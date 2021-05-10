MLB Power Rankings: Sox surge, Dodgers struggles continue

MLB Power Rankings: Are Red Sox the best team in baseball? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

No one saw this coming.

The Boston Red Sox currently boast the best record in Major League Baseball more than one month into the 2021 season. Meanwhile, the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers lately have been one of the worst teams in the league.

There are more surprises where that came from, and they're all noted in our latest edition of MLB Power Rankings. Let's take a look at how all 30 teams currently stack up.