Sox remain at the top of their division, but they have some company. The Tampa Bay Rays are the hottest team in baseball and have tied the Sox for the No. 1 spot amid their 10-game win streak. The New York Yankees are right there as well, only a half-game behind.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have bounced back to remind the rest of the league why they entered the season with lofty expectations. The defending champs are rolling as of late and "Slam Diego" is doing its thing with nine straight victories and an MLB-leading 30 wins so far on the year.

So how do all of these juggernauts stack up in our latest MLB Power Rankings? Let's take a look.