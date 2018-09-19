MLB postseason picture: Yankees comeback keeps Red Sox champagne on ice

The Boston Red Sox will clinch the AL East crown one day soon — but it wasn’t Tuesday night against the rival New York Yankees.

The champagne was on ice and it looked for a while like it might get sprayed around Yankee Stadium. The Red Sox held a 1-0 lead against the Yankees into the seventh inning. The stakes were simple. With Boston’s Magic Number sitting at 2, a win against the Yankees would give them their third straight division title.

But that’s when Neil Walker played spoiler. Walker hit a three-run homer in the seventh off Red Sox reliever Brandon Workman to put the Yankees ahead. The Red Sox mustered one run against the Yankees bullpen, but ultimately lost 3-2, keeping the champagne on ice for at least another day.

New York Yankees’ Neil Walker gestures toward the dugout after hitting a three-run home run off Boston Red Sox relief pitcher Ryan Brasier during the seventh inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Champagne watch

Red Sox — Same thing as Tuesday: One win against the Yankees and the Red Sox can pop champagne, then rest up for October as AL East champs.

Magic Number countdown

Braves — 7: Atlanta didn’t get any closer to clinching the NL East on Tuesday. The Braves dropped their fourth straight game, this one 8-1 to the Cardinals, while the Phillies put one in the win column.

Astros — 7: The Astros blanked the Mariners, dropping their Magic Number by one. And the A’s lost to the Angels, which means it was an extra good day for Houston. Their magic number dropped from nine to seven.

The state of the other MLB races

NL West: The Dodgers downed the Rockies in dramatic fashion: a 10th inning walk-off homer by Chris Taylor to earn a 3-2 win. The Dodgers are now up 1.5 games in the NL West, which may not sound like a lot, but it’s their biggest division lead since July 28.

NL Central: The Cubs beat the D-backs again, while the second-place Brewers took an L against the Reds, so that bumps up Chicago’s lead to 3.5 games in the division. The Cardinals — winners of three in a row after downing the Braves — are 5.5 out of first place.

NL Wild Card: The Cards gained a game on the Brewers for the top wild-card spot. Milwaukee’s lead is now two games. The Rockies are 1.5 back for the wild card, just like they are in the division.

AL Wild Card: The Yankees win coupled with the third straight loss for the A’s gives the Bombers some breathing room for that top wild-card spot. They now lead the A’s by 2.5 games in pursuit of wild-card home field.

AL Central: It’s a wrap. Indians already clinched.

If the playoffs started today

Wild-card games: A’s at Yankees; Cardinals at Brewers

ALDS: Indians at Astros; Wild-card winner vs. Red Sox

NLDS: Dodgers at Braves; Wild-card winner vs. Cubs

Elimination watch

Nobody was eliminated Tuesday. Yipee?!? The Nats and Pirates did get a little closer, however. They both won, but so did the Cardinals, so the Nats’ elimination number is now four and the Pirates’ is now five.

Wednesday’s must-see game

Let’s go back to where we started: Red Sox and Yankees. It’s a big pitching matchup with a lot on the line. David Price, who has been lights out in the second half, is on the mound for the Red Sox against Yankees ace Luis Severino, who has basically been the opposite in the second half. Both teams need these guys to produce in October, so we’ll see what they got here when the stakes are high.

