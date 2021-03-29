MLB Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand ahead of Opening Day

MLB Power Rankings: Where Sox stand ahead of Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Opening Day is right around the corner, and the Boston Red Sox enter the 2021 season with optimism that simply didn't exist throughout what was a disastrous 2020 campaign.

Boston made an effort to improve its lackluster pitching staff by adding Garrett Richards to the middle of the rotation. Eduardo Rodriguez's return should help the cause as well, as the left-hander will be counted on to be the ace of the staff. The bullpen should see a boost with veteran Adam Ottavino added to the mix.

Super utility men Kiké Hernandez and Marwin Gonzalez will add some pop and a ton of versatility to the Red Sox lineup. Hunter Renfroe and Franchy Cordero will be out to prove they can make up for the departures of Jackie Bradley Jr. and Andrew Benintendi.

Will all of these additions be enough to make the Red Sox contenders again this season? Here's how they stack up with the other 29 MLB teams heading into Opening Day.

Click here for the 2021 MLB Power Rankings ahead of Opening Day