MLB power rankings: First-place Giants face daunting week with series vs. Dodgers and Astros

In this article:

Maintaining the top spot in this week's MLB power rankings, the San Francisco Giants have a two-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NL West entering Monday, a huge week for the team with home series against the Dodgers and AL West-leading Houston Astros.

The Giants took three of four from the Dodgers on the road last week, but the Dodgers hold a 7-6 advantage in the season series. After hosting their division rivals, the Giants face off with the Astros, who enter Monday tied for the AL's best record with a 5 ½-lead over the Oakland Athletics.

The next seven days may very well determine the trajectory of the NL West race heading into August.

Buster Posey rounds the bases after hitting a homer against the Dodgers on July 19.

Here's our seven-person panel voted this week:

Rank (movement from last week)

1. San Francisco Giants (–)

Buster Posey showing no signs of slowing down this year.

2. Boston Red Sox (+2)

Alex Verdugo struggling against lefties (.492 OPS) but has .907 mark vs RHP.

3. Houston Astros (-1)

Kyle Tucker's first 15 games in July: 5 homers, 4 steals, 1.019 OPS

4. Los Angeles Dodgers (-1)

Blake Treinen didn't give up a run with seven holds through 10 games in July.

5. Tampa Bay Rays (+1)

Tampa Bay's addition of Nelson Cruz shakes up AL East race.

6. Chicago White Sox (-1)

Eloy Jimenez finally ready to be activated following pectoral surgery in March

7. San Diego Padres (–)

Fernando Tatis Jr. could be joining the 40-40 club this season.

8. Oakland Athletics (–)

Looking like Oakland will end up in the wild-card game for the third time since 2018.

9. Milwaukee Brewers (–)

Six of next nine games are against last-place Pirates.

10. New York Mets (–)

Tylor Megill has been a godsend with a 2.10 ERA and 33 K through six starts.

11. New York Yankees (+4)

Gleyber Torres getting hot? Shortstop hit 3 HR in eight games since the break.

12. Seattle Mariners (+4)

Seattle heads into August in striking position for a wild-card spot.

13. Toronto Blue Jays (-1)

George Springer hit three homers in first eight games after All-Star break.

14. Cincinnati Reds (-3)

Story continues

Jonathan India batting .344 with a .515 OBP through 18 July games.

15. Cleveland (-2)

Team will change name to Cleveland Guardians after 2021 season.

16. Philadelphia Phillies (-2)

Phillies play eight of 11 vs. Nationals before finally getting a shot at the Mets.

17. Atlanta Braves (–)

Joc Pederson had eight RBI in first nine games with Braves.

18. St. Louis Cardinals (+3)

Kwang Hyun Kim (2.88 ERA in 17 starts) has been huge in the absence of Jack Flaherty.

19. Los Angeles Angels (-1)

Justin Upton returns to the lineup after a month on the IL.

20. Chicago Cubs (-1)

Who will be left in Chicago after the July 30 trade deadline?

21. Washington Nationals (+1)

Nationals have lost 13 of 18 games after Kyle Schwarber went down.

22. Detroit Tigers (+2)

Rookie Tarik Skubal is turning heads with a 3.36 ERA with 78 K over last 11 starts.

23. Miami Marlins (-1)

Rookie Zach Thompson (2.45 ERA in seven starts) has been a nice surprise for Miami.

24. Colorado Rockies (-1)

Kyle Freeland had a 2.25 ERA in 28 innings over five starts from June 22-July 17.

25. Kansas City Royals (+1)

Salvador Perez nearing career-highs in home runs and RBI.

26. Minnesota Twins (-1)

Nelson Cruz finishes Twins career with 76 HR, 191 RBI, .984 OPS in 258 games.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

Wilmer Difo (.281 in 121 at-bats) has done well with semi-regular playing time.

28. Texas Rangers (-1)

Rangers heading for a third last-place finish in four seasons.

29. Baltimore Orioles (–)

John Means back in the rotation after six weeks on the injured list.

30. Arizona Diamondbacks (–)

Team may be unrecognizable after the trade deadline.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: MLB power rankings: Giants schedule is daunting vs. Dodgers, Astros