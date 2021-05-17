MLB power rankings: Red Sox stay on top, red-hot White Sox make a big jump

Nearing Memorial Day, it's starting to get to the point in the 2021 Major League Baseball season where you can't say "it's early" anymore.

The Boston Red Sox held on to the No. 1 spot in this week's MLB power rankings, while the Chicago White Sox jumped from sixth to second by winning eight of 10 against a pair of division rivals.

The Houston Astros jumped seven spots to No. 4 after winning nine of 11 games, pushing the Oakland Athletics for the lead in the AL West. Meanwhile, the Minnesota Twins' descent continues. Through Sunday, the two-time defending AL Central champions had the worst record in baseball.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' seven-person panel voted this week:

Tim Anderson and Yermin Mercedes celebrate a White Sox win.

Rank (movement from last week)

1. Boston Red Sox (–)

J.D. Martinez can become the first DH to win an MVP award.

2. Chicago White Sox (+4)

Dylan Cease (2.80 ERA, 47 K in seven starts) looks like he's putting everything together.

3. Los Angeles Dodgers (+2)

They'll be without shortstop Corey Seager, who fractured his hand on a HBP.

4. Houston Astros (+7)

Yordan Alvarez (22 RBI, .974 OPS in 33 games) shines after lost 2020 season.

5. Oakland Athletics (-2)

They're playing 16 in a row against AL West opponents.

6. San Diego Padres (+1)

They'll be working to stretch out Dinelson Lamet in the coming weeks.

7. San Francisco Giants (-5)

Busey Posey – hitting .382 in 89 AB – hasn't played more than two games in a row.

8. St. Louis Cardinals (-5)

Dylan Carlson has been an early Rookie of the Year frontrunner

9. New York Yankees (+3)

Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton powering this offense together – at last.

10. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

People should really be talking about Vlad Jr. having arrived.

11. Cleveland (-1)

Reliever Bryan Shaw (1.80 ERA in 16 games) enjoying a renaissance back in Cleveland.

12. Tampa Bay Rays (+3)

Tyler Glasnow had never pitched into the eighth in his career – but has twice already this year.

13. New York Mets (–)

Injuries piling up, but the bench – namely Kevin Pillar, Jonathan Villar – has been great.

14. Milwaukee Brewers (-6)

Corbin Burnes broke MLB record with 58 strikeouts before issuing a walk to start 2021.

15. Philadelphia Phillies (-1)

Bryce Harper – batting .307 with a .997 OPS – only had 11 RBI in his first 33 games.

16. Atlanta Braves (–)

Charlie Morton gave up 12 ER in 16 innings across four starts from April 26-May 13.

17. Cincinnati Reds (+1)

Luis Castillo really struggling (1-5, 7.71 ERA) through eight starts.

18. Seattle Mariners (-1)

Mitch Haniger, who hadn't played since June 2019, hit 12 home runs in 38 games to start the season.

19. Chicago Cubs (+1)

Kris Bryant's hot start means his trade value may never be higher.

20. Miami Marlins (+1)

Miami's bullpen was fifth in baseball with a 3.38 ERA through Sunday.

21. Kansas City Royals (-2)

Shortstop Adalberto Mondesí should make his 2021 debut in the near future.

22. Washington Nationals (–)

Daniel Hudson (1.46 ERA in 13 games) proving 2019 was no fluke.

23. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

Madison Bumgarner's last five starts: 0.90 ERA, 34 K, 2 BB in 30 innings.

24. Los Angeles Angels (+2)

Jo Adell hit four homers in first nine games of Class AAA season.

25. Minnesota Twins (-1)

It's still (relatively) early, but the Twins need to turn things around quick.

26. Texas Rangers (+1)

Shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been doing it all: .293 BA, 5 HR, 7 SB in 42 games.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

Bryan Reynolds looking like the hitter he was in terrific 2019 rookie campaign.

28. Baltimore Orioles (-3)

Cedric Mullins (.313 BA, .890 OPS in 147 AB) just keeps on hitting.

29. Colorado Rockies (–)

Jon Gray (2.93 ERA in eight starts) is going to draw a lot of trade interest.

30. Detroit Tigers (–)

Casey Mize turned in three consecutive quality starts, holding hitters to a .167 average.

