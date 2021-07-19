MLB Power Rankings: Where all 30 teams stand to start second half

MLB Power Rankings: Where Sox stand to start second half originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The second half of the 2021 MLB season is in full swing.

It hasn't been the start the Boston Red Sox were hoping for. After having their series opener vs. the New York Yankees postponed, the Red Sox proceeded to lose two of three, making them 4-6 in their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the red-hot Tampa Bay Rays have gone 8-2 in their last 10 and find themselves only a half-game behind Boston in the AL East.

There are more tight division races where that came from across the league. The Oakland A's are keeping pace with the Houston Astros, trailing only 3 1/2 games in the AL West. The NL East is up for grabs with the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves each in the mix. The San Francisco Giants, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres continue to do battle for the NL West crown.

Where does each team stand in our updated MLB Power Rankings? Let's take a look.