MLB Power Rankings: Red Sox rise after surprisingly strong start

MLB Power Rankings: Where Sox stand after strong start

So far, the 2021 season hasn't exactly gone as expected.

The Boston Red Sox picked up where they left off in 2020 with three straight losses to the Orioles, then turned it around to win nine of their next 10. Suddenly, Boston is looking like a serious threat in the American League East with the rest of the division scuffling.

Of course, there's a lot of baseball left to be played, but that doesn't mean we can't overreact to the start of the season in our first batch of power rankings. Here's how all 30 teams stack up halfway through April.