MLB postseason schedule: Here's when and where to watch

The MLB postseason is upon us. The calendar has flipped to October. The playoff bracket is set. And baseball is entering its most nail-biting and thrilling month.

It’s quite a field: The Los Angeles Dodgers, the Chicago Cubs, the Cleveland Indians, the Houston Astros, the Boston Red Sox, the Washington Nationals, plus the upstart New York Yankees, the surprising Minnesota Twins and Arizona Diamondbacks and the slugging Colorado Rockies. The list of stars is just as good: Clayton Kershaw, Bryce Harper, Chris Sale, Aaron Judge, Francisco Lindor, Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa, Paul Goldschmidt, among others.

The 2017 MLB postseason bracket. (MLB.com) More

If you’re looking to watch every single game — and why wouldn’t you? — here’s a rundown of the schedule for the opening weeks, plus when and where to find the games:

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

AL wild-card game: Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees, 8:09 ET p.m. (ESPN)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

NL wild-card game: Colorado Rockies at Arizona Diamondbacks, 8:08 ET p.m. (TBS)

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

ALDS Game 1: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros, 4:08 p.m. ET (MLB Network or Fox Sports 1)

ALDS Game 1: AL wild-card winner at Cleveland Indians, 7:38 p.m. ET (MLB Network or Fox Sports 1)

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

ALDS Game 2: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros, 2:05 p.m. ET (MLB Network or Fox Sports 1)

ALDS Game 2: AL wild-card winner at Cleveland Indians, 5:08 p.m. ET (MLB Network or Fox Sports 1)

NLDS Game 1: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 7:31 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 1: NL wild-card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, 10:31 p.m. ET (TBS)

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

NLDS Game 2: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, 5:38 p.m. ET (TBS)

NLDS Game 2: NL wild-card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. ET (TBS)

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

ALDS Game 3: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox, TBA (MLB Network or Fox Sports 1)

ALDS Game 3: Cleveland Indians at AL wild-card winner, TBA (MLB Network or Fox Sports 1)

MONDAY, OCT. 9

NLDS Game 3: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, TBA (TBS)

NLDS Game 3: Los Angeles Dodgers at NL wild-card winner, TBA (TBS)

*ALDS Game 4: Houston Astros at Boston Red Sox, TBA (Fox Sports 1)

*ALDS Game 4: Cleveland Indians at AL wild-card winner, TBA (Fox Sports 1)

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

*NLDS Game 4: Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs, TBA (TBS)

*NLDS Game 4: Los Angeles Dodgers at NL wild-card winner, TBA (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

*ALDS Game 5: Boston Red Sox at Houston Astros, TBA (Fox Sports 1)

*ALDS Game 5: AL wild-card winner at Cleveland Indians, TBA (Fox Sports 1)

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

*NLDS Game 5: Chicago Cubs at Washington Nationals, TBA (TBS)

*NLDS Game 5: NL wild-card winner at Los Angeles Dodgers, TBA (TBS)

*if necessary

Editor’s note: This post will be updated as game times are announced and future matchups are confirmed.

Mike Oz is the editor of Big League Stew on Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at mikeozstew@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @MikeOz