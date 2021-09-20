MLB Power Rankings: How all 30 teams stack up as playoffs near

MLB Power Rankings: Where Sox stand with playoffs approaching originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As we gear up for the final stretch of the 2021 MLB regular season, there are a number of major storylines to keep tabs on.

Atop the list is the intense National League West race between the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. L.A. -- the defending World Series champs -- trails the cinderella story by only one game.

Over in the American League, a handful of teams are fighting tooth and nail for wild card spots. If the season were to end today, the Boston Red Sox would host the Toronto Blue Jays in the one-game playoff. The New York Yankees (1 1/2 games back) and Oakland Athletics (two games) still have plenty of time to sneak their way in.

Before the calendar flips to October and we're treated to playoff baseball, here's how all 30 teams stack up.