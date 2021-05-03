MLB power rankings: Brewers, Dodgers in dead-heat at No. 1 after hard-fought series

Jesse Yomtov, USA TODAY
·4 min read
Having taken three of four games from the Dodgers over the weekend, the red-hot Brewers have moved into a tie with L.A. at No. 1 in this week's MLB power rankings.

The Brewers won the first three in the four-game set – before getting blown out in the series finale – and their walk-off victory Saturday was the team's ninth win in 12 games, a stretch that had them sitting atop the National League Central with the calendar turning to May.

Brandon Woodruff (1.80 ERA) and Corbin Burnes (1.53 ERA) have been dominant leading the rotation, but they're getting help from right-hander Freddy Peralta, who looks to be figuring it out and on his way to becoming a front-line starter.

Peralta has a 2.25 ERA with 45 strikeouts in 28 innings across six appearances, the last five of them starts He debuted for Milwaukee as a 21-year-old in 2018 and showed some flashes but couldn't establish himself in the rotation in the two seasons that followed.

If Peralta continues to pitch the way he did in April, there aren't going to be many teams that can match up with the Brewers' top three starters.

Travis Show celebrates after his walk-off hit against the Dodgers on Saturday.
Travis Show celebrates after his walk-off hit against the Dodgers on Saturday.

Here's how USA TODAY Sports' seven-person panel voted this week

T-1. Los Angeles Dodgers (--)

  • Julio Urias (4-0, 2.87 ERA in six starts) no longer looking over his shoulder in the rotation.

T-1. Milwaukee Brewers (+3)

  • The team keeps finding ways to win even with 16 players on the Injured List.

3. Boston Red Sox (+1)

  • Taken from the Yankees in the Rule 5 draft, reliever Garrett Whitlock has a 0.63 ERA in 14.1 innings.

4. San Diego Padres (-2)

  • 21-year-old Ryan Weathers (0.65 ERA in 16.1 innings) providing a huge boost for the staff.

5. Oakland Athletics (-2)

  • Chris Bassitt struck out 25 in his final three starts in April.

6. Houston Astros (+2)

  • Yordan Alvarez (.313 BA, 15 RBI in 21 games) looking like himself after a lost 2020 season.

7. San Francisco Giants (+2)

  • Your NL West leaders(!) on May 1.

8. Chicago White Sox (-2)

  • Michael Kopech has 30 strikeouts in 18.2 innings across seven appearances, including two starts.

9. Kansas City Royals (+2)

  • Danny Duffy, a free agent after 2021, is 4-1 with a 0.60 ERA through five starts.

10. St. Louis Cardinals (+6)

  • Jack Flaherty is 5-0 after six starts.

11. Toronto Blue Jays (+4)

  • George Springer debuts for Toronto after missing nearly a month.

12. New York Yankees (+7)

  • After eight scoreless innings and 10 K on Sunday, Corey Kluber has a 3.03 ERA through six starts.

13. Tampa Bay Rays (-6)

  • Josh Fleming following up a nice 2020 with a 2.18 ERA in 20.2 innings, including three starts.

14. Cleveland (+6)

  • Shane Bieber has struck out at least eight in 18th straight games, breaking Randy Johnson's record.

15. Atlanta Braves (-5)

  • Huascar Ynoa (2.96 ERA in 27.1 innings) has been huge with a rotation unsettled by injuries.

16. Seattle Mariners (-3)

  • Mitch Haniger, Ty France and Kyle Seager have been carrying the lineup.

17. Philadelphia Phillies (-3)

  • Infielder Nick Maton went 14-for-42 to start his MLB career, filling in at shortstop and second base.

18. Arizona Diamondbacks (+6)

  • Embark on a six-game road trip against the Marlins and Mets.

19. Washington Nationals (+6)

  • Closer Brad Hand scoreless through his first eight outings.

20. Cincinnati Reds (-2)

  • Jonathan India establishing himself as a National League Rookie of the Year candidate.

21. New York Mets (-10)

  • At what point do the Mets panic about offensive struggles?

22. Los Angeles Angels (-1)

  • Jared Walsh through 24 games: 1.068 OPS, 6 HRs, 21 RBI.

23. Chicago Cubs (-6)

  • Maybe Anthony Rizzo should move to the bullpen.

24. Minnesota Twins (-2)

  • Favorable stretch coming up against the Rangers and Tigers.

25. Miami Marlins (-2)

  • Trevor Rogers has been a bright spot, going 3-1 with a 1.29 ERA in April.

26. Baltimore Orioles (–)

  • Matt Harvey, the former All-Star, has won three consecutive starts.

27. Pittsburgh Pirates (+1)

  • Richard Rodríguez has surrendered just one hit in his 10 appearances (10.1 IP).

28. Texas Rangers (-1)

  • Isiah Kiner-Falefa’s five homers through Sunday already a career high.

29. Colorado Rockies (–)

  • Rookie catcher Dom Nunez had five HRs, 15 RBI in his first 18 games of 2021.

30. Detroit Tigers (–)

  • Lost 15 of 17 after starting the season 6-6.

