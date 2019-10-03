It’s a fool’s errand to predict what’s going to happen in postseason baseball. Nine times out of 10, you’re setting yourself up to be completely wrong because the unpredictable nature of baseball is, in fact, what makes it so fun.

But that’s not going to stop us from giving you our annual MLB postseason predictions as the field of October hopefuls moves onto the division series round. We have the Washington Nationals playing the Los Angeles Dodgers and the St. Louis Cardinals playing the Atlanta Braves in the NLDS, while the Minnesota Twins meet the New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Houston Astros in the ALDS.

Our panel of six MLB writers — Tim Brown, Hannah Keyser, Chris Cwik, Liz Roscher, Mark Townsend and Matt Ehalt — are like a lot of pundits in that they believe in the Astros’ behemoth rotation of Justin Verlander, Gerrit Cole and Zack Greinke.

Here are our round-by-round predictions, as well as choices for World Series MVP, breakout player, disappointing team and more.

Now let’s play those games and see how right — or how wrong — we are. Feel free to leave your own predictions in the comments or send them to us on Twitter at @MLBYahooSports.

