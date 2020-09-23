MLB postseason: Braves win NL East, Cubs and Indians punch tickets to October

The Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Cleveland Indians are all headed back to the postseason.

For the Braves, it was a double clinch. Their 11-1 win against the Miami Marlins, coupled with the Philadelphia Phillies being swept by the Washington Nationals in a doubleheader, wrapped up a playoff spot and then the NL East title.

The Cubs also punched their ticket to October thanks to the Phillies two losses. The Indians clinched on Jose Ramirez’s three-run walk-off home run against the Chicago White Sox. The dramatic homer may have cemented Ramirez’s case to win AL MVP.

José Ramírez is the American League MVP.



Atlanta and Chicago are third and fourth National League teams to secure a spot in MLB’s expanded postseason field, joining the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.

Playing in October has almost become routine for the Braves. This marks their 19th postseason appearance since 1991. To their credit, the Braves have been among the most consistent teams during this unpredictable season. They’ve played above .500 since opening day and have led the division since Aug. 15. That is despite a strong challenge from the surprisingly relentless Miami Marlins.

For the Cubs, this is their fifth postseason berth since 2015. The Cubs are also poised to win their first NL Central title since 2018.

Cleveland is the third American League Central team to clinch a spot in the 2020 postseason, joining the Chicago White Sox and Minnesota Twins. The Tampa Bay Rays, Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees have also secured spots in MLB’s expanded postseason. That leaves two spots open in the AL, one of which is guaranteed to go to an AL West team.

