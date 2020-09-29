MLB postseason predictions: Who will emerge with a World Series title in 2020?

MLB’s postseason is bigger and ... well, definitely bigger than ever. The 16-team derby for World Series rings — capping a difficult, pandemic-shortened season — begins Tuesday afternoon. Eight teams will be eliminated by the weekend, and the rest will proceed to unprecedented neutral sites to increase safety amid COVID-19 and play on until a champion is crowned in Texas in late October.

Things will be different.

But there will be a lot of playoff baseball to watch.

Before it gets started, here are predictions that — with any luck — won’t go quite as wrong as everything else in 2020.

Wild Card Series upset alert

Tim Brown: One big-league team beating another twice in three days doesn’t sound like much of an upset, which is probably why they don’t typically insist on series so short and shouldn’t when we’re all back to normal. This, however, is the corner into which the higher seeds have been pushed. The Miami Marlins will win two at Wrigley Field. Not because they won three of four there in an October 17 years ago, but because, among their virtues, the Marlins are one of three teams to win as many as 20 road games. The other two — the Dodgers and Rays.

Hannah Keyser: Cincinnati Reds over Atlanta Braves. I'm not sure where we all landed on whether or not momentum heading into the postseason is a real thing or not, but even if it's just psychosomatic, the Reds should feel like something more than a No. 7 seed after going 11-3 to finish the season, with five consecutive series wins. And they'll be going up against a Braves team that scratched Ronald Acuña Jr. from the final game of the season with wrist soreness, the same ailment that had him on the 10-day IL about a month ago. Of course one player can't make all the difference — unless it's your starting pitcher. With Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo, and Sonny Gray, the Reds have one of the best rotations in October. The Braves got the NL’s No. 2 seed without their best pitchers, but it's an especially bad time for them to be without Mike Soroka or Cole Hamels.

View photos Do Atlanta Braves stars Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman have enough thump in their bats to ward off the upset-minded Cincinnati Reds? (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) More

Mike Oz: Reds over Braves. The Reds have what the Braves don't — three solid pitchers you can depend on. While the Braves' offense is better than Cincinnati's, the Reds' lineup ain't bad itself. We know that pitching is what wins in October. And the Braves just don't have it.

Mark Townsend: Reds over Braves. The Braves have the toughest draw because they're facing a Reds team that's prepared to throw Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray in a best-of-three series. That's brutal. I like this Braves team, but I hate this matchup and their immediate outlook.

Zach Crizer: Chicago White Sox over Oakland A’s. This wouldn’t have qualified as an upset two weeks ago. The late White Sox slide is concerning but the offense remains stacked. The A’s bullpen has been a revelation, but I’m more concerned about them stumbling upon an arm or two that doesn’t have it that day than I am about disaster outings from Lucas Giolito or Dallas Keuchel.

Bold postseason prediction

Brown: There’s an instinct here to predict they’ll actually finish this postseason, all the way to the end of the World Series and with no major outbreaks. On a smaller scale, the rising star in the coming weeks will be Sandy Alomar Jr., a forever managerial candidate who will lead the Cleveland Indians in place of Terry Francona. A guy looks good surrounded by all that pitching, sure, but Alomar has found his time to shine.

Keyser: No actual outcome this year would be as surprising if you had told me it back in April or even July than what I now think will be true: That by the time we get to the World Series, the teams competing for, and the ultimate winner of, the championship will feel totally "legitimate" — whatever that means. Whether in spite of or because October is setting up to be such a gauntlet, I don't think fans will feel less invested in the World Series just because we can never know how the contenders would have fared over a 162-game regular season. That's right, I'm calling it now: No asterisk for the 2020 champs.

