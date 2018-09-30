MLB postseason picture: Brewers and Dodgers force final day drama

It all comes down to this. The final day of the regular season is upon us, and there’s guaranteed to be drama with the NL Central and NL West titles both up for grabs.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers are to be thanked for creating the potential chaos. While it won’t be the full-scale riot many hoped due to the St. Louis Cardinals’ elimination on Saturday, there’s still the potential for two division tiebreakers on Monday leading into Tuesday’s NL wild-card game.

In the NL Central, the Brewers pulled dead even with the Chicago Cubs for the first time since July 13 after topping the Detroit Tigers at Miller Park. Christian Yelich remained scorching hot, hitting two more home runs for Milwaukee. The Cubs lost earlier in the day to the Cardinals. It would be a small consolation to the Cardinals, but they have a chance to spoil the Cubs’ division title hopes.

The same is true in the NL West. However, so far this weekend the Los Angeles Dodgers have denied the San Francisco Giants such satisfaction by winning the first two games in the series. Saturday’s victory clinched the Dodgers sixth straight postseason appearance, and helped pull them into a first-place tie with the Colorado Rockies. The Rockies eight-game winning streak ended with a loss to the Washington Nationals.

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers have a chance at division championships on Sunday. (Getty Images)

Sunday Scenarios

NL Central

If the Brewers win Sunday and the Cubs lose, the Brewers win the division and the Cubs will host the NL wild-card game on Tuesday.

• If the Cubs win Sunday and the Brewers lose, the Cubs win the division and the Brewers will host the NL wild-card game on Tuesday.

• If the Brewers and Cubs both win or both lose on Sunday, a tiebreaker game to determine the NL Central winner will be played Monday afternoon at Wrigley Field.

In Sunday’s games, the Cubs will send veteran left-hander Mike Montgomery (5-6, 3.99) to the hill against impressive Cardinals rookie Jack Flaherty (8-8, 3.16). The Brewers have announced Gio Gonzalez (9-11, 4.34) as their starter for Sunday’s game against Detroit. The Tigers will call on Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 5.73).

Story Continues

NL West

• If the Dodgers win Sunday and the Rockies lose, the Dodgers win the division and the Rockies travel east for the NL wild-card game on Tuesday.

• If the Rockies win Sunday and the Dodgers lose, the Rockies win the division and the Dodgers will travel for the NL wild-card game on Tuesday.

• If the Dodgers and Rockies both win or both lose on Sunday, a tiebreaker game to determine the NL Central winner will be played Monday afternoon at Dodger Stadium.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts has opted for veteran Rich Hill (10-5, 3.87) over rookie Walker Buehler for Sunday’s start against the Giants. San Francisco has Andrew Suarez (7-12, 4.22) locked in. Here’s where it gets interesting. The Rockies will lefty Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.76) pitching on regular rest. The Nationals were going to pitch three-time Cy Young award winner Max Scherzer if the game impacted the standings. However, there’s been a change of heart there.

Change of plans from the Nationals: Because both Dodgers and Rockies are in the playoffs, Max Scherzer will NOT pitch tomorrow, Davey said. Fedde will go. — Chelsea Janes (@chelsea_janes) September 30, 2018





That’s good news for the Rockies.

All Sunday games will begin between 3:05 p.m. and 3:15 p.m. ET.

If there’s one tiebreaker game Monday, it will be played at 4:09 p.m. ET.

In the event there are two tiebreakers on Monday, the Brewers-Cubs game would be played at 1:05 p.m. ET and the Rockies-Dodgers game would begin at 4:09 p.m. ET. All tiebreaker games will be broadcast on ESPN.

There’s also the matter of seeding. The Cubs and Brewers both have 94 wins, meaning the NL Central winner is locked into the No. 1 seed. The Braves, Dodgers and Rockies all have 90 wins, meaning any of them could still claim the No. 2 seed.

If the playoffs started today

Wild-card games: A’s at Yankees; Dodgers or Rockies at Brewers or Cubs

ALDS: Indians vs. Astros; wild-card winner vs. Red Sox

NLDS: Braves vs. Dodgers or Rockies; wild-card winner vs. Brewers or Cubs

