MLB Power Rankings: Week 6

1. Boston Red Sox

Record: 22-14

Last Week: 6

They fell 4-1 to the Orioles on Monday night, but the Red Sox won the first three games of that four-game series versus Baltimore and currently hold the highest overall winning percentage in baseball at .611. There are still some big questions marks in the starting rotation, so we’ll see how long this all lasts, but the offense looks legit headed up by J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers, and Alex Verdugo. And closer Matt Barnes has 30 strikeouts with just three walks through 18 innings.

2. Oakland Athletics

Record: 21-15

Last Week: 3

Since opening the season 0-6, the A’s have gone 21-9, which is the best record in Major League Baseball over that time frame. Sean Manaea flirted with a no-hitter on Friday night against the Rays -- in an eventual 2-1 victory for Oakland -- and currently boasts a 3.07 ERA, 1.073 WHIP, and 43/8 K/BB ratio through seven starts covering 41 innings. His next scheduled outing comes Thursday in the finale of what could be an interesting three-game series at Fenway Park against the host Red Sox.

3. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 21-14

Last Week: 5

The red-hot Cardinals swept a three-game weekend set against the visiting Rockies and are now 13-4 since April 21. They also carry by far the highest run differential (+23) in the National League Central through five-plus weeks. Yadier Molina missed some time recently with a foot strain, but he was activated Saturday and drove in four runs over the final two games of that series with Colorado. The future Hall of Fame catcher is slashing .329/.367/.630 in 21 games this year at age 38.

4. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 18-17

Last Week: 1

Well, the time has finally come. The defending World Series champions are out of the top spot in these NBC Sports EDGE MLB Power Rankings having lost five of their last six games against the Angels and Cubs and 15 of their last 20 games going back three weeks. Their record during the truncated 2020 regular season was 43-17, and they’ve already accumulated the same number of losses through 35 games here in 2021. This team hasn’t strung together consecutive wins since mid-April.

5. San Diego Padres

Record: 19-16

Last Week: 2

San Diego put up 11 runs on the Giants on Sunday afternoon to avoid a three-game sweep, with Fernando Tatis Jr. belting his ninth home run of the season in the top of the second inning. He also stole two bases in Saturday’s loss and is up to seven total steals on the year. What’s going on with Blake Snell, though? The 28-year-old left-hander issued six walks over just 4 2/3 innings on Friday and is currently sitting on a 1.484 WHIP. He’s yet to record an out beyond the fifth inning for the Friars.

6. San Francisco Giants

Record: 21-14

Last Week: 10

Alex Wood struck out seven batters over seven innings of one-run ball and Brandon Belt hit his eighth home run of the season as the Giants padded their lead in the NL West standings with a 3-1 defeat of the Rangers on Monday night. Yes, the Dodgers and Padres are in danger of being leapfrogged here. Wood has been quite a find for San Francisco thus far, working to a 4-0 record, 1.80 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, and 29/8 K/BB ratio in five starts covering 30 innings. Hopefully the health cooperates.

7. Chicago White Sox

Record: 19-13

Last Week: 9

It’s really sort of incredible that the White Sox haven’t skipped a beat at all since losing Luis Robert to a complete tear of his right hip flexor at the beginning of this month. They easily swept a three-game series from the division-rival Royals over the weekend and have now won 13 of their last 18 games while jumping to the very top of the American League Central standings. This club also currently holds the highest run differential of any team in Major League Baseball -- by a good length -- at +53.

8. New York Yankees

Record: 18-16

Last Week: 12

It was only three weeks ago that the Yankees sat five games below .500 and panic was blowing through the Bronx. They’ve since rattled off a record of 12-5, including seven wins over their last nine games versus the Tigers, Astros, and Nationals. Oh, and Luke Voit (knee) appears poised to make his 2021 regular season debut early this week, possibly in Tuesday night’s series opener against the division-rival Rays. Voit led all of MLB in home runs (22) during the abbreviated 2020 campaign.

9. Houston Astros

Record: 18-17

Last Week: 7

Including a 5-4 loss to the Angels on Monday night, the Astros have dropped five of their last eight to fall 2 1/2 games back of the A’s for first place in the American League West. Zack Greinke, who served as the Opening Day starter this year for Houston, is tied for the most hits allowed (48) as it stands here on Tuesday. He has a 4.23 ERA, which would be his highest mark since 2016. A positive note: Framber Valdez (finger) is now trending toward an early-June season debut.

10. New York Mets

Record: 16-13

Last Week: 11

You wouldn’t know it if you only followed the Mets via social media posts, but this team has pieced together five straight wins and will be looking to make it six straight in Tuesday night’s series opener against the Orioles. But, yeah, the Jacob deGrom situation is obviously a concern. He was scratched from a scheduled start last week in St. Louis due to side tightness and then made an early exit from his return outing Sunday versus Arizona. Now he’s headed to the 10-day injured list.

11. Cleveland Indians

Record: 18-14

Last Week: 17

The offense remains underwhelming, and Roberto Perez going down last week with a fractured finger won’t help the cause, but the Indians have won 10 of their last 13 games and sit just one game back of the White Sox for first place in the American League Central standings as of Tuesday afternoon. The lead story here may be the bullpen, as Cleveland relievers have combined to date for a 2.71 ERA, the best mark of any MLB club. James Karinchak is at 30 strikeouts among his 53 batters faced.

12. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 19-16

Last Week: 4

The Brewers were mired in a six-game losing streak before winning the final two games of their three-game weekend series versus the Marlins. This is an offensively-challenged team at the moment with Christian Yelich still looking for answers on his lingering lower back injury. The 29-year-old former National League MVP has appeared in just one game since April 11 and there is no timetable yet for his return from this latest injured list stint. Yelich had been batting .353 with a .463 OBP.

13. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 18-17

Last Week: 14

Philly finally put together an extended winning streak last week, taking five straight from the Brewers and Braves, before falling 8-7 to Atlanta in extra innings on Saturday and suffering a 6-1 defeat on Sunday night. Jean Segura returned from the injured list on Friday after missing a couple of weeks with a strained right quad and will bring a shiny .384 batting average and .923 OPS into Tuesday’s series opener versus the Nationals. J.T. Realmuto is sporting a .930 OPS. Bryce Harper is at .960.

14. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 19-17

Last Week: 16

They dropped two of three to the Athletics over the weekend, but the Rays have won six of their last eight games and could soon bring in some exciting reinforcements from their always fruitful farm system. Keep an eye on Triple-A Durham, where consensus No. 1 overall prospect Wander Franco is batting .304/.385/.696 with four extra-base hits and five RBI through five games. Vidal Brujan, a top-60 prospect on most sites, has been even better with four home runs and nine RBI in six games.

15. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 17-16

Last Week: 15

George Springer made it through only four games with the Blue Jays before landing back on the injured list last week with what has been diagnosed as another strain of his right quad. It could be late May or perhaps even early June until the $150 million offseason addition is ready to give it another go. Nate Pearson (groin) didn’t look quite ready either in his 2021 debut Sunday afternoon against the Astros, yielding three runs on five walks and four hits over just 2 1/3 innings as the Jays fell 7-4.

16. Atlanta Braves

Record: 17-17

Last Week: 18

Atlanta took five of six games last week from the division-rival Nationals and Phillies to climb back to .500 for the first time since April 10. They’ve yet to go above .500 this year, but maybe that will change Tuesday against the Blue Jays. Huascar Ynoa continued his brilliant start to the season in Sunday’s series finale versus Philadelphia, striking out six batters over six innings of one-run ball in a 6-1 victory. The 22-year-old has a 2.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, and 44/9 K/BB ratio through 40 1/3 frames.

17. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 16-18

Last Week: 13

They are 7-12 since April 21, but the Angels did take two of three from the Dodgers this past weekend and they earned a 5-4 comeback win over the division-rival Astros on Monday night in Houston. Jared Walsh led the way in that one, going 4-for-4 with a walk, a double, and his seventh home run of the season. The 27-year-old first baseman is now batting .347 with a 1.020 OPS through 135 plate appearances. He has 29 RBI in 33 games played. But, uh, Albert Pujols wanted more starts?

18. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 16-16

Last Week: 19

Reds left-hander Wade Miley threw the fourth “official” no-hitter of the season -- sorry, Madison Bumgarner -- this past Friday versus the Indians while lowering his overall ERA to 2.00. But the early struggles continue for projected ace Luis Castillo and the Cincinnati bullpen, and it’s looking like veteran first baseman Joey Votto is going to be sidelined for at least the next month after suffering a fractured left thumb when he was hit by a pitch last Wednesday afternoon against the White Sox.

19. Seattle Mariners

Record: 18-17

Last Week: 20

The countdown is officially on for Jarred Kelenic’s impending arrival in Seattle. ESPN’s Jeff Passan hears that the 21-year-old top outfield prospect will be called up ahead of Thursday’s series opener at T-Mobile Park against the visiting Indians -- a home crowd for Kelenic’s highly-anticipated MLB debut. He has slashed .409/.458/.682 with two home runs and two stolen bases through five games this season at Triple-A Tacoma, hinting at immediate five-category fantasy output.

20. Chicago Cubs

Record: 17-17

Last Week: 24

The injuries to Ian Happ (rib), Nico Hoerner (forearm), and Jake Marisnick (hamstring) put a cloud over the whole thing, but the Cubs did just win five of six games last week against the Dodgers and Pirates to get back to .500. Kris Bryant continues his torrid start to the 2021 season and might actually fetch a substantial return if Chicago looks to trade him. The impending free agent is slashing .308/.397/.650 with nine homers, 13 doubles, 22 RBI, and 26 runs scored in 32 games.

21. Kansas City Royals

Record: 16-17

Last Week: 8

Team-wide regression has hit hard and fast for the Royals, who are suddenly under the .500 mark and will lug a crippling eight-game losing streak into Tuesday night’s series opener against the Tigers. Some good news: Adalberto Mondesi was cleared this weekend to head to the team’s spring training complex in Surprise, Arizona to begin “game-speed” workouts. The dynamic 25-year-old shortstop has been out all season due to a right oblique strain that popped up at the tail end of March.

22. Texas Rangers

Record: 18-19

Last Week: 27

Last week’s NBC Sports EDGE MLB Power Rankings column highlighted Nick Solak, Nate Lowe, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, but Adolis Garcia is maybe the biggest breakout star on that roster through the first five-plus weeks. The 28-year-old outfielder enters play on Tuesday having batted .295 with a .927 OPS, nine home runs, and 26 RBI in 27 games this season. And he’s also swiped two bags. Yes, this is the same player the Rangers designated for assignment back on February 10.

23. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 16-19

Last Week: 21

Josh Rojas did not see the field in Monday night’s series opener against the visiting Marlins, but the Diamondbacks managed to halt a six-game losing streak without him, besting Miami by a score of 5-2 courtesy of seven extra-base hits. Rojas is batting .400 with a 1.214 OPS over his last 62 plate appearances dating back to April 18. The versatile 26-year-old had zero home runs and zero RBI through his first 13 games this season and now has five home runs and 11 RBI in 17 games since.

24. Washington Nationals

Record: 13-17

Last Week: 22

Washington lost five of six last week against the Braves and Yankees and currently holds the worst winning percentage (.433) and run differential (-17) in the National League East entering a three-game series versus the division-rival Phillies. One positive is that Juan Soto appears to be fully recovered from his left shoulder strain. He was limited to pinch-hitting (and DH) duties upon his return from the injured list last Tuesday, but the young slugger finally returned to right field on Saturday in New York.

25. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 16-19

Last Week: 25

John Means was named American League Player of the Week after twirling a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks last Wednesday versus the Mariners. He’s the first Orioles pitcher to earn that honor since Arthur Rhodes in August 1994. The 28-year-old lefty has emerged as a true ace for Baltimore with his 1.37 ERA, 0.67 WHIP, and 50/10 K/BB ratio through 46 innings (seven starts) this season. Tune in on Tuesday night as he lines up for a matchup with Marcus Stroman and the Mets.

26. Miami Marlins

Record: 15-19

Last Week: 26

The Marlins were riding a four-game winning streak at one point last week, but they’ve now lost three straight after dropping the final two games of their weekend series against the Brewers and then falling 5-2 to the Diamondbacks on Monday night. Trevor Rogers, Pablo Lopez, and Sandy Alcantara have combined for a 2.26 ERA in 127 1/3 innings, but the back-end of the rotation is lacking and the lineup is -- quite literally -- hurting. Maybe we’ll see Jazz Chisholm (hamstring) this weekend?

27. Minnesota Twins

Record: 12-20

Last Week: 23

The hits keep coming -- not in a good way -- for the Twins, who were forced to place Byron Buxton on the injured list last Friday after he suffered a Grade 2 hip strain while legging out a grounder. When healthy this season, the 27-year-old center fielder has batted .370/.408/.722 with nine home runs, 17 RBI, five stolen bases, and 19 runs scored in 24 games. Young outfielder Alex Kirilloff is also on the IL due to a wrist sprain. He had four homers and 11 RBI through his first 12 games.

28. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 14-20

Last Week: 28

Remember when the Pirates jumped above the .500 mark on April 27? Well, they’ve gone 2-9 since and have an overall run differential of -43 after losing to the Reds in a 14-1 rout on Monday night. Another discouraging development is that Ke’Bryan Hayes was shifted to the 60-day injured list on Sunday and now won’t be eligible to return from his left wrist injury until early June. The young third baseman has been sidelined since taking a painful swing at Wrigley Field back on April 3.

29. Colorado Rockies

Record: 12-22

Last Week: 29

C.J. Cron didn’t appear at all in the Rockies’ three-game weekend series at St. Louis because of a lower back strain that ultimately sent him to the injured list on Monday. Trevor Story, German Marquez, and Jon Gray are the more obvious trade chips for interim general manager Bill Schmidt, but Cron could draw interest too -- if his health would just cooperate. The 31-year-old slugger left behind a .290/.394/.495 batting line with five home runs and 15 RBI through 29 games played.

30. Detroit Tigers

Record: 10-24

Last Week: 30

The Tigers were finally able to push their win total into the double digits with a 7-3 victory over the Twins on Saturday. They are 4-18 since April 15 and have an overall season run differential of -68, easily the worst in MLB. Another downer is top prospect Spencer Torkelson’s uninspiring start so far at High-A West Michigan. The 21-year-old corner infielder, who went No. 1 overall in the 2020 MLB Draft, is slashing .158/.292/.211 with 11 strikeouts through his first 24 professional plate appearances.