  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

MLB power rankings: As NL West battle heats up, Fernando Tatis Jr. has Padres taking over No. 1 spot

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

While their NL West rivals battled it out over the weekend, the San Diego Padres built up a nine-game winning streak to take the division lead and the No. 1 spot in this week's MLB power rankings.

Fernando Tatis Jr. had an incredible week, going 15-for-27 with five homers and 14 RBI in seven games against the Giants, Rockies and Mariners. The Dodgers swept the Giants in San Francisco to knock the previous division leaders down to third place.

The Padres will certainly be tested in the coming weeks with series against the Brewers, Astros, Cubs and Mets, while the Dodgers and Giants get another shot at each other with a four-game set this weekend.

Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates in the dugout after a grand slam against the Mariners on Sunday.
Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrates in the dugout after a grand slam against the Mariners on Sunday.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' seven-person panel voted this week:

1. San Diego Padres (+5)

  • Slam Diego takes first place in NL West after nine-game winning streak.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers (+1)

  • Sweep over Giants gave Dodgers seven straight wins.

3. Boston Red Sox (-2)

  • Tough few weeks ahead with seven vs. Astros and three vs. Yankees.

4. Tampa Bay Rays (+8)

  • Riding MLB-best 10-game winning streak, second longest in franchise history.

5. New York Yankees (+4)

6. San Francisco Giants (+1)

  • Scott Kazmir, 37, makes first big league appearance since 2016.

7. Chicago White Sox (-5)

  • Andew Vaughn finding power with three homers in May – after none in April.

8. Oakland Athletics (-3)

  • Mark Canha had a .995 OPS in first 20 games of May.

9. Houston Astros (-5)

  • Jose Urquidy (3.22 ERA in 8 starts) building on success he had his first two years.

10. St. Louis Cardinals (-2)

  • Miles Mikolas lands back on the IL after just four innings.

11. Cleveland (–)

  • Amed Rosario is batting .372 over his last 11 games after hitting .189 in his first 28 games this season.

12. Toronto Blue Jays (-2)

  • Relief corp ranks third in the AL with a 3.34 ERA.

13. New York Mets (–)

  • Noah Syndergaard (Tommy John surgery) begins minor-league rehab assignment.

14. Chicago Cubs (+5)

  • Javy Baez has been looking more like himself in recent weeks.

15. Milwaukee Brewers (-1)

  • SP Brandon Woodruff leads the majors with a 1.58 ERA.

16. Atlanta Braves (–)

  • Austin Riley's red-hot week: .462 BA, six homers, 11 RBI.

17. Philadelphia Phillies (-2)

  • Bryce Harper mired in a weeklong slump (2-for-25 with 13 strikeouts).

18. Cincinnati Reds (-1)

  • Jesse Winker earning himself some MVP votes with 1.096 OPS.

19. Miami Marlins (+1)

  • Yimi Garcia converted eight of his first nine save opportunities of the year.

20. Kansas City Royals (+1)

  • Carlos Santana (.399 OBP, 35 BB in 44 G) is doing exactly what Royals signed him to do.

21. Washington Nationals (+1)

  • Stephen Strasburg tosses 5.1 scoreless innings in return from injury.

22. Seattle Mariners (-4)

  • Hovering around the Mendoza Line, Seattle has MLB's worst batting average.

23. Los Angeles Angels (+1)

  • Lefty Tony Watson (2.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP in 17 games) was a great add late in spring training.

24. Arizona Diamondbacks (-1)

  • Ketel Marte returns after monthlong stint on the injured list.

25. Texas Rangers (+1)

  • Adolis Garcia (14 HR in 38 games) taking the AL West by storm.

26. Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

  • Chris Stratton has become a reliable bullpen arm for Pittsburgh.

27. Detroit Tigers (+3)

  • Former Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer has been sharp: 3.23 ERA, 29 K through 30 2/3 innings.

28. Colorado Rockies (+1)

  • Rookie Jordan Sheffield (1.84 ERA in 15 games) has been great in relief.

29. Baltimore Orioles (-1)

  • Among MLB's RBI leaders, Trey Mancini had 21 in first 16 games of May.

30. Minnesota Twins (-5)

  • Kenta Maeda lands on the iinjured list with a right adductor strain.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Padres new No. 1 as NL West standings heat up

Recommended Stories

  • CG: PIT@ATL - 5/23/21

    Condensed Game: Austin Riley compiled two home runs and five RBIs while Max Fried sparkled across seven innings in the Braves' 7-1 win

  • South Carolina locks in SEC baseball tournament seed. Here’s the schedule for Hoover

    The tournament starts Tuesday in Hoover, Alabama.

  • Rays' Kiermaier has eye irritation stemming from eyelash

    Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier has another freaky injury: left eye irritation stemming from an eyelash. Kiermaier left Saturday night’s game against Toronto in the fifth inning after first experiencing discomfort while shagging balls during batting practice. “A couple minutes in, I was like, dang it, I got an eyelash in my eye,” Kiermaier said.

  • Tatis slam, 6 RBIs, Padres beat M's, sweep 9-game homestand

    With a mighty swing, Fernando Tatis Jr. brought back “Slam Diego” and sent Petco Park into a frenzy. Tatis' 447-foot grand slam highlighted the San Diego Padres' 9-2 victory against the Seattle Mariners on Sunday that completed a sweep of a nine-game homestand. It was a majestic shot, even by Tatis' lofty standards — he homered twice and drove in six runs during this romp.

  • 'I know how I’ll be judged:' Under scrutiny, White Sox manager Tony La Russa not afraid to face his critics

    White Sox manager Tony La Russa, under scrutiny much of the season, will face his old team the Cardinals in a three-game set starting on Monday.

  • Walmart dropped the price of this stunning 50-inch 4K smart TV to $260 — nearly 50 percent off!

    4K visuals, pristine audio and built-in streaming capability make this big boy an absolute steal.

  • How focused is Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship? He won't even tolerate a TV drone

    Phil Mickelson didn't want a drone in his way during the PGA Championship.

  • Fernando Tatis Jr. Powers Padres to Sweep

    Dave Shovein recaps another monster night for Fernando Tatis Jr, examines Austin Riley's recent hot streak and so much more in Monday's Daily Dose. (Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Tiger Woods hails old rival Phil Mickelson after 'inspirational' USPGA performance

    Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson have, to put it mildly, experienced a difficult relationship in the past so perhaps it says everything about the magnitude of the left-hander’s historic win here on Sunday night that Woods was one of the first to send out public congratulations. With his two-shot victory in the US PGA Championship, Mickelson, 50, became the oldest ever winner of the major, smashing Julius Boros’s long-held record by more than two years. Woods, at home in Florida recuperating from traumatic leg injuries sustained in the February car crash, clearly watched the action and was overwhelmed by what he saw. Indeed, he suggested that Mickelson’s first major win in eight years - that finally erased Boro’s 53-year-old record mark - can provide motivation in his own latest comeback. The pair have grown closer over the years, with the duo appearing in two charity matches before and during the pandemic. Woods tweeted:

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Golf-Only 11 men have more major titles than PGA champion Mickelson

    Phil Mickelson overcame the inevitable march of time to stamp himself firmly in the pantheon of golf greats with his victory at the PGA Championship on Sunday. In becoming the oldest major champion at the age of 50, Mickelson's sixth major title emphatically elevates his status, if ever there was any doubt, as the second-best player of his generation, and one of the best dozen or so of all time. Tiger Woods remains the yardstick by which everyone in the modern era is measured, and it is both a blessing, financially, and a curse, competitively, for Mickelson that they happened to be born just over five years apart.

  • Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet hit historic marks with win at COTA

    Hendrick Motorsports and Chevrolet both hit heady milestones with a win on Sunday during NASCAR‘s inaugural race on the 3.41-mile, 20-turn road course at The Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas. RELATED: Chase Elliott wins at COTA | Official race results Hendrick tied Richard Petty Enterprises for the most team victories in the NASCAR […]

  • NBA roundup: Grizzlies stun top-seeded Jazz to open series

    Dillon Brooks scored 31 points and Ja Morant added 26 to lead the No. 8 seed Memphis Grizzlies to a huge 112-109 road upset win over the No. 1 Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City on Sunday night in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. The young Grizzlies fell behind by 14 points in the first half, rallied to jump ahead by 17 points early in the fourth quarter and then held on to win on the top-seeded team's home court just two days after earning a spot in the playoffs. While Utah rested, the Grizzlies had to beat San Antonio and Golden State in the NBA's new play-in tournament to qualify.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Grizzlies stay hot, stun top-seeded Jazz in playoff opener

    Utah fell short at home playing without All-Star Donovan Mitchell.

  • 'Always sleeping' Shaq roasts Charles Barkley for napping during 76ers-Wizards

    Shaq, caught quite a few times sleeping backstage this season, decided to pass along the call-outs.

  • Motor racing-Hamilton talks tough with Mercedes after Monaco let-down

    Lewis Hamilton was ready for "tough discussions" with Mercedes after Formula One's seven-time world champion qualified only seventh for the Monaco Grand Prix. The Briton, who has made his best start ever to a season but whose 14-point lead over Red Bull's Max Verstappen could disappear in Sunday's showcase race, made his frustration evident. Verstappen qualified on the front row and could yet start on pole position if Ferrari's Charles Leclerc needs a new gearbox after crashing.

  • Ferrari's Charles Leclerc out of Monaco GP after taking pole

    Charles Leclerc’s chances of winning his home race from pole position at the Monaco Grand Prix are over after he pulled out shortly before the start Sunday because of a gearbox problem. Leclerc damaged the gearbox when crashing 18 seconds from the end of Saturday's qualifying. About 20 minutes before the race was scheduled to start at 3 pm local time, Ferrari issued the bad news home fans were dreading.

  • Patriots' Cam Newton working with throwing coach to reportedly 'rebuild' certain fundamentals

    The Patriots drafted a quarterback in the first round.

  • Dixon slams brakes on youth movement with Indy 500 pole

    Scott Dixon saw his team tinkering with his race car but asked no questions. When his three teammates made their Indianapolis 500 qualifying attempts, he didn't want to hear their feedback. The six-time IndyCar champion and greatest driver of his generation wanted to be left alone to prepare for his own gutsy run around Indianapolis Motor Speedway.