MLB power rankings: Where all 30 teams sit three weeks into 2020 season

Another week, another scare for Major League Baseball.

This time it's the Reds who have been temporarily shut down because of a positive COVID-19 test, although it seems they're likely to avoid the fate of the Marlins and Cardinals.

Let's hope that's the case, because it's getting harder and harder to see how the playoff picture will make sense after September 27. While most teams passed the 20-game mark late last week, the Marlins are at 15 and the Cardinals have played just eight games.

But hey, MLB is making it work thus far, and we're coming up on the halfway point of the shortened season.

Here's how we rank all 30 teams right now, with a nod to some old friends:

