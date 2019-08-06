MLB Power Rankings: Week 19

Welcome to the Rotoworld MLB Power Rankings, a weekly feature that will run every Tuesday through the end of the 2019 regular season. These rankings are not fantasy-driven in any way, though I will include nuggets of more abstract fantasy advice here and there inside the individual team write-ups. Who’s hot, who’s not -- that sort of thing. Send any and all complaints to me on Twitter: @drewsilv. Please believe me when I tell you that I do not hate your team.

1. Houston Astros

Record: 73-40

Last Week: 2

The Astros made the biggest deadline-day splash, landing veteran starter Zack Greinke from the Diamondbacks just before the clock struck 4:00 p.m. ET last Wednesday. Greinke is 35 years old and owed around $80 million, but the D-backs are covering some of that and he had pitched to a sharp 2.90 ERA, 0.945 WHIP, and 135/21 K/BB ratio in 146 innings this season with Arizona. He'll make his Astros debut on Tuesday night against the visiting Rockies. Houston also acquired Aaron Sanchez from the Blue Jays at the trade deadline and he fired six terrific innings as part of a combined no-hitter Saturday versus the Mariners.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

Record: 75-40

Last Week: 1

The Dodgers would have been wise to add a high-leverage reliever at the July 31 trade deadline, and there were reports that they did try hard for Pirates closer Felipe Vazquez. But nothing wound up getting done, and they'll push forward with the same core that has guided this team to the best record in baseball as of August 6. There is one newcomer in Los Angeles, as top pitching prospect Dustin May was called up to make his MLB debut last Friday versus the Padres and is lined up to work Wednesday's series finale against the Cardinals. May, 21, was sporting a 3.38 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and 110/29 K/BB ratio in 106 2/3 innings this year in the minors.

3. New York Yankees

Record: 73-39

Last Week: 3

Injuries continue to attempt to wreak havoc on the Yankees. Edwin Encarnacion suffered a fractured right wrist on Saturday when he was hit by a pitch and Aaron Hicks was diagnosed Sunday with a flexor strain in his right arm. Those two have joined a lengthy injured list already populated by Giancarlo Stanton, Gary Sanchez, Luke Voit, Miguel Andujar, Luis Severino, Dellin Betances, and CC Sabathia, among several others. And yet the Yankees swept a four-game weekend series against the rival Red Sox and pushed their winning streak to six games with a 9-6 defeat of the Orioles on Monday. They are nine games up on first place in the AL East.

4. Minnesota Twins

Record: 70-42

Last Week: 4

There was some panic in the Twin Cities in mid-July as this team fell into a couple of short losing streaks and the Indians began closing what had been a wide gap on first place in the American League Central standings. But the Twins beat a very good Braves team on Monday night, after sweeping a three-game weekend series against Kansas City. They've won four straight and eight of their last 10, and they have a 98.9 percent chance to make the postseason, per FanGraphs' MLB Playoff Odds. The deadline-day addition of reliever Sam Dyson could prove to be a blunder -- he's on the IL after struggling mightily in his first two appearances with Minnesota -- but Sergio Romo has been a solid bullpen pickup.

5. Cleveland Indians

Record: 66-46

Last Week: 5

It never made much sense that the Indians would trade Trevor Bauer in the middle of a pennant race, until it was announced what they were getting in return. Yasiel Puig is a perfect lightning-in-a-bottle rental who can fill a big hole in the corner outfield before likely departing via free agency this winter. Franmil Reyes is actually the headliner here for Cleveland, as a cost-controlled 24-year-old who looks the part of a great long-term DH. Reyes, listed at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds, posted an .831 OPS (122 OPS+) with 43 home runs over his 190 total games with San Diego, mostly at age 22-23. The Indians also got young left-handed starters Scott Moss and Logan Allen, along with 19-year-old Victor Nova.

6. Atlanta Braves

Record: 66-48

Last Week: 6

The Braves beefed up their bullpen last Wednesday and look primed to win the National League East. One quick note: Waiver trades are no longer allowed -- the July 31 deadline is a hard deadline -- but waiver claims are still fair game and Atlanta lost Kevin Gausman to the Reds in that fashion on Monday. It's an odd end to a relationship that began in such a promising way, as Gausman delivered a 2.87 ERA over his final 59 2/3 innings down the stretch last year after the Braves acquired him from the Orioles. He's battled plantar fasciitis this season and had struggled to a 6.19 ERA in 16 starts. Mike Foltynewicz will take his rotation spot after a nice run at Triple-A Gwinnett.

7. Oakland Athletics

Record: 64-49

Last Week: 8

Tanner Roark was acquired from the Reds at the July 31 trade deadline and looked sharp in his Oakland debut Sunday versus the Cardinals, working five innings of one-run ball as the Athletics swept the rare two-game weekend series. The A's couldn't fully handle the Cardinals' rival on Monday, falling 6-5 to the Cubs, but they have rattled off a 28-13 record since June 17 and are a half-game back of the Rays for the second American League Wild Card spot as of Tuesday afternoon. They are 2 1/2 games back of the Indians for the top American League Wild Card spot. More second-half magic from this low-payroll club.

8. Tampa Bay Rays

Record: 65-49

Last Week: 9

The Rays' pitching staff suffered another blow on Monday afternoon, as Yonny Chirinos was placed on the injured list due to inflammation in his right thumb. He'll be shut down for at least two weeks and could very well miss the rest of August. Tampa Bay is already without Blake Snell (elbow) and Tyler Glasnow (forearm), whose timelines also point toward September. Yet this team somehow carried a six-game winning streak into play on Monday night, before falling 2-0 to the Blue Jays. The schedule is rather favorable over the next three weeks: 1 vs. TOR, 3 @ SEA, 3 @ SD, 3 vs. DET, 3 vs. SEA, 4 @ BAL. Maybe they can survive.

9. Chicago Cubs

Record: 61-51

Last Week: 11

The Cubs' road woes continued at the end of July, as they went 3-6 on a nine-game road trip to San Francisco, Milwaukee, and St. Louis. But they returned home this past weekend and got back into their comfort zone, sweeping a three-game series against the Brewers and taking Monday's series opener against the Athletics by a score of 6-5. The Cubs are 40-18 this year at Wrigley Field and 21-33 everywhere else, and they are set to embark on a 10-game road trip this Thursday. Time to flip the script? Yu Darvish has flipped something, as he's rocking a 2.17 ERA and 38/2 K/BB ratio over his last five starts covering 29 innings.

10. Washington Nationals

Record: 59-53

Last Week: 10

The Nationals have cooled off somewhat, after roaring through much of June and July, and are currently tied with the Phillies for both second place in the NL East and the top National League Wild Card spot. Max Scherzer was eligible to return from the injured list on Monday, but he's not throwing off a mound just yet and figures to miss at least another week, possibly two. The ace right-hander has made one start since July 6 due to a lingering upper-back strain. The Nats did well to acquire three different relievers at the trade deadline, but one of them -- Roenis Elias -- has already joined Scherzer on the IL because of a hamstring strain.

11. Boston Red Sox

Record: 60-55

Last Week: 7

The Red Sox finally snapped their season-threatening eight-game losing streak on Monday night with a 7-5 victory over the lowly Royals. All eight of those losses came against the two teams that the Red Sox are staring up at in the American League East standings, the Yankees and Rays. Boston is now also 5 1/2 games back in the American League Wild Card chase, even after Monday's win. Chris Sale and David Price have combined to allow 25 earned runs over their last 16 innings, if you're trying to diagnose what's wrong here. And trade acquisition Andrew Cashner was lit up for seven runs in 5 2/3 innings in his last start.

12. Philadelphia Phillies

Record: 59-53

Last Week: 14

Jason Vargas was acquired from the division-rival Mets last Monday and pitched well in his Phillies debut Friday versus the White Sox, scattering two runs over 6 1/3 innings. That trade wasn't a headline-grabber, but Vargas owns a respectable 3.93 ERA and 1.25 WHIP on the season and he fills a hole for Philadelphia as a veteran innings-eater. Corey Dickerson was a nice under-the-radar deadline-week addition from the Pirates. The 30-year-old outfielder hit an RBI single and a two-run homer in his second game with the Phillies on Sunday and is slashing .313/.369/.560 across 149 total plate appearances this year.

13. St. Louis Cardinals

Record: 58-53

Last Week: 12

The Cardinals flew out to the West Coast on a high last Friday, after taking two of three from the rival Cubs, but they got swept in a two-game weekend set in Oakland and were then embarrassed in a 9-0 defeat at Dodger Stadium on Monday night. Michael Wacha started that game in Los Angeles and surrendered six earned runs on seven hits and two walks over just 3 2/3 innings as his season ERA jumped to 5.54. St. Louis should have acquired a starting pitcher at the trade deadline to fill the spot that has been bouncing between Wacha and Daniel Ponce de Leon. All the Cardinals really did on July 31 was dump Jedd Gyorko's salary.

14. Milwaukee Brewers

Record: 58-56

Last Week: 13

Milwaukee dropped two of three to the Athletics last week before getting swept by the Cubs in a three-game weekend series at Wrigley Field. They rebounded for a 9-7 win on Monday, against a lesser opponent in the Pirates. Pitching injuries have caught up to the Brewers, who have Jhoulys Chacin (lat), Zach Davies (back), Brandon Woodruff (oblique), and Jimmy Nelson (elbow) all sitting on the injured list. The offense is humming along, but did the front office do enough on the pitching end at the trade deadline? Jake Faria, Jordan Lyles, Drew Pomeranz, and Ray Black represent quantity, but not necessarily quality.

15. New York Mets

Record: 57-56

Last Week: 21

There was some head-scratching when the Mets acquired Marcus Stroman last Sunday, but they've won seven of their last eight since making that move and 11 of their last 12 dating back to July 25. Sweeping a doubleheader Monday against the Marlins launched the Mets back over the .500 mark for the first time since May 2, and they're suddenly just two games back of the second NL Wild Card. Noah Syndergaard, rumored to be a trade candidate in the weeks leading up to the deadline, was just named National League Player of the Week for July 29-August 4 after allowing just one earned run and striking out 14 batters over a pair of starts against the White Sox and Pirates.

16. Texas Rangers

Record: 58-54

Last Week: 18

There were indications that the Rangers would be one of the more active sellers at the trade deadline, with rumors swirling around Mike Minor, Nomar Mazara, Hunter Pence, and Jose Leclerc, among others. But they only wound up trading reliever Chris Martin, and some in the clubhouse might say that keeping the band together has led to inspired results -- forced narrative or not. The Rangers earned a 1-0 shutout win over the Indians on Monday night, behind seven scoreless innings from Minor, and have now won five straight games to move within six games of the second American League Wild Card spot.

17. San Francisco Giants

Record: 56-57

Last Week: 15

The Giants went on a 20-6 scorcher between June 30 and July 31, but they've lost four of five since the calendar flipped to August and are back below the .500 mark after getting shut out by the Nationals at home on Monday night. Will upper-management regret not trying harder to move Madison Bumgarner and Will Smith at last Wednesday's trade deadline? The answer is probably going to be yes, as the Giants are 18 games back of the first-place Dodgers in the National League West standings and there are six teams above them in the crowded hunt for the two National League Wild Card spots.

18. Los Angeles Angels

Record: 56-58

Last Week: 16

The Angels made a bit of a charge in July, at one point climbing to a season-high five games above .500, but they've lost five straight games and nine of their last 11, and they are nine games back of the second American League Wild Card spot as of Tuesday afternoon. They probably would have liked to have flipped some players for prospects at the July 31 trade deadline, but there were better outfielders available than Brian Goodwin, who was reportedly made available, and the Halos apparently didn't get an offer to their liking on closer Hansel Robles. MLB will go another year without being able to highlight Mike Trout in a postseason setting.

19. Arizona Diamondbacks

Record: 56-57

Last Week: 17

The Diamondbacks are still technically in the hunt for a postseason spot, but they got an offer for Zack Greinke that they couldn't refuse and traded the veteran right-hander to the Astros last Wednesday for RHP prospect Corbin Martin, RHP prospect J.B. Bukauskas, 1B/OF prospect Seth Beer, and INF/OF prospect Josh Rojas. Houston picked up $53 million of what remains on Greinke's six-year, $206.5 million contract, with the Diamondbacks eating $24 million to increase the quality of the return package. Another Zack is gone from Arizona, as the D-backs designated Zack Godley for assignment on Sunday night.

20. Cincinnati Reds

Record: 53-58

Last Week: 20

The Reds did some buying and some selling at the July 31 trade deadline, moving Yasiel Puig to the Indians, Tanner Roark to the Athletics, and Scooter Gennett to the Giants, but also landing one of the top starting pitchers on the block in Trevor Bauer. To acquire Bauer, the Reds had to send top outfield prospect Taylor Trammell to the Padres and left-handed pitching prospect Scott Moss to the Indians along with Puig. Bauer is under control through 2020, but that might be the only meaningful year the Reds get out of him, unless they somehow storm into contention down the stretch this season. Cincinnati's front office may be planning on another active winter.

21. Colorado Rockies

Record: 52-60

Last Week: 19

The Rockies went 6-19 in July to essentially -- though not quite mathematically -- fall out of the running for a postseason spot. They are seven games back of the second National League Wild Card spot, and there are eight teams above them in those standings. Losing outfielder David Dahl won't help matters. He had to be carted off the field on Friday after slipping in center field while trying to track down a fly ball. The diagnosis is a high right ankle sprain, and it will probably be at least a month before he's back in action. Dahl was named a National League All-Star for the first time in July and leaves behind a .302/.353/.524 season slash line.

22. San Diego Padres

Record: 51-60

Last Week: 22

The Padres have lost 20 of their last 29 games dating back to June 30 and it's a bit surprising that they didn't do more selling at the July 31 trade deadline. But they did not want to part with sought-after closer Kirby Yates, who is under control through 2020 and boasts a 1.18 ERA and 73/9 K/BB ratio in 45 2/3 innings this season. The Padres did move Franmil Reyes to Cleveland, where he'll fit better as a long-term DH, and got top outfield prospect Taylor Trammell back from the Reds in return. It was a three-team, seven-player deal, headlined by Trevor Bauer moving to Cincinnati. Trammell was the 35th overall pick in the 2016 MLB Draft and put up intriguing numbers in the lower minors before struggling this year at Double-A.

23. Chicago White Sox

Record: 49-61

Last Week: 23

The White Sox took two of three from the Phillies over the weekend and beat the Tigers in Monday night's series opener at Comerica Park, but they might have the toughest schedule of any major league club over the next five weeks. After this four-game set in Detroit, they go: 3 vs. OAK, 3 vs. HOU, 4 @ LAA, 3 @ MIN, 4 vs. TEX, 3 vs. MIN, 3 @ ATL, 4 @ CLE. A successful stretch anywhere in there could perhaps build some positive momentum leading into 2020. Chicago dangled closer Alex Colome at last week's trade deadline but ultimately kept him, with an eye on fielding a much more competitive team next year.

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

Record: 48-64

Last Week: 24

Trade deadline week brought a minor shakeup in Pittsburgh, as Jordan Lyles was traded to the Brewers, Corey Dickerson was dealt to the Phillies, and Jung Ho Kang was designated for assignment. The Pirates listened to calls on closer Felipe Vazquez, but they put a sky-high asking price on the flame-throwing left-hander and no team had the will to meet it. It's been a rough couple of months for the Bucs, and maybe the roughest thing of all is the way that Josh Bell has slumped. He was one of MLB's standout hitters in the first half but is batting just .160 with a .502 OPS over his last 24 games and hasn't hit a home run since July 5.

25. Seattle Mariners

Record: 47-67

Last Week: 25

It has become a weekly theme in these Rotoworld MLB Power Rankings to update how far the Mariners have fallen since they held the best record in baseball at 13-2 on April 11. The math is simple: they've gone 34-65 since. Hyperactive general manager Jerry Dipoto got in on the fun at last Wednesday's July 31 trade deadline, moving veteran starter Mike Leake to the Diamondbacks and late-inning relievers Roenis Elias and Hunter Strickland to the Nationals. The Mariners got calls on Domingo Santana, but it seems like there was a traffic jam of sorts among bat-first corner outfield and DH types.

26. Toronto Blue Jays

Record: 46-69

Last Week: 27

Bo Bichette, who played his high school ball in St. Petersburg, Florida, visited Tropicana Field for the first time as a major leaguer on Monday night and made his mark in the Blue Jays' 2-0 victory over the Rays. He hit a leadoff double off Charlie Morton in the top of the first inning and promptly came around to score on a Cavan Biggio RBI single. In his second plate appearance of the evening, Bichette launched a solo home run over the right-center field wall. The 21-year-old shortstop now has hits in each of his first eight major league games -- six total doubles, three total homers -- and is batting .417/.462/.833 overall. He looks like the real deal.

27. Miami Marlins

Record: 42-69

Last Week: 26

The Marlins were unable to find a trade partner for Starlin Castro, but they went ahead and called up top infield prospect Isan Diaz anyway on Monday and he slugged a home run in the first half of a doubleheader against the Mets at Citi Field. Miami lost that one 6-2 and also dropped the nightcap 5-4, but it seems there is finally some position-player talent on the way to complement the team's exciting young arms. Don't give up on Lewis Brinson just yet. The 25-year-old was recalled along with Diaz on Monday after posting an .871 OPS with 16 home runs and 16 stolen bases in 81 games at Triple-A New Orleans.

28. Kansas City Royals

Record: 40-74

Last Week: 28

The Royals have lost seven straight games to fall to a season-high 34 games under the .500 mark. The phones were undoubtedly buzzing in the Kansas City front office in the weeks, days, and hours leading up to last Wednesday's July 31 trade deadline, but most of those calls were probably about Whit Merrifield and general manager Dayton Moore stuck to his guns that the dynamic All-Star was not available. It would have made sense to sell off Ian Kennedy, who has excelled in the Royals' closer role, but his $16.5 million salary for 2020 likely prevented anything from getting done. Billy Hamilton could be a waiver dump at some point this month.

29. Baltimore Orioles

Record: 38-74

Last Week: 29

The Orioles had a very quiet trade deadline for a team in the midst of a massive and much-needed organizational overhaul. They tried to find a trade partner for closer Mychal Givens, but with so many right-handed relievers available, the 29-year-old and his 4.00-plus ERA didn't draw many phone calls. Trey Mancini has heated up at the plate and was said to be attracting interest in the lead-up to July 31, but he's a poor defender and there were several DH types on the block. Jonathan Villar's speed would have made him a fit for a number of contenders, but not many of them were looking for infield help.

30. Detroit Tigers

Record: 32-76

Last Week: 30

The Tigers are at the bottom of these Rotoworld MLB Power Rankings for the second straight week, and it looks like they might run the table with this spot. Yay? They haven't won consecutive games since late May and are 10-44 since the beginning of June. It looked like Detroit's front office might have trouble moving Nicholas Castellanos ahead of the 4:00 p.m. ET trade deadline last Wednesday, but the Cubs found a match in the closing seconds and plucked the impending free agent outfielder away. Tigers closer Shane Greene also got dealt, to the Braves for LHP prospect Joey Wentz and INF/OF prospect Travis Demeritte.