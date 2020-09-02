MLB Power Rankings 2020: How all 30 teams stack up post-trade deadline

MLB Power Rankings: How all 30 teams stack up post-deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We're officially in the final stretch of this strange, short, sprint of a 2020 MLB season. The trade deadline has come and gone, leaving teams with a month of play to assert themselves as contenders or pretenders in the expanded postseason field.

The Padres were the most active club ahead of Monday's deadline, making more than a few trades and adding seven players to an already competitive and fun roster, including Mike Clevinger from Cleveland.

In COVID-19 news, the A's will remain sidelined for nearly a week after a positive test within their organization. They haven't had any other tests come back positive, thankfully.

With less than a month to go until the postseason, here's how all 30 teams stack up.