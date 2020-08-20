MLB power rankings: All eyes on the scintillating Padres as the standings begin to make sense

We’re about a month into the 2020 MLB season — which in the year of the coronavirus means the season is also nearly halfway over and the trade deadline is approaching. It’s like we’re listening to a podcast on 2x speed.

Things are starting to look a little more clear. Some of the early-season surprises are turning into the teams we knew they would be — sorry, Orioles, Tigers and Rockies. The Yankees are injured again. The Rays have rebounded. The Indians just keep on pitching despite everything. And we’re just still just sort of shrugging at the Brewers. Ah yes, the familiarity of baseball.

There are some fun, unfamiliar things — like Fernando Tatis Jr. being the most interesting person in baseball, the A’s being really, really good and the Twins having a commendable pitching staff. The question is whether those things hold up over the next month.

Here’s how I view all 30 teams this week:

TEAMS WE KNOW ARE GOOD

1. Los Angeles Dodgers (18-8; last week: 2) — The Dodgers currently have the most home runs in MLB and the best ERA. In 2020 baseball, that’s a recipe for success. Mookie Betts looks like an MVP, leading the Dodgers in the Triple Crown categories.

2. New York Yankees (16-8; last week: 1) — The Yankees swept the Red Sox over four games this week, which is always cause for celebration in the Bronx. It’s not all good news, however: The Rays continue to be a pest for the Yankees and they’ve been hit by the injury bug again. DJ LeMahieu, Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge are all on the IL. At least Judge’s injury, it sounds like, isn’t much to worry about.

3. Oakland A’s (17-8; last week: 3) — After another strong week, the A’s are still No. 3, but I can promise you the gap in my head as I make these rankings between the A’s and the No. 2 spot is smaller than it was last week. They had a little bit of trouble with the surging D-backs this week, but I’m still very much a believer.

4. Chicago Cubs (16-8; last week: 4) — Like some other people, I’ve been a little dubious of the Cubs and their strong start. They’re a good team, sure, but there are some question marks on that roster. Things evened out this week, as they lost four in a row to the Brewers and Cardinals. They’re still a good team, sure, but with a bigger sample, this seems more like who they actually are, not the team with the .800 winning percentage.

5. Tampa Bay Rays (16-9; last week: 9) — The Rays shook off their early-season funk and look like the team many of us expected them to be. They went 5-1 since last week’s rankings, and continue to play the Yankees tough. Let that matter more than that early sweep by the Orioles.

6. Minnesota Twins (16-9; last week: 6) — We know the Twins can hit, but the revelation for them this season has been the pitching. They rank fourth in team ERA, and that’s with José Berríos off to an underwhelming start. Randy Dobnak has been great and Kenta Maeda — he of the near no-hitter this week — looks like a wonderful pick-up.

7. Atlanta Braves (14-11; last week: 5) — The Braves are still in first place, still very much favored to make the postseason, but we’re starting to see the holes in their pitching staff — especially with Mike Soroka out. They’re middle of the pack with a 4.42 team ERA, which isn’t going to do it. Luckily, Max Fried has been great.

8. Cleveland Indians (15-9; last week: 10) — If you could combine the Indians pitching staff with the Braves offense, you’d have a real juggernaut. The Indians are almost the opposite of Atlanta. They continue to put up the best pitching numbers in MLB (despite all the inner turmoil) but have the worst batting average in the league. Still, they’ve won five straight and are looking more like a contender than they have all season.

