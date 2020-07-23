MLB power rankings: Where all 30 teams stand on 2020 Opening Day
The MLB standings are going to look weird in two weeks, and there will be some teams that look like surprise contenders in a 60-game season. But over two months, the best should still rise to the top, and as baseball gets ready for the first two games of the season, a couple of Thursday night's participants look like clear favorites.
It's New York Yankees-Washington Nationals followed by Giants-Los Angeles Dodgers. Can anyone get in the way of a New York-Los Angeles World Series? We'll find out over the next two months.
For now, here are some Day 1 Power Rankings.
CLICK FOR MLB POWER RANKINGS
MLB power rankings: Where all 30 teams stand on 2020 Opening Day originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area