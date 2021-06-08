MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox, Rays continue to roll originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

More than a week into the month of June, we're beginning to get a feel of which teams are contenders and which are pretenders.

The Boston Red Sox appear to be the former. They continue to fight for the top spot in the American League East, but the Tampa Bay Rays simply refuse to slow down. Meanwhile, the New York Yankees are left looking for answers after getting swept by Boston in the Bronx.

Elsewhere, the Giants, Padres and Dodgers continue to do battle in a tightly-contested National League West. San Francisco maintains the division lead and, like the Rays, they don't appear ready to give it up any time soon.

So, who else is hanging with the contenders as we enter the summer months? Here's how all 30 MLB teams stack up in our latest Power Rankings.