MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox remain in top five, a new No. 1 emerges

MLB Power Rankings: Are the Red Sox still a top-five team? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

We're almost halfway through the 2021 MLB season and there still is no clear favorite for the World Series title.

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered the season as the overwhelming favorite, but the defending champs have some serious competition. The Houston Astros, San Diego Padres, Chicago White Sox, Boston Red Sox, Oakland Athletics, and even the San Francisco Giants are among those who have emerged as serious contenders.

Of course, there's plenty of baseball left to be played and we're likely to see a lot more movement in our power rankings in the coming weeks. For now, here's how all 30 MLB teams stack up.