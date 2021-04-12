MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings after 1st full week

Tim Stebbins
·1 min read

As we near the two-week mark of the 2021 MLB season, there's plenty of parity in all six divisions in the early going. 

We've seen preseason heavyweights in the Dodgers and Padres race off to good starts, as expected. Out in the AL East, it's the Red Sox surprisingly sitting in first place, with the Yankees, Rays and Blue Jays, 2020 postseason teams, sitting under .500.

Out in the NL East, the Braves bounced back from a slow start, only to sit behind the red-hot Phillies, with the improved Mets sitting in their rearview mirror.

As the Cubs offense struggles, the Reds find themselves atop the NL Central. The White Sox, preseason pennant favorites, sit under .500 and behind Cleveland and Minnesota in the AL Central.

Like we said, parity. But how do all 30 teams stack up?

MLB Power Rankings 2021: Standings after 1st full week of games

